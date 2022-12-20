ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinle, AZ

Miss Navajo Nation joins community of Chinle for storytelling

Miss Navajo Nation joined Chinle Chapter for storytelling and Christmas activities. This celebration showcased many performances that were enjoyed by the community

Navajo Nation authorities seeking missing man in Chinle

Authorities on the Navajo Nation are searching for a missing man last seen in Chinle. Gerald Thinn, 58, was last seen on December 17 in Chinle. Official say he was wearing a gray Carhartt sweater and blue jeans with a black beanie and brown boots. Thinn is 5-foot-9 inches tall...
CHINLE, AZ
Monument Valley student selected for Air Force JROTC Flight Academy Program

Emma Curtright, a student at Monument Valley High School, has been selected for the 2023 Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) Flight Academy Program. She is one of 200 students selected from 1,300 applicants nationwide and is the first Monument Valley High School student to be selected for the program. She will attend an 8-week summer aviation training program at any top aviation university in the United States.
KAYENTA, AZ
Navajo County, AZ
