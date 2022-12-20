Miss Navajo Nation joins community of Chinle for storytelling

Emma Curtright, a student at Monument Valley High School, has been selected for the 2023 Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) Flight Academy Program. She is one of 200 students selected from 1,300 applicants nationwide and is the first Monument Valley High School student to be selected for the program. She will attend an 8-week summer aviation training program at any top aviation university in the United States.

