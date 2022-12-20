Miss Navajo Nation joins community of Chinle for storytelling
Miss Navajo Nation joined Chinle Chapter for storytelling and Christmas activities. This celebration showcased many performances that were enjoyed by the community
Miss Navajo Nation joined Chinle Chapter for storytelling and Christmas activities. This celebration showcased many performances that were enjoyed by the community
Proudly Serving the Navajo & Hopi Nations, Flagstaff & Winslow, Arizonahttps://www.westernnews.com/
Comments / 0