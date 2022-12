For her first Christmas as a mom of two, Khloe Kardashian was more in the holiday spirit than ever. On Dec. 24, she celebrated Christmas Eve with her family, and she looked incredible in her holiday ensemble. For the Christmas Eve party, Khloe wore a stunning, strapless red gown — perfect for the holiday event. Her look also included a bold red lip and stunning tear-drop diamond necklace. She showed off the look in a few selfie videos on her Instagram Story, and appeared to match the red decor at the party, along with her adorable daughter True Thompson, who wore a red dress, as well.

19 MINUTES AGO