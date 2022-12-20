ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hadley, MA

Four-bedroom home sells for $285,000 in West Springfield

Charles Ciarametaro and Lisa Ciarametaro acquired the property at 36 Maple Terrace, West Springfield, from T Mrmm on Dec. 2, 2022. The $285,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $149. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 7,110-square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Single family residence in Belchertown sells for $585,000

Kenneth Sloat and Erin Sloat acquired the property at 331 Stebbins Street, Belchertown, from Scott C Thurston and Priscilla M Thurston on Nov. 30, 2022, for $585,000 which works out to $202 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 1.8-acre lot.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
One injured in Springfield house fire

Springfield firefighters extinguished a fire in a home at 37 Notre Dame St. early Saturday morning. Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said one occupant was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The flames were contained to a small area of the home. The Springfield Arson and Bomb...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Single family residence sells in Leominster for $475,500

Cheryl Vician black and Robert Black acquired the property at 26 Pleasant Terrace, Leominster, from John E Beaulac and Linda A Beaulac on Nov. 28, 2022. The $475,500 purchase price works out to $320 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 15,591-square-foot lot.
LEOMINSTER, MA
Sale closed in Amherst: $749,000 for a three-bedroom home

Joseph Macdonald and Catherine Macdonald acquired the property at 15 Teaberry Lane, Amherst, from Terry S Johnson on Dec. 1, 2022, for $749,000 which represents a price per square foot of $392. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
AMHERST, MA
Criminal justice students at Westfield High School solve the case of which reindeer ran over Grandma

WESTFIELD — Students in the criminal justice pathway at Westfield High School were recently asked to solve an age-old holiday mystery: which reindeer ran over Grandma?. “We have been studying criminal investigation, evidence collection, etc., and I was looking for a fun way to incorporate what we have learned into a hands-on, holiday-themed assignment,” said criminal justice teacher Kara LaValley.
WESTFIELD, MA
Springfield, MA
