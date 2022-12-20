Read full article on original website
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 41 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,504-square-foot home on Greenwich Road in Hardwick that sold for $390,000.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 245 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,604-square-foot home on Greenwich Court in Worcester that sold for $390,000.
MassLive.com
Four-bedroom home sells for $285,000 in West Springfield
Charles Ciarametaro and Lisa Ciarametaro acquired the property at 36 Maple Terrace, West Springfield, from T Mrmm on Dec. 2, 2022. The $285,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $149. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 7,110-square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
Single family residence in Belchertown sells for $585,000
Kenneth Sloat and Erin Sloat acquired the property at 331 Stebbins Street, Belchertown, from Scott C Thurston and Priscilla M Thurston on Nov. 30, 2022, for $585,000 which works out to $202 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 1.8-acre lot.
Chicopee fire leaves two residents, firefighter injured: Three pets die
CHICOPEE – Two residents and a firefighter were injured and at least 15 people were displaced in a Christmas Eve blaze in a multi-family apartment building in Willimansett. A dog and two cats died in the fire, but firefighters were able to rescue another cat from the building, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in writing.
Westfield Planning Board approves new school, cell antennas, contractors’ shops
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Planning Board approved three special permits and site plans at its meeting on Dec. 20, clearing the way for the new school on Franklin Street, a new business on Root Road, and improved service to Verizon customers in parts of town. Project engineer Benjamin Hildebrand...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 25, 2022 edition
Anatoliy Paliy and Svetlana Paliy to Yelena A. Artemova and Artem P. Artemov, 116 Adams St., $680,000. Ashley B. Stewart, Ashley B. Obara and William C. Stewart Jr., to William Martin Delaney, 33 Dogwood Lane, Unit 33, $260,000.
1 hospitalized, 4 displaced as storm blows tree onto Springfield home
Strong wind gusts that have been sweeping across the state caused a tree to fall and crash down on top of a Springfield home on Friday morning, sending one resident to a hospital and displacing four people in total, according to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte. Friday at around 6:30...
One injured in Springfield house fire
Springfield firefighters extinguished a fire in a home at 37 Notre Dame St. early Saturday morning. Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said one occupant was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The flames were contained to a small area of the home. The Springfield Arson and Bomb...
MassLive VP of content placed on leave following East Longmeadow charges
MassLive’s Vice President of Content Ed Kubosiak Jr. was suspended by the company this week following an arrest and charges of domestic assault and battery. According to court records, Kubosiak got into an argument with an adult household member at a home in East Longmeadow on Dec. 17 following a party earlier in the night.
Single family residence sells in Leominster for $475,500
Cheryl Vician black and Robert Black acquired the property at 26 Pleasant Terrace, Leominster, from John E Beaulac and Linda A Beaulac on Nov. 28, 2022. The $475,500 purchase price works out to $320 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 15,591-square-foot lot.
Sale closed in Amherst: $749,000 for a three-bedroom home
Joseph Macdonald and Catherine Macdonald acquired the property at 15 Teaberry Lane, Amherst, from Terry S Johnson on Dec. 1, 2022, for $749,000 which represents a price per square foot of $392. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Toy for Joy 2022: Hope for Youth & Families Foundation gives $10,000 boost to centennial campaign
Retirement is treating Robert Bolduc well because he’s never been so busy. There is too much good work to be done, and too many people who need help. Less than one year after selling his chain of Pride stories, Bolduc and his wife, Roberta, are immersed in their new foundation to help families and youths in Greater Springfield.
‘The gifts help out so much’: Toy for Joy makes difference in families’ lives
SPRINGFIELD — Shaquwana Sutton pulled into the frigid parking lot of the Salvation Army Citadel on Pearl Street last week. While holiday music provided cheer, volunteers asked her for information in between conversations, anecdotes and smiles. They guided Sutton’s car to the first stop at a family games table...
Springfield awards $4.9 million in ARPA funds in eighth round of distributions
SPRINGFIELD — Christmas came early for Donald Mitchell, director of DM Renaissance Development, who received a $2.1 million Build Back Springfield grant from the city. “This is one of the best Christmas gifts I’ve got in a long time,” Mitchell said on Wednesday. This funding will allow...
Eric St. Andre arrested in connection with fatal Chicopee hit-and-run
A man police said fled the scene of a fatal November Chicopee crash turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday after an investigation led police to develop a warrant for his arrest. Eric St. Andre, 41, of Chicopee, was arrested in connection with the fatal Nov. 30 hit and run...
Criminal justice students at Westfield High School solve the case of which reindeer ran over Grandma
WESTFIELD — Students in the criminal justice pathway at Westfield High School were recently asked to solve an age-old holiday mystery: which reindeer ran over Grandma?. “We have been studying criminal investigation, evidence collection, etc., and I was looking for a fun way to incorporate what we have learned into a hands-on, holiday-themed assignment,” said criminal justice teacher Kara LaValley.
Police investigate swastikas drawn in Minnechaug high school bathrooms
Wilbraham community members expressed disgust after two drawings of swastikas, an antisemitic symbol, were found inside the boys’ bathrooms at Minnechaug Regional High School on Monday, Dec. 19. Superintendent of the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional District John Provost stated in an email to the school community that the drawings of a...
Union representing Springfield police officers ratifies labor contract addressing consent decree concerns
SPRINGFIELD — The union representing about 400 Springfield police officers has voted to ratify a labor contract that incorporates changes laid out in the consent decree the city entered into with the Department of Justice. In a statement announcing the contract’s ratification by the International Brotherhood of Police Officers...
United Way of Central Mass. gets $5M gift: Here is its impact on Worcester
The gift was “transformational,” United Way of Central Massachusetts CEO Tim Garvin said, “in the size and magnitude.”. It started two years ago on Nov. 16, 2020. An email appeared in Garvin’s inbox from someone who supported “the efforts of a philanthropist who is interested in contributing to United Way of Central Massachusetts.”
