ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Fallen Gwinnett County corrections officer honored

By Jonathan O'Brien
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sQNtW_0jpGB35S00

A week after he was killed, family and friends gathered at North Metro Baptist Church in Lawrenceville to honor Gwinnett County Senior Corrections Officer Scott Riner.

Katherine Tillman, Riner’s cousin told mourners, “I want to be like my cousin, Scott... If it is true that people can have a heart of gold, then Scott’s was 24 carat.”

Riner is remembered as a man who loved to laugh and help people.

“Scott never forgot why he got involved with what he was doing,” Pastor Dr. Frank Cox said.

A funeral procession escorted by police took Riner’s body to be buried in Monticello, Georgia, a small town about 60 miles south of Atlanta where his family is from.

Riner, was shot and killed Tuesday, Dec 13. outside the Gwinnett County Correctional Center on Hi Hope Road. Police arrested a suspect in the killing last Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TXHje_0jpGB35S00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
wrbl.com

Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
HOGANSVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police search for man wanted in connection to Atlanta fatal shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a man they say is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta early Thursday morning. The man was seen wearing a tan-colored jacket, with a white winter...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Look out: County employee impersonator attempting to enter homes

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett County residents may benefit from being extra vigilant this holiday season. The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources has received multiple reports of an imposter claiming to work for the county lab attempting to enter homes. People say the suspect was offering to collect free lead...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

19-year-old killed after Stonecrest shooting, police say

STONECREST, Ga. — A 19-year-old died after he was shot in a Stonecrest neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Officers were called to the neighborhood along La Fleur Trail, just off Rock Springs Road around 7:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found the young man with "an apparent gunshot wound." Police said Antwon June was rushed to the hospital by EMS, where he later died due to his injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
113K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy