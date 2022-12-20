Fallen Gwinnett County corrections officer honored

A week after he was killed, family and friends gathered at North Metro Baptist Church in Lawrenceville to honor Gwinnett County Senior Corrections Officer Scott Riner.

Katherine Tillman, Riner’s cousin told mourners, “I want to be like my cousin, Scott... If it is true that people can have a heart of gold, then Scott’s was 24 carat.”

Riner is remembered as a man who loved to laugh and help people.

“Scott never forgot why he got involved with what he was doing,” Pastor Dr. Frank Cox said.

A funeral procession escorted by police took Riner’s body to be buried in Monticello, Georgia, a small town about 60 miles south of Atlanta where his family is from.

Riner, was shot and killed Tuesday, Dec 13. outside the Gwinnett County Correctional Center on Hi Hope Road. Police arrested a suspect in the killing last Friday.

©2022 Cox Media Group