Lexus has announced a new update for both the RC and RC F coupes in Japan, which will likely affect US models as well. From 2023, Lexus is swapping from wheels and hubs that use bolts to fasten to the hub to hubs with built-in studs. It's a remarkably small change, but one Lexus says will improve the handling and steering feel of the cars and reduce unsprung mass. We're hardly sure a few tenths of an ounce will be noticeable to anyone behind the wheel, but perhaps the automaker is living up to its former tagline of "The Pursuit of Perfection."

2 DAYS AGO