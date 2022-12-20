Read full article on original website
Ford Doles Out Winter Driving Tips For Sub-Zero Weather
Across the US, we're all battening down the hatches in the face of a huge cold front, if it hasn't already hit your area. Ford's latest run of tips on EVs, winter, and range conservation seems fitting. In the video, which you can watch below, Ford recently shared some similar winter driving tips for the F-150 Lightning as well.
First VinFast Electric Cars Arrive In America With Dismal 179-Mile Range
At this year's Los Angeles Auto Show, Vietnamese automaker VinFast promised that it would have cars in the US by the end of the year. 999 units of the 2023 VinFast VF 8 electric crossover were loaded on a boat just under a month ago, heading towards California. Those cars have officially arrived at the Port of Benicia 26 days later after making the long voyage from Vietnam on the Silver Queen Ocean vessel. These are the first Vietnamese cars to officially arrive in the US. With VinFast receiving its final certifications later this month, deliveries should begin before the close of 2022.
Driver Blames Tesla Model S FSD For 8-Car Thanksgiving Pileup
A report by CNN indicates a Tesla Model S driver was involved in an eight-car crash while Tesla's "Full-Self Driving" software was active on Thanksgiving. The outlet states a driver told responders at the accident that their Tesla Model S "braked unexpectedly." The result was not good. Nine people were...
Polestar 1 Plug-In Hybrid Batteries Could Overheat And Catch Fire
Polestar, in coordination with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA), has announced a recall of its first-ever model, the Polestar 1 grand touring luxury coupe. According to the government agency's documents, 66 model years 2020 and 2021 examples are affected by an issue involving the high-voltage battery system. Polestar...
Faulty Nuts Lead To McLaren Artura's First Recall
McLaren and the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) have announced a recall for the just-launched 2023 Artura for faulty nuts. A total of 164 US market examples of the plug-in hybrid supercar are affected by the problem. What is that, exactly?. The government agency's recall documents state that the...
Ford F-150 Lightning With Raptor Suspension Is The Ultimate Electric Super Truck
Austin-based dealership Leif Johnson Ford has created the ultimate F-150 Lightning by swapping out its suspension parts for those found under the hardcore F-150 Raptor. Several changes had to be made to accommodate the off-road biased suspension. Alex Whitelaw of Saleen Performance explains that converting the electric pickup was rather challenging. "Nobody has a book or instructions on doing this to a new vehicle like the Lightning. There are a lot of changes [such as] getting rid of [the] traditional differentials."
The 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance Edition's Online Configurator Is Live
After drooling over the go-faster Tahoe at the 2022 North American International Auto Show, the configurator has finally gone live. Now we can see what goes into a Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance Edition. The Chevy Tahoe is one of the most popular SUVs on American roads. Much to the pleasure...
New Study Shows EVs Are Only Halfway To Being Equal With Gas-Powered Cars
J.D. Power, an automotive industry stalwart, has its latest index showing that EVs are only 51% on their way to achieving parity with traditional ICE. Once the real-time indicator hits 100%, EVs will be level with internal combustion in every way, but the scores paint a bleak picture for electricity.
Lexus Upgrades RC And RC F For 2023 To Improve Handling
Lexus has announced a new update for both the RC and RC F coupes in Japan, which will likely affect US models as well. From 2023, Lexus is swapping from wheels and hubs that use bolts to fasten to the hub to hubs with built-in studs. It's a remarkably small change, but one Lexus says will improve the handling and steering feel of the cars and reduce unsprung mass. We're hardly sure a few tenths of an ounce will be noticeable to anyone behind the wheel, but perhaps the automaker is living up to its former tagline of "The Pursuit of Perfection."
Nissan Fairlady X SUV Is Part Murano, Part Z Car, All Weird
If you've ever wondered what a Nissan Z SUV would look like, wonder no more. Students at the automaker's Gakuen college in Japan have designed just that, grafting the Z coupe's front and rear end onto a Murano crossover. The Fairlady X, as it's known by the team who created...
Mercedes-AMG Tells G63 4x4 Squared Owners To Stop Driving Their SUVs Immediately
Despite being one of the toughest off-roaders on planet Earth, the Mercedes-AMG G63 4×4² is facing a recall for something that could ruin its off-road clout: the rear axle transmission housing could break at a moment's notice. According to the manufacturer, 278 units of the high-performance off-roader are affected, all of which require the replacement of the entire rear axle. Until such time as this is done, MBUSA urgently advises owners to stop driving immediately.
The Feds Are Investigating Hertz Rental Car For Possibly Renting Unrepaired Ford Explorers And Nissan Altimas
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating the Hertz rental car agency over concerns that it rented unrepaired vehicles to customers. According to the public filing via Reuters, the NHTSA claims it has information indicating that "Hertz rented vehicles to customers without having performed required recall repairs." The government agency confirmed it has opened an "audit query to seek additional information concerning the issue."
How College Kids Used Ford F-150 Lightning Trucks To Fly An Electric Plane For 24 Hours
If we made a single correct assumption before sitting down with Remy Oktay, it's that electric planes suffer in much the same way electric cars do. They're expensive, for one. The aircraft you see here costs around $200,000. Cheap, as planes go, but by no means a figure to scoff at. They're also bound by their range and infrastructure. These planes need external converters to charge as electric cars do. To our ears, many of these issues sound like problems affecting the Ford F-150 Lightning.
