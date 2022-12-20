Read full article on original website
19 displaced as fire guts Bay Street building in Springfield on Christmas Eve
Nineteen people were forced from their 155 Bay St. home Christmas Eve as a 2-alarm fire on the third floor of the multi-family building heavily damaged the structure. Springfield fire officials said they received a 911 call reporting the fire at about 10 p.m. Smoke and flames were evident when emergency crews arrived and a second alarm was struck.
Detached house sells in Holyoke for $440,500
Erika Bonnevie acquired the property at 73 Wellesley Road, Holyoke, from Lori A Hafner and Donald J Hafner on Dec. 1, 2022. The $440,500 purchase price works out to $182 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 10,125 square-foot lot.
Detached house sells for $305,000 in Agawam
Scott Ramsdell and Kathleen Ramsdell acquired the property at 11 Liberty Avenue, Agawam, from Jason L Elder on Dec. 2, 2022. The $305,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $322. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Sale closed in Amherst: $749,000 for a three-bedroom home
Joseph Macdonald and Catherine Macdonald acquired the property at 15 Teaberry Lane, Amherst, from Terry S Johnson on Dec. 1, 2022, for $749,000 which represents a price per square foot of $392. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 25, 2022 edition
Anatoliy Paliy and Svetlana Paliy to Yelena A. Artemova and Artem P. Artemov, 116 Adams St., $680,000. Ashley B. Stewart, Ashley B. Obara and William C. Stewart Jr., to William Martin Delaney, 33 Dogwood Lane, Unit 33, $260,000.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 245 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,604-square-foot home on Greenwich Court in Worcester that sold for $390,000.
Single family residence sells in Leominster for $475,500
Cheryl Vician black and Robert Black acquired the property at 26 Pleasant Terrace, Leominster, from John E Beaulac and Linda A Beaulac on Nov. 28, 2022. The $475,500 purchase price works out to $320 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 15,591-square-foot lot.
Multifamily home damaged in Ludlow fire
The Ludlow Fire Department put out a fire on Rogers Ave. Thursday night.
Four-bedroom home sells for $285,000 in West Springfield
Charles Ciarametaro and Lisa Ciarametaro acquired the property at 36 Maple Terrace, West Springfield, from T Mrmm on Dec. 2, 2022. The $285,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $149. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 7,110-square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 122 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,918-square-foot home on Maple Terrace in West Springfield that sold for $285,000.
Single family residence in Belchertown sells for $585,000
Kenneth Sloat and Erin Sloat acquired the property at 331 Stebbins Street, Belchertown, from Scott C Thurston and Priscilla M Thurston on Nov. 30, 2022, for $585,000 which works out to $202 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 1.8-acre lot.
As The Source goes dark, neighboring Northampton businesses press on
The closure of the Source, a downtown Northampton cannabis shop, represented the first instance in four years of legal recreational marijuana that a Massachusetts dispensary had shut down. But locally, the now-shuttered business joined a collection of dark storefronts scattered across the city center.
Cannabis retailer eyes new shop at Dunkin’ site on Westfield’s North Side
WESTFIELD — Representatives of the Pioneer Valley Trading Co. came before the Planning Board on Tuesday seeking a special permit to relocate the retail portion of their planned marijuana operation to 475 Southampton Road, the current site of a Dunkin’ Donuts that is moving to a new location. After the discussion, the hearing was continued to Jan. 17.
Route 7 reopen in Great Barrington
Route 7, or Stockbridge Road, is closed in Great Barrington Friday night.
Holyoke Gas and Electric offers 10% prompt payment discount
HOLYOKE — Holyoke Gas and Electric customers can expect a holiday surprise. The utility’s commission approved an additional 10% prompt payment discount on energy bills. In 2021, the discount was 15%. The HG&E Commission introduced the discount in 1992, and it has remained a holiday tradition since. The...
Last minute shopping in Westfield
Whether you've purchased your Christmas gifts days ago or waited until the last minute it's the thought that counts.
Electrical fire due to tree on wires in Southampton
Part of College Highway in Southampton was closed Friday night due to a fire.
Chicopee fire leaves two residents, firefighter injured: Three pets die
CHICOPEE – Two residents and a firefighter were injured and at least 15 people were displaced in a Christmas Eve blaze in a multi-family apartment building in Willimansett. A dog and two cats died in the fire, but firefighters were able to rescue another cat from the building, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in writing.
Multiple reports of storm damage, electrical outages in Berkshire area
Berkshire County — According to National Grid, due to a storm that hit the area overnight into the morning, as of 10:30 a.m. 106 electric customers are without power. Through its Facebook page, the Great Barrington Police Department is reporting that it anticipates power outages to go on throughout the day. The department asks that if you or someone you know is in need of a warm shelter call 413-528-0306.
3 people displaced after tree falls on Springfield house
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday morning, a tree landed on a house on Emerson Street due to storm conditions. Crews from the Springfield Fire Department responded to the scene and reported there were no injuries but the home took heavy structural damage. The 3 residents have been displaced by...
