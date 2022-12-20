Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Last minute Louisville shoppers take on the cold weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the last weekend before Christmas meaning businesses are open, and holiday shoppers are braving the cold weather to finish their Christmas list. ”I didn’t do anything until this week, and it’s too late to do online,” holiday shopper Mark Stanton said. “At this point,...
spectrumnews1.com
Winter storm not stopping last minute Christmas shoppers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of Thursday’s winter storm, asking everyone to stay indoors and avoid travel. But many last-minute Christmas shoppers weren’t deterred. Since then, Beshear said the storm has claimed the lives of three Kentuckians. Two of the...
Wave 3
Bardstown Road candy shop owners pack Christmas candy boxes for Ronald McDonald House
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The owners of a Bardstown Road candy shop are using their store to make Christmas a little sweeter for children in need. David Carney and Brian Wigginton’s store, the Sweet Spot Candy Shoppe, has been a staple at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Bonnycastle Avenue for seven years.
Wave 3
Businesses working through the incoming weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday night going into Friday, temperatures will be dropping below zero. The road conditions are expected to be icy with snow accumulation throughout the evening. Business owners are making accommodations for cold weather conditions coming into Louisville. Wick’s Pizza plans to work through the storm....
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Kentucky is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chubby Ray's. Located in Jeffersontown, this unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
Wave 3
Louisville outreach groups battle bitter cold to help the homeless
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local outreach groups braved the bone-chilling cold and wind to help the homeless population Friday morning. Carrie Dorton and her colleagues at the St. John Center canvassed the area near the intersection of Jefferson and Jackson Streets, offering the homeless population rides to local shelters. “We...
Wave 3
Travel misery at Louisville airport following winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Delays and cancellations have affected flights across the country, including here in Louisville. Airport snow crews kept the runways open and running all night, allowing UPS to keep working. But passengers have been getting more headaches as Friday wore on. For some, the misery started Thursday.
Wave 3
Organizations working together to shelter the homeless in freezing weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With dangerously cold temperatures moving through the area, non-profit and private organizations are working to keep the homeless sheltered and safe. For the first time ever, Broadbent Arena has joined the efforts to house those escaping the below freezing weather. Organizations like Feed Louisville and Goodwill...
Wave 3
Baptist Health Louisville Christmas babies
Here are the exciting photos from Day 4 of Louder Than Life 2022!. Here are the exciting photos from Day 1 of Louder Than Life 2022!. Over the past two days, WAVE News was in Knott County in Eastern Ky., speaking with a community who is leaning on and supporting each other in their time of need.
Wave 3
Warming shelters in southern Indiana
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are organizations in southern Indiana organizations helping people and pets stay warm. Our news partner, News and Tribune, has reported where warming centers in Floyd County and Clark County will be located. There is a White Flag shelter at the Floyd County Head Start...
WLKY.com
'Please stay home': Beshear says at least 3 Kentuckians dead from winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow may be over, but the dangerous conditions linger. Snow covered roads across Kentucky last night and the extremely frigid temperatures are keeping it there. The wild wind chills are also making it dangerous for anyone to be outside, with frostbite possible after just 15 minutes.
WLKY.com
More than 40 homes in this Louisville neighborhood go all out for Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking for spots to check out Christmas lights this week, make sure to add this Louisville neighborhood. Residents in Windemere Place have gone all out with Christmas decorations and lights. The neighborhood is on Ashfield Lane near Hikes Point. This has been a tradition...
spectrumnews1.com
Ahead of temperatures dropping, Kentucky experts offer tips on protecting pipes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Temperatures across the state are expected to dip near or below zero at the end of the week. State officials are already making preparations as the forecast develops. But in the meantime, there are some things you can do to protect your pipes from bursting on the first days of Winter.
wdrb.com
SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Christmas weekend 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
Wave 3
Mayor Fischer holds Louisville Metro winter storm update
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Greg Fischer and other city officials are providing emergency management updates. Fischer is advising residents to stay off the roads. While roads are passable, crews are out working on the roads to clear them. Garbage will not be collected on Saturday and operations...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Timelapse shows how quickly temperatures dropped in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A timelapse shows how quickly temperatures dropped Thursday night in downtown Louisville. A camera was set up in the WDRB water garden as the storm moved in. It started recording around 6:30 p.m. Thursday rolled for about three hours. The clip is about 10 seconds long,...
TARC to resume regular service on Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Transit Authority River City (TARC) is running on its regular schedule today. Officials say on demand rides won't be available and routes will remain on winter weather detours until further notice. Please visit TARC's website and click on the red banner for a full list...
Wave 3
BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News is providing the latest up-to-date information as it comes in on an arctic front heading into our area. Keep refreshing this page for continued updates from WAVE News reporters and the WAVE Storm Tracking Team:. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. 12 p.m. - Mayor Fischer...
Wave 3
LG&E, KU performing ‘service interruptions’; customers asked to conserve energy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extreme cold and winter weather has taken its toll across WAVE Country resulting in travel delays and power outages. LG&E and KU are advising customers to conserve energy as the extreme cold puts pressure on the regional power grid. In an effort to reduce energy consumption,...
