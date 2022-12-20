ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Last minute Louisville shoppers take on the cold weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the last weekend before Christmas meaning businesses are open, and holiday shoppers are braving the cold weather to finish their Christmas list. ”I didn’t do anything until this week, and it’s too late to do online,” holiday shopper Mark Stanton said. “At this point,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Winter storm not stopping last minute Christmas shoppers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of Thursday’s winter storm, asking everyone to stay indoors and avoid travel. But many last-minute Christmas shoppers weren’t deterred. Since then, Beshear said the storm has claimed the lives of three Kentuckians. Two of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Businesses working through the incoming weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday night going into Friday, temperatures will be dropping below zero. The road conditions are expected to be icy with snow accumulation throughout the evening. Business owners are making accommodations for cold weather conditions coming into Louisville. Wick’s Pizza plans to work through the storm....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville outreach groups battle bitter cold to help the homeless

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local outreach groups braved the bone-chilling cold and wind to help the homeless population Friday morning. Carrie Dorton and her colleagues at the St. John Center canvassed the area near the intersection of Jefferson and Jackson Streets, offering the homeless population rides to local shelters. “We...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Travel misery at Louisville airport following winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Delays and cancellations have affected flights across the country, including here in Louisville. Airport snow crews kept the runways open and running all night, allowing UPS to keep working. But passengers have been getting more headaches as Friday wore on. For some, the misery started Thursday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Organizations working together to shelter the homeless in freezing weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With dangerously cold temperatures moving through the area, non-profit and private organizations are working to keep the homeless sheltered and safe. For the first time ever, Broadbent Arena has joined the efforts to house those escaping the below freezing weather. Organizations like Feed Louisville and Goodwill...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Baptist Health Louisville Christmas babies

Here are the exciting photos from Day 4 of Louder Than Life 2022!. Here are the exciting photos from Day 1 of Louder Than Life 2022!. Over the past two days, WAVE News was in Knott County in Eastern Ky., speaking with a community who is leaning on and supporting each other in their time of need.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Warming shelters in southern Indiana

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are organizations in southern Indiana organizations helping people and pets stay warm. Our news partner, News and Tribune, has reported where warming centers in Floyd County and Clark County will be located. There is a White Flag shelter at the Floyd County Head Start...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Christmas weekend 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Mayor Fischer holds Louisville Metro winter storm update

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Greg Fischer and other city officials are providing emergency management updates. Fischer is advising residents to stay off the roads. While roads are passable, crews are out working on the roads to clear them. Garbage will not be collected on Saturday and operations...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

TARC to resume regular service on Saturday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Transit Authority River City (TARC) is running on its regular schedule today. Officials say on demand rides won't be available and routes will remain on winter weather detours until further notice. Please visit TARC's website and click on the red banner for a full list...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News is providing the latest up-to-date information as it comes in on an arctic front heading into our area. Keep refreshing this page for continued updates from WAVE News reporters and the WAVE Storm Tracking Team:. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. 12 p.m. - Mayor Fischer...
LOUISVILLE, KY

