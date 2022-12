The Navy is suspending enlisted high-year tenure for two years — an effort aimed at increasing retention. The existing high-year tenure policy forced active duty sailors to move into the Fleet Reserve if they didn’t advance within certain benchmarks. However, the policy change, known as the High-Year Tenure Plus pilot program, bars commands from separating or involuntarily transferring active component sailors to the Fleet Reserve, and is expected to impact at least 1,600 sailors.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO