Merry Christmas from all of us at Trojans Wire. What a year we had at this website. Lincoln Riley made USC football relevant and memorable once again. The Trojans were not 4-8. They did not slide into obscurity and mediocrity. They didn’t lose a bunch of games at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Heck, they didn’t lose a single game at the Coliseum or in Los Angeles (sorry, UCLA!).

