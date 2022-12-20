ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vance County, NC

Vance County Dad charged with 2nd degree murder in death of his 6-year-old child who died by gunshot

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xJwe_0jpG9AiJ00 A Vance County father is now facing a murder charge in connection to his child's death in early December.

Tuesday, the Vance County Sheriff's Office (VCSO) announced the father of the child has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to his child's death by a gunshot.

The investigation started after deputies were dispatched to Hoyle Lane on Dec. 3 for a call about a person who had been shot. Deputies learned the victim was a 6-year-old who later died at the hospital as a result of being shot.

The child's father, Eric Eugene Allen Rowe, was arrested and charged with felony child abuse on Dec. 8. Rowe was given a $90,000 secured bond for the charge and was bonded out a short time later.

On Dec. 9, Rowe surrendered to officers on the murder charge and was placed in the Vance County Jail under a $200,000 bond, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact the Vance County Sheriff's Office at (252) 738-2200.

