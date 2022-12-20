ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 20

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala . – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 20, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

No report

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

December 19

  • theft of property-4 th degree; Lessman Circle SW; cash

Arrests

December 19

Fitzgerald II, Alan R; 42

  • assault with bodily fluid

Hooper, Steven D; 41

  • FTA-theft of property-4 th degree

Ragsdale, Whitney N; 31

  • criminal trespassing-3 rd degree
  • theft of property-4 th degree

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com .

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
