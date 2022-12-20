Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 20
CULLMAN, Ala . – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 20, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No report
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
December 19
- theft of property-4 th degree; Lessman Circle SW; cash
Arrests
December 19
Fitzgerald II, Alan R; 42
- assault with bodily fluid
Hooper, Steven D; 41
- FTA-theft of property-4 th degree
Ragsdale, Whitney N; 31
- criminal trespassing-3 rd degree
- theft of property-4 th degree
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com .
Comments / 0