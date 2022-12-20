Read full article on original website
wkzo.com
Blowing and drifting snow and dangerous wind chills as Blizzard Warning continues until Saturday at 7:00 p.m.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – High winds and brutally cold temperatures have now moved into West Michigan, as a Blizzard Warning remains in effect for many counties, including Kalamazoo, Allegan, Van Buren, Barry, Ottawa, Cass, and St. Joseph until 7:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Calhoun County is under a Winter...
WZZM 13
Christmas Eve Blizzard | West Michigan continues the barrage of wind, snow
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Friday was a busy day of crashes, closed roads, and slow travel in West Michigan, and things are going to continue this way as we head into Saturday as well!. Snowfall totals were hard to come by Friday, as winds that gusted over 50 mph...
abc57.com
Blizzard update from Cass County Sheriff's Office
CASS COUNTY, Mich. --You're reminded by the Cass County Sheriff's Office about the Blizzard Warning from the National Weather Service continuing until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022. Cass County roadways are still dangerous, with multiple roads drifted shut, along with blowing snow and high winds are continuing to make...
jtv.tv
Winter Storm Watch Issued
(December 20, 2022 4:14 PM) The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening. The watch is in effect for Jackson County, South Central, Western and Northern Michigan. Details of the Winter Storm Watch:. * WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible....
Powerful winter storm creating mess on West Michigan roads
A major winter storm with blizzard-like conditions in West Michigan is creating a mess on the roads. Multiple crashes and road closures have been reported throughout the day.
Holiday travel in Michigan will be affected by major winter storm
A winter weather watch for Thursday through Saturday has already been issued by the National Weather Service for Lansing and Jackson.
wtvbam.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for major Christmas weekend storm with blizzard conditions
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Two years of curtailed Christmas celebrations due to COVID-19 and now a major winter storm is threatening to disrupt holiday plans this weekend. Branch, Hillsdale and St. Joseph Counties are included in a Winter Storm Watch that was issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday morning.
abc57.com
National Weather Service declares blizzard warning for Indiana, Michigan counties
The National Weather Service has declared a blizzard warning for St. Joseph, La Porte, Berrien, and Cass counties. The warning is in place from 4 p.m. on Thursday through 7 a.m. on Saturday.
Spectrum Health to close multiple West Michigan locations due to winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health has announced that it will be closing multiple locations in West Michigan over the holiday weekend due to a severe winter storm that is expected to pass through. Spectrum, soon to be permanently renamed Corewell Health, says that Hospitals, surgical services and urgent...
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries seeking volunteers to help during winter storm
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Homeless shelters across west Michigan bracing themselves for the winter storm. And Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries is certainly one of them. President and CEO Michael Brown says that with the expected snow and wind, he has no doubt that more people will be seeking shelter.
wkzo.com
Snow Removal Emergency issued for City of Portage
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage has issued a Snow Removal Emergency, restricting on-street parking beginning at midnight on Thursday, December 22. This restriction will remain in effect until Monday, December 26 at 8 a.m. To assist with safe and efficient snow removal from city streets,...
WNDU
Michigan State Police urging drivers to avoid I-94 after multiple crashes cause lane closures
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are urging you to stay off I-94 in both directions between New Buffalo and Battle Creek until 4 p.m. or later as crews continue to clean up the roadway after multiple crashes on Friday morning. This comes as police say blizzard...
Weirdest temperature map you’ll see in a long time over Great Lakes region
A strong storm system will have the center of it track right over Lower Michigan. The swirling circulation around the storm will do some strange things to our temperatures across Lower Michigan. A storm system always has the same direction of rotation- counterclockwise. Imagine a top spinning counterclockwise. That’s essentially...
No one injured in fire at Grand Rapids house
Fire crews were called to a two-family, two-story rental house on Bissel St. NE around 8:40 a.m. for reports of a possible attic fire with smoke and flames visible.
WWMTCw
72-year-old man electrocuted by power lines after crash
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was electrocuted after coming into contact with a downed power line on Saturday, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office. The 72-year-old man from Greenville is currently at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said the man...
wkzo.com
Blue Dolphin set to serve fee holiday meals for it’s 44th year on Christmas
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Despite the winter storm that’s predicted to pummel many areas across west Michigan, The Blue Dolphin restaurant in Kalamazoo is gearing up to serve free holiday meals for it’s 44th year on Christmas Day on Sunday. This marks the first time the...
Battle Creek man hit, killed by minivan at scene of previous crash
A Battle Creek man was killed after troopers say he got out of his minivan following a crash and walked into the path of a passing vehicle.
wkzo.com
KDPS investigates shooting, male struck by gunfire
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo msn is hospitalized after being shot on Christmas Eve. Around 2:16 p.m., Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority received a report of several gunshots in the 1100 block of Conant Street. At approximately 2:26 p.m., a male suffering from a gunshot wound arrived...
Sparrow report reveals death increase in Mid-Michigan
Data shows that death is on the rise in Ingham, Eaton, Ionia, Isabella, and Shiawassee counties.
