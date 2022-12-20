ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

abc57.com

Blizzard update from Cass County Sheriff's Office

CASS COUNTY, Mich. --You're reminded by the Cass County Sheriff's Office about the Blizzard Warning from the National Weather Service continuing until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022. Cass County roadways are still dangerous, with multiple roads drifted shut, along with blowing snow and high winds are continuing to make...
CASS COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

Winter Storm Watch Issued

(December 20, 2022 4:14 PM) The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening. The watch is in effect for Jackson County, South Central, Western and Northern Michigan. Details of the Winter Storm Watch:. * WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible....
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Snow Removal Emergency issued for City of Portage

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage has issued a Snow Removal Emergency, restricting on-street parking beginning at midnight on Thursday, December 22. This restriction will remain in effect until Monday, December 26 at 8 a.m. To assist with safe and efficient snow removal from city streets,...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

72-year-old man electrocuted by power lines after crash

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was electrocuted after coming into contact with a downed power line on Saturday, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office. The 72-year-old man from Greenville is currently at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said the man...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

KDPS investigates shooting, male struck by gunfire

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo msn is hospitalized after being shot on Christmas Eve. Around 2:16 p.m., Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority received a report of several gunshots in the 1100 block of Conant Street. At approximately 2:26 p.m., a male suffering from a gunshot wound arrived...
KALAMAZOO, MI

