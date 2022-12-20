Read full article on original website
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Missouri
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Missouri. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
Former Kansas lawmaker convicted of COVID-19 relief fraud
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal jury has found a former Kansas state lawmaker guilty of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief. Prosecutors said 44-year-old Wichita Republican Michael Capps filed forms inflating the number of employees he had at two businesses and a sports foundation, and then applied for loans to pay the nonexistent employees. The Wichita Eagle reports that Capps was found guilty Wednesday of making false statements on loan applications, bank fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. He could face millions of dollars in fines and decades in prison at sentencing. Capps was acquitted Wednesday on six other counts. Capps was a state legislator at the time of the fraud.
Police: Missouri woman tracked stolen car, killed two men
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a St. Louis County woman tracked down her stolen car and then killed two men while trying to retrieve it. Demesha Coleman, of Spanish Lake, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder and other charges. Police say she killed 19-year-old Darius Jackson and 49-year-old Joseph Farrar on Wednesday during a shootout outside a gas station. Another man was also shot but survived. Police did not indicate which, if any, of the three victims stole Coleman’s car. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Coleman told detectives she went to the gas station to take her stolen car back.
Tracking brutally cold wind chills, chances for snow, and above average temperatures
TODAY: We are currently in a wind chill warning until 12 PM this afternoon, meaning it is going to feel much colder than it actually is. Our area is only reaching a high of 17, meaning a chilly Christmas Eve for Missouri. TOMORROW: Christmas is looking slightly warmer, but not...
A Kentucky woman won $175,000 after getting a lottery ticket at an office holiday party
A Kentucky woman brought home the best present at her office gift exchange. Lori Janes, from Louisville, won $175,000 after receiving a lottery ticket at her office holiday party, according to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery. Janes, an officer manager and treatment coordinator at Harmon Dental Center, participated...
