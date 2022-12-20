ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘1923’s Helen Mirren Speaks Out About Reunion With ‘Enormous’ Star Harrison Ford on ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Helen Mirren revealed that her partnership with 1923 co-star Harrison Ford is now “very different” because she’s “caught up with him.” Mirren co-leads with the legendary Star Wars actor in Paramount+’s Western drama, a prequel to the widely acclaimed series Yellowstone. As Helen recalled how they first crossed paths in The Mosquito Coast (1986), she remembered him as an ‘enormous movie star’ while she was a struggling theatre performer at the time.
Is ‘Yellowstone’ on Tonight? ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 8 Premiere Date, Streaming Info

Christmas Day has finally arrived, and we hope your holiday season is filled with an extra helping of good cheer. Christmas is a terrific time to kick back and relax, but the holiday season often means our favorite shows are on hiatus. Paramount Network’s incredibly popular action-drama Yellowstone has delivered six consecutive weeks of new episodes, but, unfortunately, that’s about to come to an end. The Kevin Costner-led drama is taking a break before it returns for its midseason finale. If you need to catch up on previous episodes, the first four seasons of Yellowstone are streaming on Peacock Premium, and...
How Is ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Connected to ‘The Witcher’?

Andrzej Sapkowski published the short story that would become The Witcher in 1986. Now, over three decades later, we’re finally getting answers about one of the most mysterious parts of Sapkowski’s universe thanks to The Witcher: Blood Origin. From Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Declan de Barra comes this four-episode prequel about one of the most impactful events in the history of this fantasy series. If you’ve ever wanted to know who the first witcher was or what caused the Conjunction of the Spheres, those questions are about to be answered. Here’s exactly how this new series relates to the Netflix behemoth...
‘Yellowstone’ Will Not Air New Episode on Christmas Day, But ‘1923’ Will

A friendly reminder that there will be no new episode of Yellowstone Season 5 on Sunday, December 25. Prequel 1923, however, will air Episode 2. Sadly, Yellowstone fans will not be getting a new episode of Season 5 for Christmas. The show is going dark this week, which means the mid-season finale, or Season 5, Episode 8, won’t arrive for another week. But when it does, we’ll be bringing in the New Year with the Duttons.
Ellen DeGeneres Gives Emotional Update on Loss of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres is offering up an emotional update just days after the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Boss died by suicide at a Los Angeles area motel. DeGeneres is telling people to “love one another” while she mourns his loss. DeGeneres posted a video on social media in providing an update on Friday morning. She calls the past 11 days since Bosss died as painful and tough. She noted how hard the holidays can be for some people.
How To Watch ‘1923’: Where, When to Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

From where to when, Outsider has you covered on how to watch Yellowstone‘s newest prequel, 1923, when new episodes hit each Sunday. While fans were treated to a special simulcast airing of 1923‘s premiere on Paramount Network, the prequel series will continue to air on that cable channel. This, like much of the Yellowstone series’ availability, continues to confuse viewers as we juggle dozens of streaming services, online cable packages, and so on.
Leslie Jordan’s Replacement in ‘Call Me Kat’ Revealed

With the death of Leslie Jordan, the cast and crew of Call Me Kat were going to have to fill his place with a worthy replacement. Well, we think they have a winner in Vicki Lawrence. TV Insider reveals that Lawrence will join the show’s cast. They also had the first look at her character, which is Phil’s mother. Phil was Jordan’s character on the sitcom.
Paramount to Air ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Marathon on Christmas Day

The upcoming episode of Yellowstone—Season 5, Episode 8—will surreptitiously be absent from TV screens on Sunday, Dec. 25. But, evidently, even the Dutton clan needs to celebrate Christmas. That’s right, if you were expecting to sip a loaded eggnog while watching the new episode of Yellowstone on Sunday night, you’ll just be sipping loaded eggnog this week.
