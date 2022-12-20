Andrzej Sapkowski published the short story that would become The Witcher in 1986. Now, over three decades later, we’re finally getting answers about one of the most mysterious parts of Sapkowski’s universe thanks to The Witcher: Blood Origin. From Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Declan de Barra comes this four-episode prequel about one of the most impactful events in the history of this fantasy series. If you’ve ever wanted to know who the first witcher was or what caused the Conjunction of the Spheres, those questions are about to be answered. Here’s exactly how this new series relates to the Netflix behemoth...

38 MINUTES AGO