Will This ‘Yellowstone’ Star Replace Kevin Costner as Series Lead If He Leaves the Show?
Each week, fans flock to their televisions to immerse themselves in Yellowstone, largely due to the magnetic presence of Kevin Costner. The veteran actor has been an anchor helping the hit show gain viewers season to season. However, if Costner ever leaves the show, another cast member has their sights set on taking over Dutton Ranch.
‘1923’s Helen Mirren Speaks Out About Reunion With ‘Enormous’ Star Harrison Ford on ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff
Helen Mirren revealed that her partnership with 1923 co-star Harrison Ford is now “very different” because she’s “caught up with him.” Mirren co-leads with the legendary Star Wars actor in Paramount+’s Western drama, a prequel to the widely acclaimed series Yellowstone. As Helen recalled how they first crossed paths in The Mosquito Coast (1986), she remembered him as an ‘enormous movie star’ while she was a struggling theatre performer at the time.
‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 2: Full Recap of ‘Nature’s Empty Throne’
1923 Season 1, Episode 2, shows us the future of Spencer Dutton while furthering the fate of Teona and the... The post ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 2: Full Recap of ‘Nature’s Empty Throne’ appeared first on Outsider.
Tom Cruise’s Real Personality Is ‘Closest’ to Maverick, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Says
Hollywood is filled with polarizing figures of all shapes and sizes. And as one of the most famous people in the world, it should come as no surprise that Tom Cruise is one of them. Stories of the Top Gun star stretch back more than 40 years, with some hailing him as the greatest person in Hollywood and others alleging his terrible temper and dubious deeds.
Is ‘Yellowstone’ on Tonight? ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 8 Premiere Date, Streaming Info
Christmas Day has finally arrived, and we hope your holiday season is filled with an extra helping of good cheer. Christmas is a terrific time to kick back and relax, but the holiday season often means our favorite shows are on hiatus. Paramount Network’s incredibly popular action-drama Yellowstone has delivered six consecutive weeks of new episodes, but, unfortunately, that’s about to come to an end. The Kevin Costner-led drama is taking a break before it returns for its midseason finale. If you need to catch up on previous episodes, the first four seasons of Yellowstone are streaming on Peacock Premium, and...
How Is ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Connected to ‘The Witcher’?
Andrzej Sapkowski published the short story that would become The Witcher in 1986. Now, over three decades later, we’re finally getting answers about one of the most mysterious parts of Sapkowski’s universe thanks to The Witcher: Blood Origin. From Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Declan de Barra comes this four-episode prequel about one of the most impactful events in the history of this fantasy series. If you’ve ever wanted to know who the first witcher was or what caused the Conjunction of the Spheres, those questions are about to be answered. Here’s exactly how this new series relates to the Netflix behemoth...
‘Yellowstone’ Will Not Air New Episode on Christmas Day, But ‘1923’ Will
A friendly reminder that there will be no new episode of Yellowstone Season 5 on Sunday, December 25. Prequel 1923, however, will air Episode 2. Sadly, Yellowstone fans will not be getting a new episode of Season 5 for Christmas. The show is going dark this week, which means the mid-season finale, or Season 5, Episode 8, won’t arrive for another week. But when it does, we’ll be bringing in the New Year with the Duttons.
Ellen DeGeneres Gives Emotional Update on Loss of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
Comedian Ellen DeGeneres is offering up an emotional update just days after the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Boss died by suicide at a Los Angeles area motel. DeGeneres is telling people to “love one another” while she mourns his loss. DeGeneres posted a video on social media in providing an update on Friday morning. She calls the past 11 days since Bosss died as painful and tough. She noted how hard the holidays can be for some people.
‘National Treasure 3’ Starring Nicolas Cage in Development, Jerry Bruckheimer Says
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently announced that National Treasure 3 is on its way and revealed he wants Nicolas Cage to star. In 2004, the first installment of the franchise was released to theaters featuring Cage as treasure hunter Benjamin Franklin Gates. Three years later in 2007, National Treasure: Book of Secrets followed.
How To Watch ‘1923’: Where, When to Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel
From where to when, Outsider has you covered on how to watch Yellowstone‘s newest prequel, 1923, when new episodes hit each Sunday. While fans were treated to a special simulcast airing of 1923‘s premiere on Paramount Network, the prequel series will continue to air on that cable channel. This, like much of the Yellowstone series’ availability, continues to confuse viewers as we juggle dozens of streaming services, online cable packages, and so on.
Chris Pratt Gets Stung on the Eye by a Bee, Shows Off Gnarly Aftermath: VIDEO
For Hollywood actor Chris Pratt, taking down extraterrestrial spaceships and protecting superpowerful gemstones as Avengers‘ Star-Lord is no problem. However, the Peter Quill actor faced an entirely different foe recently. Instead, he came eye to eye with a much smaller opponent: the common bee. In a new Instagram video,...
Leslie Jordan’s Replacement in ‘Call Me Kat’ Revealed
With the death of Leslie Jordan, the cast and crew of Call Me Kat were going to have to fill his place with a worthy replacement. Well, we think they have a winner in Vicki Lawrence. TV Insider reveals that Lawrence will join the show’s cast. They also had the first look at her character, which is Phil’s mother. Phil was Jordan’s character on the sitcom.
Paramount to Air ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Marathon on Christmas Day
The upcoming episode of Yellowstone—Season 5, Episode 8—will surreptitiously be absent from TV screens on Sunday, Dec. 25. But, evidently, even the Dutton clan needs to celebrate Christmas. That’s right, if you were expecting to sip a loaded eggnog while watching the new episode of Yellowstone on Sunday night, you’ll just be sipping loaded eggnog this week.
