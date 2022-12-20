Read full article on original website
Heavenly ?
4d ago
Satan comes to Divide Conquer and Destroy Satan comes in many forms he can be a Republican a Democrat a man a women he is in the presence of many Human he's walking among us all he's evil spirited he's also Heartless I pray Dear God that Whoever took this man's life burn and rot in Hell eternally Lord Jesus Have Mercy....🙏
Reply(1)
3
fox5dc.com
Suspect in medical scrubs attempts to rob DC pharmacy
WASHINGTON - The search is underway for a suspect who attempted to rob a Northwest D.C. pharmacy while dressed in medical clothes, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on November 30 at a pharmacy in the 1800 block of Columbia Road. The suspect who was...
Maryland Man Is Fatally Shot While Pumping Gas During Carjacking
Lee Alexander Thomas, 54, died at an area hospital after being shot at a Largo, Md., gas station A 54-year-old Maryland man was shot and killed during an apparent carjacking at a local gas station, the Prince George's County Police Department announced on Tuesday. On Dec. 19 around 11 pm, officers arrived at a Largo, Md., gas station to find Lee Alexander Thomas, who reportedly lived just a few blocks away, suffering from gunshot wounds. Thomas was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries...
Photos Of Murder Suspects Released In Effort To Identify Them: Baltimore Police
Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects believed to be responsible for a murder in Baltimore earlier this week, authorities say. Baltimore police say that the two suspects pictured are connected to a murder that occurred in the unit block of South Howard Street on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
DC men arrested for carjacking in Prince George’s County; guns recovered
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it took about 24 hours for officers to find the people responsible for an armed carjacking that took place. The Prince George’s County Police Department said three men were involved in the carjacking in the 6200 block of Allentown Rd. It happened around 12:50 a.m. […]
Police investigating cutting, asking Greenbelt residents to lock doors
GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were asking Greenbelt residents to lock their doors as they were investigating a cutting on Thursday evening. Police were called to 28 Crescent Road at 9:17 p.m. for the incident. Two people were injured. Police said they received reports of a man matching the suspect’s description — a […]
Maryland man shot by police after attempted carjacking identified
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police have identified a man who officers tased multiple times and then shot on Dec. 19, leaving him in critical condition at a trauma center after he was suspected of car theft. The man has been identified as 20-year-old Tyler Ray Marini Sater from...
Man charged for shooting 19-year-old sitting in vehicle to death in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing a 19-year-old who was sitting in a vehicle in Waldorf on Oct. 23. Around 2:17 p.m. the Prince George's County Police Department received a report of a shooting. The caller, who was in the vehicle with the person who was shot, informed officers that the person was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Woman hit, killed by car in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Investigators were looking into the circumstances that led to death of a woman whom a car hit early Friday morning in Langley Park. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that officers were at University Boulevard and 23rd Avenue around 5:50 a.m. after they received word that […]
Police ask for help identifying woman killed in SUV crash in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A driver died after the SUV she was driving hit a utility pole Friday morning, and police asked for help in identifying her so they could contact her family. The Prince George’s County Police Department said the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. in the area of Indian […]
Police ID Man Found Stabbed To Death In Silver Spring Parking Garage (UPDATE)
A man was found stabbed to death in a parking garage in Silver Spring, authorities say. The man, who has yet to be identified, was found dead in the parking garage around 10 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to Montgomery County police. The garage was reportedly on Wayne Avenue by...
fredericksburg.today
17 year old charged with 108 miles an hour in a 40 mph zone in Stafford
17 year old charged with 108 miles an hour in a 40 mph zone in Stafford. A juvenile reckless driver was charged last night as deputies used the law enforcement radio to their full advantage. On December 21st at 10:48 p.m. First Sergeant B.W. Collins was in the 500 block...
WJLA
Police increasing patrols after man shot & killed in Silver Spring parking garage
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — A murder in this stairwell of a crowded shopping district, just moments after the victim stepped away from his family. At this stage of their investigation police say the seemingly random violence that claimed the life of Charles Reynolds, 62, could have happened to anyone.
Lock your doors: Police say man knocking on doors responsible for two slashing incidents
GREENBELT CITY, MD – Police are warning residents to be on high alert in Greenbelt City after a man knocking on residential doors is suspected in at least two slashing incidents Thursday night. According to police, at around 9:17 pm, officers responded to 28 Crescent Road for a cutting. “Two people sustained minor injuries, and the suspect ran from the location prior to officers arrival. The suspect is described as a tall black man wearing a black jacket, light-colored shirt and blue jeans,” the department said. Later, the department received reports of a man matching this description knocking on doors The post Lock your doors: Police say man knocking on doors responsible for two slashing incidents appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
2010 Bethesda murder suspect arrested in Mexico, awaiting extradition, police say
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — After 12 years on the run, Jorge Rueda Landeros, the man who is suspected of killing a Bethesda, Md. woman in 2010, was arrested and charged in Mexico, Montgomery County police said. On Oct. 25, 2010, police found 52-year-old Sue Marcum dead in her Bethesda...
Bay Net
Detectives Seek Identity Of Theft Suspects Breaking Into Vehicles In Calvert County
LUSBY, Md. – On December 19, 2022, during the early morning hours, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to Lazy River Road, Foxwood Lane, and Long Wolf Lane in Lusby, for several reported thefts from motor vehicles. Investigation revealed several locked and unlocked vehicles...
Maryland woman sentenced to life for killing 4 people by setting townhouse on fire
BEL AIR, Md. (TCD) -- A 63-year-old woman was recently sentenced to life in prison for setting a townhouse on fire, killing four people. According to a news release from the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, on May 9, 2019, members of the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on Simons Court. Upon their arrival, the third floor of the townhouse was reportedly engulfed in flames.
Centre Daily
Fake police officer on run after entering home and shooting man and boy, DC cops say
A man impersonating a police officer shot two people in a Washington, D.C., home before fleeing, police said. On Dec. 20, the man, wearing a police vest with a badge slung over it, approached a home on Clay Street in northeast Washington, D.C., according to a police press release and accompanying photos.
NBC Washington
Woman Killed in Crash on MD-210 in Accokeek: Police
A woman was killed early Friday on one of the Washington, D.C., region’s most notoriously dangerous roads, Prince George’s County police said. The woman was driving southbound on Maryland Route 210 near Berry Road overnight, police said. Her vehicle left the road and ran into a utility pole,...
Girl Mistakenly Shot While Being Driven Around Baltimore
A young girl was shot in the leg while riding in a car along a Baltimore street, authorities say.The 14-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after the shooting around 2 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, according to Baltimore police.Investigators say that the young teen was shot in the leg while she was a …
Bay Net
Police Continue To Investigate Shooting In Lexington Park, Victim In Stable Condition
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at 7:08 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park for the reported shooting. Deputies arrived on the scene and located a 25-year-old male victim with a gunshot...
