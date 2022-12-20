GREENBELT CITY, MD – Police are warning residents to be on high alert in Greenbelt City after a man knocking on residential doors is suspected in at least two slashing incidents Thursday night. According to police, at around 9:17 pm, officers responded to 28 Crescent Road for a cutting. “Two people sustained minor injuries, and the suspect ran from the location prior to officers arrival. The suspect is described as a tall black man wearing a black jacket, light-colored shirt and blue jeans,” the department said. Later, the department received reports of a man matching this description knocking on doors The post Lock your doors: Police say man knocking on doors responsible for two slashing incidents appeared first on Shore News Network.

