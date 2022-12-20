Read full article on original website
Beshear urges caution, power companies urge efficient energy use as cold weather continues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “The main message to Kentuckians is stay home, stay safe and stay alive.”. That was a message Governor Andy Beshear delivered in a Saturday morning press conference. Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on the current situation, saying the state has seen dozens upon dozens of accidents...continued sub-zero wind chills...and tens of thousands of power outages.
'Please stay home': Beshear says at least 3 Kentuckians dead from winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow may be over, but the dangerous conditions linger. Snow covered roads across Kentucky last night and the extremely frigid temperatures are keeping it there. The wild wind chills are also making it dangerous for anyone to be outside, with frostbite possible after just 15 minutes.
WKYT team coverage of arctic weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT’s team winter weather coverage continues Friday. We have crews throughout our region tracking the impacts of this arctic freeze. In Lexington, crews started treating the roads Thursday night. They’re doing what they can, but we’re dealing with a lot of ice right now. Officials...
WATCH | Kentucky Emergency Management prepares for winter weather
WATCH | Tracking Road Conditions - Grason Passmore. WATCH | Lexington business owners voice concerns over parking changes. Dozens of downtown Lexington business owners, workers and patrons made their voices heard at LexPark’s offices Thursday morning. WATCH | Lexington officials say plans are in place as snow, arctic air...
Kentucky Emergency Management prepares for winter weather
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency officials say they are seeing the changes in western Kentucky. Up until this point, it has been wait to see what plays out. Now, they are getting a better idea of it and can adjust their response statewide. As a winter storm races into Kentucky,...
Lexington officials say plans are in place as snow, arctic air blow in
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington city officials say plans are in place as snow and arctic air blow in. Thursday afternoon, Streets and Roads Department workers started their 24-hour shifts to keep the roads safe. The city is asking if you see anyone who looks like they may be living...
First Call For Monday Snowfall
Good evening and Merry Christmas Eve. Our memorable Christmas weekend of weather continue to throw bitterly cold temps and snow showers/squalls at us. While we deal with this, I’m already focusing on another snow maker due in for Monday and early Tuesday. Road conditions are still a mess and...
WKYT team coverage of severe winter weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT Is monitoring a significant winter storm/blizzard that is hitting Kentucky. We are monitoring road conditions in Lexington and watching the transition from rain to snow. It is just raining now, and we are still seeing a lot of people on the roads. It’s all of...
HVAC companies dealing with high demand during arctic cold
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The drastic drop in temperatures means many problems for many homeowners. Hundreds in Lexington called their heating and air companies needing some quick fixes to get them through this brutal stretch of winter weather safely and warmly. Due to the weather, Logan Pool of Fayette Heating...
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
What Level of Snow Emergency is My County?
SOUTHERN OHIO – As road conditions worsen throughout the day snow levels are going up also. We will update this as levels change, some of Ohio is on level 2 emergencies at this time. LEVEL 1 SNOW ALERT:. Roadways may be hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. Roads may...
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Continuing to track the icy grip of Old Man Winter. Expect more bitter cold temperatures for Christmas Day. Highs warm to the teens, but with a wild wind, gusting up to 25 mph, temperatures could feel like -15. Keep Warm!. Our next weather maker arrives on...
Dozens of Christmas Eve and Christmas services canceled due to weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Churches all across the state are closing for the weekend, but Historic Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church is opening their doors and inviting everyone to take a seat in their pews. “For people that can travel, we’re asking them to come be a part of our...
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Harsh Winter Weather Continues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a brutal winter day in Kentucky and it’s among the worst you’re ever going to see with snow, wind and bitter cold temps. Looking ahead, we have snow squalls on the way through Christmas Eve and another snow maker by Monday. Let’s...
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
I-71 closes again south of Cincinnati: ‘Avoid this area’
GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - Southbound I-71 is back open after multiple crashes in Gallatin County early Friday morning, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened near mile marker 63 on I-71, the sheriff’s office said. Southbound I-71 at the I-75/I-71 was shut down around noon...
Gov. Beshear gives update on winter storm response
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on the state’s response to the winter storm during a briefing Friday morning:. Kentucky is under a state of emergency. The Governor signed the emergency order Wednesday. It frees up resources like the National Guard. All 120 counties are...
Everyday Kentucky On The Go - Kentucky for Kentucky
Winter storm knocks out power to hundreds across the region
(WJHL) — Several utilities across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia continue to report power outages after a winter storm delivered high winds, snow and single-digit temperatures to the region. BrightRidge As of approximately 10:40 p.m., 21 outages have been reported across the utility’s service area. Appalachian Power Appalachian Power reports 17,039 total customer outages across […]
I-71 northbound shutdown in Gallatin Co.
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - According to Kentucky State Police, Interstate 71 northbound has been closed between the 55-mile-marker and the 69-mile-marker in Gallatin County. Officials say that the shutdown is due to the impassable hazardous road conditions. KSP is actively redirecting stranded northbound traffic due to the closure. The...
