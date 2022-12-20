ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com

Hawthorne tops final football power poll

The 2022 high school football season has come to a close in the state of Florida and nine state champions were crowned in Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale. The only team to take home a state title in the Prep Zone Power Poll area is the Hawthorne Hornets. The 1R state champion was also the only unbeaten team remaining in the rankings.
HAWTHORNE, FL
Gator Country

“He’s kind of a legend over there in Duval,” Billy Napier said on Treyaun Webb

It wasn’t the finish many had hoped for after missing out on running back Mark Fletcher last week as he committed to Miami, but Florida has everything they need. Treyaun Webb has made a huge impact on this recruiting class already as a devoted recruiter, and Billy Napier expects the Duval legend to have an even bigger impact on the football field for this high-powered run game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ridaught: It was an unbelievable sports year

It’s that time of year again, time to reflect on the year that was. And what a year it was in 2022. This year there were state champions in football, boys basketball, boys weightlifting, girls cross country, volleyball, and individual state champions in swimming. Plus, several schools made first-ever...
HAWTHORNE, FL
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

State unveils redesigned UF license plate

The University of Florida specialty license plate received a redesign and is now available to the public. According to a Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Thursday release, announced the newly redesigned plate is available at tax collector offices and license plate agencies throughout the state. Floridians who want to purchase the new plate are advised to contact their local office to ensure stock is available.
FLORIDA STATE
mycbs4.com

13-year-old boy missing in Gainesville

Gainesville — Gainesville Police say they are actively looking for a 13-year-old boy. They say Ean Stephens was last seen in SW Gainesville, near SW 30th Terrrace at 8:45 PM. Police expressed concerns for his well being, because of the colder temperatures. They say he is 5'4" and weights...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

TV20 photographer reunites lost dog with Gainesville family

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just days before Christmas, a TV20 crew’s chance encounter with a lost dog led to a family being reunited. One of the TV20 field crews was returning from a story when they found a dog, named Diamond, wandering on 16th Boulevard in Gainesville. Fearing Diamond might get hit, our photographer let the dog inside the car.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD, FDLE search for missing Gainesville boy

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a missing child alert for a 13-year-old Gainesville boy on Friday morning, followed by a Gainesville Police Department alert early Friday afternoon. “Police are searching for 13-year old Ean Stephens who was last seen at his family’s home on the 3700 block...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Foul play supected in disappearance of Wellborn woman

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies are identifying a person of interest in connection with a missing person case. Deputies say they suspect foul play in the disappearance of 59-year-old Deborah Lanham of Wellborn. She was reported missing from Suwannee County on December 14th. Deputies say...
WELLBORN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy