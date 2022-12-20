Read full article on original website
Some of the Best Homemade Pie in Florida is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenFlorida State
Keystone Heights man pleads guilty in federal court, faces up to 40 years in prisonDon JohnsonKeystone Heights, FL
There May Not be Snow, but Gainesville Offers Plenty for the Holidays.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Reminder: Clay County temporary recycling drop-off stations permanently closedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
Gators Will 'Continue to Be Aggressive' to Close 2023 Recruiting Cycle
Early Signing Day is in the rearview mirror, but Florida will maintain an aggressive approach in scouring the high school ranks and transfer portal for talent.
Florida Earns PWO Commitment from IMG Academy QB Parker Leise
Gators pluck IMG Academy quarterback prospect Parker Leise off the market as a preferred walk-on.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Hawthorne tops final football power poll
The 2022 high school football season has come to a close in the state of Florida and nine state champions were crowned in Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale. The only team to take home a state title in the Prep Zone Power Poll area is the Hawthorne Hornets. The 1R state champion was also the only unbeaten team remaining in the rankings.
Gator Country
“He’s kind of a legend over there in Duval,” Billy Napier said on Treyaun Webb
It wasn’t the finish many had hoped for after missing out on running back Mark Fletcher last week as he committed to Miami, but Florida has everything they need. Treyaun Webb has made a huge impact on this recruiting class already as a devoted recruiter, and Billy Napier expects the Duval legend to have an even bigger impact on the football field for this high-powered run game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida sees experienced DB announce plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal
Billy Napier’s steep challenge to return Florida to national prominence got a little more challenging on Friday when redshirt freshman cornerback Jordan Young announced on social media that he’s entering the transfer portal. “Ever since I was a young child, it has been my absolute desire and dream...
How Did Miami Do With Head-to-Head Recruiting Battles Versus FSU & Florida?
Discussing Miaim’s recruiting against the Seminoles and Gators.
'Sincere' Connections Led QB Jaden Rashada to Florida
Billy Napier breaks down Jaden Rashada's signing with Florida and what he'll bring to the Gators' quarterback room.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ridaught: It was an unbelievable sports year
It’s that time of year again, time to reflect on the year that was. And what a year it was in 2022. This year there were state champions in football, boys basketball, boys weightlifting, girls cross country, volleyball, and individual state champions in swimming. Plus, several schools made first-ever...
Gator Country
Billy Napier claims “three of the best receivers in the entire country,” on ESD
The Florida Gators signed three receivers on early signing day and aren’t expected to sign any more out of high school. These incoming freshmen are talented enough to make an immediate impact in 2023. Billy Napier looked for speed in his first full recruiting class and that’s exactly what he got with this trio of receivers.
WCJB
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being built at the new Alachua county sports and event center at Celebration Pointe. The 220-meter track was constructed in Italy and then shipped to Gainesville just in time for the...
wuft.org
Gainesville’s first trans minister makes a mark through social justice initiatives
The Rev. Christe Lunsford knew from a young age they had a spiritual calling. After growing up in Louisville, Kentucky, Lunsford, now 55, began seminary preparatory school at 19 years old. But when they came out as transgender, they were met with opposition that pushed them away from organized religion entirely.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
mainstreetdailynews.com
State unveils redesigned UF license plate
The University of Florida specialty license plate received a redesign and is now available to the public. According to a Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Thursday release, announced the newly redesigned plate is available at tax collector offices and license plate agencies throughout the state. Floridians who want to purchase the new plate are advised to contact their local office to ensure stock is available.
MUST WATCH: Florida deputy stops snake and hawk from killing each other
Body camera video shows a deputy separate a hawk and snake that were locked in a deadly battle on a Florida sidewalk this week.
mycbs4.com
13-year-old boy missing in Gainesville
Gainesville — Gainesville Police say they are actively looking for a 13-year-old boy. They say Ean Stephens was last seen in SW Gainesville, near SW 30th Terrrace at 8:45 PM. Police expressed concerns for his well being, because of the colder temperatures. They say he is 5'4" and weights...
FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
WCJB
TV20 photographer reunites lost dog with Gainesville family
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just days before Christmas, a TV20 crew’s chance encounter with a lost dog led to a family being reunited. One of the TV20 field crews was returning from a story when they found a dog, named Diamond, wandering on 16th Boulevard in Gainesville. Fearing Diamond might get hit, our photographer let the dog inside the car.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD, FDLE search for missing Gainesville boy
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a missing child alert for a 13-year-old Gainesville boy on Friday morning, followed by a Gainesville Police Department alert early Friday afternoon. “Police are searching for 13-year old Ean Stephens who was last seen at his family’s home on the 3700 block...
WCJB
Foul play supected in disappearance of Wellborn woman
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies are identifying a person of interest in connection with a missing person case. Deputies say they suspect foul play in the disappearance of 59-year-old Deborah Lanham of Wellborn. She was reported missing from Suwannee County on December 14th. Deputies say...
Northeast Florida Animal Rescue in Desperate Need of Fosters as Freezing Temps Threaten Local Pups
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local animal rescue needs your help as freezing temperatures threaten the lives of stray and shelter dogs. Florida Urgent Rescue is in desperate need of people to foster the pups. “Get your dogs inside”: That’s Mike Merrill with Florida Urgent Rescue’s message to pet owners...
