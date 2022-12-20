ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Lincoln police make arrest in early Friday morning homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said they made an arrest in the early Friday morning homicide near South 20th and Washington streets. Karsen Rezac, 23, was arrested in connection with the death of 38-year-old Kupo Mleya. Police responded to the disturbance at 12:21 a.m. Friday morning, where they initially...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

No bond set for man who fled state, accused of killing Omaha woman

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A Douglas County court set no bond for the man accused of shooting and killing an Omaha woman in November. Police said 18-year-old Keanu Louis went to Seattle after Daetiauna Kellogg's death near 49th and Miami streets. Investigators found Louis and brought him back to...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

No bond set for man accused of murder in Omaha mass shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — In Douglas County court Thursday, no bond was set for the man accused of murder in a deadly mass shooting. Imhotep Davis was arraigned on seven felonies, including second-degree murder. Investigators said he fired at least 14 rounds into a party near 33rd Street and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Autopsy confirms human remains found in Kansas as missing Omaha woman

TOPEKA, Kan. — An autopsy Friday confirmed the human remains found in Kansas as a missing Omaha woman, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday, authorities found the body, identified as Cari Allen, in a barn in Topeka. The scene was about six miles away from Aldrick Scott's home.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

38-year-old man dies after shooting Friday in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — A 38-year-old man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Lincoln, according to authorities. Around 12:21 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance and a report of shots fired near S 20th and Washington streets, according to Lincoln police. At the scene, officers found a vehicle...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police arrest man for robbing laundromat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested after allegedly robbing a laundromat and returning later for another theft. According to Omaha Police, 38-year-old Jonathan Clausell was arrested in relation to multiple incidents at the Anytime Laundry near 96th and Park Drive within the last week. On Dec. 14 at...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

New Nebraska workforce training program helps mother of two

LINCOLN, Neb. — A new workforce development program provided an early Christmas present for a single mother of two in Omaha. Laura Croswell said the gift is confidence and self-reliance that could have a generational impact. "My life will never be the same," Croswell said. "I'm a single mom...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Made New Makerspace giving laptops to low-income metro kids

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha organization is giving back just in time for the holidays. The nonprofit Made New Makerspace is putting laptops in the hands of dozens of families. Each computer is donated from area businesses, cleaned and then refurbished. Organizers said it creates much-needed access for low-income...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Pete Ricketts, Jim Pillen name new state senator for Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Gov.-elect Jim Pillen teamed up Thursday to announce the new representative for most of Lincoln, Waverly and northwest Lancaster County — Beau Ballard,. A 2016 graduate of Colorado Christian University, Ballard has worked as a legislative aide in Nebraska and...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Santa stops by Open Door Mission to drop off gifts for families

OMAHA, Neb. — It is the day before Christmas, and families at the Open Door Mission got a special visit from Santa himself on Saturday and received hundreds of donated gifts from the community. This weekend brings more than gifts and decorations for families living at ODM's Lydia house....
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska Medicine treats at least 7 for cold exposure this week

OMAHA, Neb. — Dangerously cold weather is staying in the Metro through the weekend. Sub-zero temperatures have already sent at least seven people to Nebraska Medicine for cold exposure treatments. The biggest concerns outside are wind burn, frostbite and hypothermia, especially with the wind chills we have been seeing.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Metro-area warming shelters provide lifeline for homeless Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — Volunteers in the Omaha metro area on Thursday were trying to protect people experiencing homelessness from the harsh weather conditions. While the arctic air had most of us turning up the heat all day, for people like [Stephven] Stuenzi, who is homeless, staying warm was a matter of survival.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Metro Transit changes bus service schedule Thursday and Friday

OMAHA, Neb. — The extreme cold and winter weather are causing changes to the bus schedule for Omaha. Metro Transit will end all bus and ORBT services around 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday due to "current and ongoing hazardous weather conditions." Riders can find the scheduled last trip...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Really busy': Omaha's local stores see holiday sales spike

OMAHA, Neb. — Consumer spending rose by only .1% in November, according to the U.S. Commerce Department. That, after it surged .9% in October. Some shoppers are stretching their budgets to stock up on last minute gifts. Even with inflation, though, many are committed to shopping small. Local shops...
OMAHA, NE

