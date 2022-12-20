Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Lincoln police make arrest in early Friday morning homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said they made an arrest in the early Friday morning homicide near South 20th and Washington streets. Karsen Rezac, 23, was arrested in connection with the death of 38-year-old Kupo Mleya. Police responded to the disturbance at 12:21 a.m. Friday morning, where they initially...
KETV.com
No bond set for man who fled state, accused of killing Omaha woman
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A Douglas County court set no bond for the man accused of shooting and killing an Omaha woman in November. Police said 18-year-old Keanu Louis went to Seattle after Daetiauna Kellogg's death near 49th and Miami streets. Investigators found Louis and brought him back to...
KETV.com
No bond set for man accused of murder in Omaha mass shooting
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — In Douglas County court Thursday, no bond was set for the man accused of murder in a deadly mass shooting. Imhotep Davis was arraigned on seven felonies, including second-degree murder. Investigators said he fired at least 14 rounds into a party near 33rd Street and...
KETV.com
Autopsy confirms human remains found in Kansas as missing Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. — An autopsy Friday confirmed the human remains found in Kansas as a missing Omaha woman, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday, authorities found the body, identified as Cari Allen, in a barn in Topeka. The scene was about six miles away from Aldrick Scott's home.
KETV.com
Owner of Nettie's, longtime Bellevue restaurant calls fire 'life-changing'
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Nettie's Fine Mexican Food, a Bellevue and Omaha staple for many years, burned down Friday night. The building is a total loss. On Saturday, Mike Boyles, one of the owners of the restaurant, shared his thoughts and feelings with KETV Newswatch7 following the loss of the restaurant.
KETV.com
38-year-old man dies after shooting Friday in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 38-year-old man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Lincoln, according to authorities. Around 12:21 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance and a report of shots fired near S 20th and Washington streets, according to Lincoln police. At the scene, officers found a vehicle...
KETV.com
'Hopefully, we can rebuild': Nettie's Mexican restaurant deemed total loss in Friday fire
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue and Omaha fire spent three hours battling a blaze at Nettie's Mexican Restaurant Friday night, near 13th and Harrison streets. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KETV.com
Advocates push for pardon for Ed Poindexter, who was convicted of killing Omaha police officer
OMAHA, Neb. — Advocates for a man convicted of killing an Omaha police officer made another appeal for a pardon. Ed Poindexter, now 76, and David Rice were convicted in 1971 of planting a suitcase bomb that killed police officer Larry Minard. Both were sentenced to life in prison.
WOWT
Omaha Police arrest man for robbing laundromat
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested after allegedly robbing a laundromat and returning later for another theft. According to Omaha Police, 38-year-old Jonathan Clausell was arrested in relation to multiple incidents at the Anytime Laundry near 96th and Park Drive within the last week. On Dec. 14 at...
KETV.com
New Nebraska workforce training program helps mother of two
LINCOLN, Neb. — A new workforce development program provided an early Christmas present for a single mother of two in Omaha. Laura Croswell said the gift is confidence and self-reliance that could have a generational impact. "My life will never be the same," Croswell said. "I'm a single mom...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol troopers assist more than 500 stranded motorists during this week's snow, cold
LINCOLN, Neb. — State troopers have responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents during this week's snow and dangerously cold temperatures, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. On Thursday, troopers assisted 306 motorists and aided 211 more on Wednesday, the state patrol said. A majority of those occurred along...
KETV.com
Made New Makerspace giving laptops to low-income metro kids
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha organization is giving back just in time for the holidays. The nonprofit Made New Makerspace is putting laptops in the hands of dozens of families. Each computer is donated from area businesses, cleaned and then refurbished. Organizers said it creates much-needed access for low-income...
KETV.com
Pete Ricketts, Jim Pillen name new state senator for Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Gov.-elect Jim Pillen teamed up Thursday to announce the new representative for most of Lincoln, Waverly and northwest Lancaster County — Beau Ballard,. A 2016 graduate of Colorado Christian University, Ballard has worked as a legislative aide in Nebraska and...
KETV.com
Santa stops by Open Door Mission to drop off gifts for families
OMAHA, Neb. — It is the day before Christmas, and families at the Open Door Mission got a special visit from Santa himself on Saturday and received hundreds of donated gifts from the community. This weekend brings more than gifts and decorations for families living at ODM's Lydia house....
KETV.com
Nebraska Medicine treats at least 7 for cold exposure this week
OMAHA, Neb. — Dangerously cold weather is staying in the Metro through the weekend. Sub-zero temperatures have already sent at least seven people to Nebraska Medicine for cold exposure treatments. The biggest concerns outside are wind burn, frostbite and hypothermia, especially with the wind chills we have been seeing.
KETV.com
Metro-area warming shelters provide lifeline for homeless Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Volunteers in the Omaha metro area on Thursday were trying to protect people experiencing homelessness from the harsh weather conditions. While the arctic air had most of us turning up the heat all day, for people like [Stephven] Stuenzi, who is homeless, staying warm was a matter of survival.
KETV.com
KETV NewsWatch 7 anchor Melissa Fry announces that her family is expecting a baby
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 anchor Melissa Fry had exciting news to announce Thursday morning on First News!. The Stolinski family is expecting a baby in July. "We are over the moon excited and feel so blessed," Fry said. Right now, Melissa has three step sons: 20-year-old Gabe,...
KETV.com
Metro Transit changes bus service schedule Thursday and Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — The extreme cold and winter weather are causing changes to the bus schedule for Omaha. Metro Transit will end all bus and ORBT services around 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday due to "current and ongoing hazardous weather conditions." Riders can find the scheduled last trip...
KETV.com
'Really busy': Omaha's local stores see holiday sales spike
OMAHA, Neb. — Consumer spending rose by only .1% in November, according to the U.S. Commerce Department. That, after it surged .9% in October. Some shoppers are stretching their budgets to stock up on last minute gifts. Even with inflation, though, many are committed to shopping small. Local shops...
KETV.com
'Acts of kindness': Celebrating Hanukkah and unlikely friendship in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Those who loved her best remember Yu Sun as a woman with a colorful sense of humor. "She's a really tough lady; she don't say no to anything, she don't accept no," Marian Liu, Yu Sun’s daughter, said. When Yu Sun arrived at the Rose...
