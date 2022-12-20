ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Blinken: Taliban decision to ban women from NGO jobs could be ‘devastating’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that a decision by the Taliban to prohibit women in Afghanistan from working for nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) could be “devastating” for the people in the country.  Blinken said in a tweet that he is “deeply concerned” that the decision will disrupt the providing of “vital and life-saving…
AFP

Defying Russia, some Ukrainians embrace Christmas in December

Church bells and chanting rang throughout Ukraine's capital as Orthodox Christians attended Christmas services on Sunday, a defiant break from Russian religious leaders who will mark the holiday in two weeks.  An official breakdown was not available, but he said only a "minority" of churches were holding Christmas services on Sunday. 

