ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Apartments at former Fairway Beef to be new ‘front door’ to Worcester’s Canal District, architect says

The former site of Fairway Beef in Worcester’s Canal District may soon be home to a nine-story, 90,000-square-foot apartment building. The building at 102 Temple St., which is being proposed by Boston-based AKROS Development, would include 105 apartments, about 1,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a parking garage with 72 spaces. The plans were approved by the Planning Board in September and the property was officially purchased by AKROS on Dec. 14 for $900,000, according to documents filed with the Registry of Deeds.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Belchertown sells for $585,000

Kenneth Sloat and Erin Sloat acquired the property at 331 Stebbins Street, Belchertown, from Scott C Thurston and Priscilla M Thurston on Nov. 30, 2022, for $585,000 which works out to $202 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 1.8-acre lot.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Leominster for $475,500

Cheryl Vician black and Robert Black acquired the property at 26 Pleasant Terrace, Leominster, from John E Beaulac and Linda A Beaulac on Nov. 28, 2022. The $475,500 purchase price works out to $320 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 15,591-square-foot lot.
LEOMINSTER, MA
MassLive.com

Agawam to borrow $3.28M to rehabilitate former Tuckahoe Turf Farm

AGAWAM — Town Council put into motion this week plans to create opportunities for passive recreation at the former Tuckahoe Turf Farm in Feeding Hills. In a meeting Dec. 19, the Town Council voted to designate portions of the 292-acre Tuckahoe parcel for park and recreation purposes and to borrow about $3.28 million for improvements.
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house in Douglas sells for $1.1 million

John Wornham and Janet Wornham acquired the property at 40 Wallis Street, Douglas, from Erik J Heintz and Lauren S Heintz on Dec. 1, 2022. The $1,125,000 purchase price works out to $326 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 1,233,624-square-foot lot.
DOUGLAS, MA
MassLive.com

One injured in Springfield house fire

Springfield firefighters extinguished a fire in a home at 37 Notre Dame St. early Saturday morning. Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said one occupant was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The flames were contained to a small area of the home. The Springfield Arson and Bomb...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy