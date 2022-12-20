Read full article on original website
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 41 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,504-square-foot home on Greenwich Road in Hardwick that sold for $390,000.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 245 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,604-square-foot home on Greenwich Court in Worcester that sold for $390,000.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 25, 2022 edition
Anatoliy Paliy and Svetlana Paliy to Yelena A. Artemova and Artem P. Artemov, 116 Adams St., $680,000. Ashley B. Stewart, Ashley B. Obara and William C. Stewart Jr., to William Martin Delaney, 33 Dogwood Lane, Unit 33, $260,000.
Apartments at former Fairway Beef to be new ‘front door’ to Worcester’s Canal District, architect says
The former site of Fairway Beef in Worcester’s Canal District may soon be home to a nine-story, 90,000-square-foot apartment building. The building at 102 Temple St., which is being proposed by Boston-based AKROS Development, would include 105 apartments, about 1,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a parking garage with 72 spaces. The plans were approved by the Planning Board in September and the property was officially purchased by AKROS on Dec. 14 for $900,000, according to documents filed with the Registry of Deeds.
Single family residence in Belchertown sells for $585,000
Kenneth Sloat and Erin Sloat acquired the property at 331 Stebbins Street, Belchertown, from Scott C Thurston and Priscilla M Thurston on Nov. 30, 2022, for $585,000 which works out to $202 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 1.8-acre lot.
Westfield Planning Board approves new school, cell antennas, contractors’ shops
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Planning Board approved three special permits and site plans at its meeting on Dec. 20, clearing the way for the new school on Franklin Street, a new business on Root Road, and improved service to Verizon customers in parts of town. Project engineer Benjamin Hildebrand...
Single family residence sells in Leominster for $475,500
Cheryl Vician black and Robert Black acquired the property at 26 Pleasant Terrace, Leominster, from John E Beaulac and Linda A Beaulac on Nov. 28, 2022. The $475,500 purchase price works out to $320 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 15,591-square-foot lot.
Springfield awards $4.9 million in ARPA funds in eighth round of distributions
SPRINGFIELD — Christmas came early for Donald Mitchell, director of DM Renaissance Development, who received a $2.1 million Build Back Springfield grant from the city. “This is one of the best Christmas gifts I’ve got in a long time,” Mitchell said on Wednesday. This funding will allow...
Agawam to borrow $3.28M to rehabilitate former Tuckahoe Turf Farm
AGAWAM — Town Council put into motion this week plans to create opportunities for passive recreation at the former Tuckahoe Turf Farm in Feeding Hills. In a meeting Dec. 19, the Town Council voted to designate portions of the 292-acre Tuckahoe parcel for park and recreation purposes and to borrow about $3.28 million for improvements.
1 hospitalized, 4 displaced as storm blows tree onto Springfield home
Strong wind gusts that have been sweeping across the state caused a tree to fall and crash down on top of a Springfield home on Friday morning, sending one resident to a hospital and displacing four people in total, according to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte. Friday at around 6:30...
Toy for Joy 2022: Hope for Youth & Families Foundation gives $10,000 boost to centennial campaign
Retirement is treating Robert Bolduc well because he’s never been so busy. There is too much good work to be done, and too many people who need help. Less than one year after selling his chain of Pride stories, Bolduc and his wife, Roberta, are immersed in their new foundation to help families and youths in Greater Springfield.
Sale closed in Southampton: $800,000 for a three-bedroom home
Lawrence Walden and Robin Walden bought the property at 116 Brickyard Road, Southampton, from Michael Sacco and Heather A Schrauben on Nov. 18, 2022. The $800,000 purchase price works out to $233 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 1.4-acre lot.
MassLive VP of content placed on leave following East Longmeadow charges
MassLive’s Vice President of Content Ed Kubosiak Jr. was suspended by the company this week following an arrest and charges of domestic assault and battery. According to court records, Kubosiak got into an argument with an adult household member at a home in East Longmeadow on Dec. 17 following a party earlier in the night.
United Way of Central Mass. gets $5M gift: Here is its impact on Worcester
The gift was “transformational,” United Way of Central Massachusetts CEO Tim Garvin said, “in the size and magnitude.”. It started two years ago on Nov. 16, 2020. An email appeared in Garvin’s inbox from someone who supported “the efforts of a philanthropist who is interested in contributing to United Way of Central Massachusetts.”
Detached house in Douglas sells for $1.1 million
John Wornham and Janet Wornham acquired the property at 40 Wallis Street, Douglas, from Erik J Heintz and Lauren S Heintz on Dec. 1, 2022. The $1,125,000 purchase price works out to $326 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 1,233,624-square-foot lot.
Southwick Police, Fire, town officials praise new regional dispatch system
SOUTHWICK — Police and fire officials told the Select Board this week that the transition into a regional dispatch system with Westfield is going well, with some minor changes to how non-emergency situations at the police and fire stations are handled. Fire Chief Richard Stefanowicz and Police Chief Robert...
Evaluation of Springfield school superintendent praises leadership in return to in-person learning
SPRINGFIELD — Superintendent of Schools Daniel J. Warwick received a 2% performance-based raise after the Springfield School Committee voted to accept a report describing his work during the 2021-2022 school year as exemplary. The return to full, in-person learning after the pandemic “was almost flawless” under Warwick’s leadership, the...
One injured in Springfield house fire
Springfield firefighters extinguished a fire in a home at 37 Notre Dame St. early Saturday morning. Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said one occupant was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The flames were contained to a small area of the home. The Springfield Arson and Bomb...
Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Stay home if you have symptoms — yes, even on Christmas
On the twelfth day of Christmas the Health Department sent to me,
Holyoke to launch 150th anniversary celebration with January kick-off
HOLYOKE — Mayor Joshua A. Garcia will preside over an official 150th anniversary kickoff in January, followed by a formal dedication in April to commemorate the city’s founding in 1873. “As Holyoke works for a progressive and prosperous future, we never lose sight of our extraordinary past,” Garcia...
