Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Related
Wbaltv.com
Warming centers open across Baltimore amid subzero wind chills
Amid subzero wind chills, Maryland's local leaders raced to get the most vulnerable populations somewhere warm. | MORE: How the storm is affecting the rest of the country. Anne Arundel County (410-768-5522) Baltimore City (443-984-9540, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Baltimore County (410-887-8463, or 410-583-9398 after business hours) Harford County...
Wbaltv.com
Selling things online? Do the transaction at safe place, police say
JESSUP, Md. — Police have a warning for anyone buying last-minute gifts on Facebook Marketplace. Anne Arundel County police are advising people to ensure the transaction is done in a safe place. The warning comes after a man was assaulted and robbed around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Jessup. Police...
Wbaltv.com
Operation Bless Baltimore collects, distributes food, clothes, toys to people in need
Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in Maryland converged Thursday as part of Operation Bless Baltimore, a community policing-led initiative. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and federal and state officials announced the operation's results, saying that from Sept. 12 through Dec. 16, they collected and distributed 10,000 pounds of food, $8,000 worth of clothing and $7,000 worth of toys to support needy families.
Wbaltv.com
LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
Wbaltv.com
Harriet Tubman statue defaced, piece of it stolen from Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Someone defaced and stole a portion of the Harriet Tubman statue at the Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis. "We suspect that on Friday evening or early Saturday morning, persons dismembered the finger of Harriet Tubman to take the vévé, which is the staff Harriet Tubman was holding (that was) attached to the statue," said the museum's executive director, Chanel Compton.
Wbaltv.com
BWI-Marshall Airport officials monitoring conditions at Midwest, Northeast hubs
LINTHICUM, Md. -- Operations were smooth Thursday at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, but not so much at hubs in other parts of the country as a storm moves through. The Christmas holiday season is the second busiest at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport. Officials told 11 News they're keeping a...
Wbaltv.com
Rain for rest of Thursday, changes to snow early Friday
Meteorologist Ava Marie says the rest of the day should see rain that will last through the night as temps top out in the high 40's. Friday will see the artic air makes its way down and will take temps down with it. We will see a 20 degree drop that will cause flash freezing and snow flurries around the area.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland boy goes viral, gets shoutout from Mariah Carey for singing her song
PIKESVILLE, Md. — A Maryland boy is going viral for his rendition of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" -- so viral that Carey herself even gave him a shoutout. Kevin "Knox" Johnson, a fourth grader at Bedford Elementary School in Pikesville who has autism, sang...
Wbaltv.com
Thousands of BGE customers still without power following winter storm
Winter Storm Elliott has left around 15,000 Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) customers without power mostly caused by strong winds knocking down trees. The storm has impacted more than 100,000 BGE customers, resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs but there are still lots of people without power. BGE said...
Wbaltv.com
Amtrak, MARC service restored between Baltimore, DC after powerline outage
All train traffic between Baltimore and Washington was stopped Friday night due to a powerline outage, Amtrak tweeted shortly after 7 p.m. Trains were stopped at stations in the Baltimore-Washington corridor, and some had to return to Penn and Union stations, all due to electrical wires blocking the route. An...
Wbaltv.com
School bus driver charged with DUI after crash in Cecil County
CHARLESTOWN, Md. — A school bus driver was charged Thursday with driving under the influence after a crash in Cecil County. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to Cecil and Market streets in Charlestown, where Bus 18 struck a guardrail and went off the road into a ditch.
Wbaltv.com
Police: 14-year-old girl shot while riding in car in West Baltimore
Baltimore police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old girl wounded with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, around 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, they found a 14-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Wbaltv.com
'Stretch Zone' shows wide-ranging benefits to assisted stretching
PIKESVILLE, Md. — If you're looking for a last-minute holiday gift or a healthy way to kick off the new year, you might want to try assisted stretching. The fast-growing franchise "Stretch Zone" gives everyday people the chance to get stretched out by trained professionals with a system often used to help athletes.
Wbaltv.com
Edgewood domestic homicide suspect arrested; sheriff examining how protective order was handled
BEL AIR, Md. — Authorities arrested a man early Thursday morning in connection with a fatal shooting in Edgewood. Jamar Wise, 42, of Towson, surrendered to authorities around 3 a.m. at a gas station in Hanover, Pennsylvania, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office. Kisha Blackwell, 46, was shot...
Wbaltv.com
Police investigating 'questionable' death after man found on fire
Baltimore police are investigating what they are calling a "questionable" death after a man died after being found on fire. According to police, around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, police and firefighters arrived to the 400 block of Guilford Avenue for a report of a person on fire. Upon arrival, emergency services located an unidentified man, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore councilman seeks to regulate facial recognition technology after ban expires
There's a push to regulate facial recognition technology in Baltimore after a ban on it expires next week. Many people use it every day to unlock their phones. It's used at some airports and even stores. Companies said the technology helps them serve customers better, but opponents said it's a potentially dangerous invasion of privacy.
Wbaltv.com
BPD consent decree monitoring team releases second comprehensive report
Baltimore police officers are using force less often, according to the consent decree monitoring team's second comprehensive report released Thursday. The report found that when officers do use force, it complies with law and policy; however, in order to attain full compliance, the Baltimore Police Department needs to improve supervisory review and correct policy violations.
Comments / 0