ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

Chris & Mark “Get Real” With Commissioner Gilbert (B.J.) Bowling On Federal Civil Rights Complaint In Charles County Government

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The BayNet’s Podcast, “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” centers around tough conversations about life in Southern Maryland. With the insight into recent news, Chris Hill and Mark Frisco, the podcast hosts, invited Charles County Commissioner Gilbert (B.J.) Bowling[D] on the show to talk about the censure of his fellow commissioner.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Outraged Loudoun County parents prepare to oust school board in 2023

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Next month, former superintendent Scott Ziegler and Loudoun County Public Schools spokesperson Wayde Byard are expected to appear in court again as they defend themselves against indictments stemming from a special grand jury investigation into how LCPS handled sexual assaults at two different schools.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Bill would close loophole

Lawmakers in Virginia are taking action after a school counselor turned out to be a sex offender. A new bill would close a loophole until the state overhauls its background check system. Darren Thornton was fired from Glasgow Middle School this summer after nearly two years. The Fairfax County district...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax Park Authority to take comments on proposed fee revisions

The Fairfax County Park Authority has scheduled its annual community-comment meeting on the agency’s proposed fee adjustments for Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. in an online format. The meeting will include a brief overview of the fee process, followed by an opportunity for public comment. Information outlining all...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper County farm receives state recognition

Every year, the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors selects one farm per member county to receive a State Clean Water Farm Award. The award is given based on the farm’s accomplishments and commitment to land stewardship and natural resource conservation management. The recipient of the 2022 Clean Water Farm Award for Culpeper County is Locust Dale Cattle Company, which is operated by John Paul and Mollie Visosky.
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
Voice of America

A Magical American Christmas Town: Alexandria, Virginia

Alexandria, virginia — The city of Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington, has been called one of the most magical Christmas towns in the United States. Thousands of people come to enjoy the ambiance of the historic Old Town section or to visit the nearby Mount Vernon Estate and its mansion, the former home of George Washington, who served as the first U.S. president from 1789–1797.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Jeremy Engh recognized as conservationist of the year

The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District recently recognized Culpeper County farmer Jeremy Engh of Lakota Ranch with the District’s Conservationist of the Year Award. Engh and his family have a long history of conservation on their 730-acre farm in Remington along the Rappahannock River in Culpeper County. The...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

DC Council passes bills on policing, cannabis, road safety

WASHINGTON — The DC Council voted on numerous big proposals during its last legislative meeting of the year. The council gave its final approval to an idea that will ultimately make all Metrobuses in D.C. free for anyone to use as early as next July. The year after that, D.C. residents will also get an $100 monthly balance to use on their registered SmartTrip cards.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Landmark redevelopment plans win City Council approval

(Updated at 1 p.m.) The first set of buildings in the West End project — the start of a massive redevelopment of what was Landmark Mall — were approved at a City Council meeting this weekend. Developer Foulger-Pratt won the unanimous approval of four blocks of the sprawling...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WHSV

The SVEC gives update on power outages

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is working working to restore service from Friday’s high winds, with about 2,500 members out of service as of Friday evening. The SVEC says the goal is to get most members back on by 9 p.m. Saturday they...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
blueridgeleader.com

JK Land Holdings protecting more properties

JK Land Holdings is in the process of protecting 3,200 acres of land in Loudoun County, including three properties that have thousands of feet of Potomac River frontage. JKLH is placing these properties along with 13 others into conservation easement between now and first quarter 2023. “The Potomac is a...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy