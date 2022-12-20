Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Arlington board chair hopes Amtrak will eventually stop in county
If Arlington County Board member Katie Cristol has a new year’s wish as she kicks off her last year in office, it might be this. Have Amtrak consider serving Arlington directly in the future. At present, there’s no realistic way to do so, but with a bigger Virginia Railway...
WJLA
Petition calls on Loudoun County school board to halt hate speech in public comments
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A new petition has more than 800 signatures from people calling on the Loudoun County School Board to cut off people during school board public comment periods the moment hate speech is spoken during school board meetings. Nineteen-year-old Andrew Pihonak started the online petition...
Bay Net
Chris & Mark “Get Real” With Commissioner Gilbert (B.J.) Bowling On Federal Civil Rights Complaint In Charles County Government
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The BayNet’s Podcast, “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” centers around tough conversations about life in Southern Maryland. With the insight into recent news, Chris Hill and Mark Frisco, the podcast hosts, invited Charles County Commissioner Gilbert (B.J.) Bowling[D] on the show to talk about the censure of his fellow commissioner.
WJLA
Outraged Loudoun County parents prepare to oust school board in 2023
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Next month, former superintendent Scott Ziegler and Loudoun County Public Schools spokesperson Wayde Byard are expected to appear in court again as they defend themselves against indictments stemming from a special grand jury investigation into how LCPS handled sexual assaults at two different schools.
wsvaonline.com
Bill would close loophole
Lawmakers in Virginia are taking action after a school counselor turned out to be a sex offender. A new bill would close a loophole until the state overhauls its background check system. Darren Thornton was fired from Glasgow Middle School this summer after nearly two years. The Fairfax County district...
Inside Nova
Fairfax Park Authority to take comments on proposed fee revisions
The Fairfax County Park Authority has scheduled its annual community-comment meeting on the agency’s proposed fee adjustments for Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. in an online format. The meeting will include a brief overview of the fee process, followed by an opportunity for public comment. Information outlining all...
Inside Nova
Culpeper County farm receives state recognition
Every year, the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors selects one farm per member county to receive a State Clean Water Farm Award. The award is given based on the farm’s accomplishments and commitment to land stewardship and natural resource conservation management. The recipient of the 2022 Clean Water Farm Award for Culpeper County is Locust Dale Cattle Company, which is operated by John Paul and Mollie Visosky.
Richard 'Bigo' Barnett facing additional charge for his role in Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury has indicted an Arkansas man on an additional charge related to his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to documents filed on Dec. 21, the grand jury issued an indictment adding a count of civil disorder to the previous seven charges against Richard "Bigo" Barnett, a Gravette man.
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Lawmakers Approve Bill To Automatically Expunge Marijuana Records, Sending It To Mayor
Washington, D.C. lawmakers have approved a criminal justice reform bill that contains a newly added amendment to automatically expunge marijuana possession records for offenses that took place before the District enacted a limited cannabis legalization law in 2014. The D.C. Council unanimously passed the Second Chance Amendment Act, including the...
Washington City Paper
Fresh Off a Leading Role in the DCHA Debate, Robert White Wins Housing Committee Chair Over Anita Bonds
At-Large Councilmember Robert White spent the past few weeks out front on public housing issues, taking an unusually vocal stand in support of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s plan to overhaul the D.C. Housing Authority. It’s starting to look like an audition for a much bigger job. White is now...
Voice of America
A Magical American Christmas Town: Alexandria, Virginia
Alexandria, virginia — The city of Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington, has been called one of the most magical Christmas towns in the United States. Thousands of people come to enjoy the ambiance of the historic Old Town section or to visit the nearby Mount Vernon Estate and its mansion, the former home of George Washington, who served as the first U.S. president from 1789–1797.
Inside Nova
Jeremy Engh recognized as conservationist of the year
The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District recently recognized Culpeper County farmer Jeremy Engh of Lakota Ranch with the District’s Conservationist of the Year Award. Engh and his family have a long history of conservation on their 730-acre farm in Remington along the Rappahannock River in Culpeper County. The...
Inside Nova
‘Part of the fabric of Prince William:' Sentara celebrates half-century of service
The female patient came to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center with a bleeding problem. Doctors weren’t sure of the cause, and they couldn’t do any tests to find out because her blood count was too low for anesthesia, Dr. Carol Shapiro recalled recently. So they decided to try...
DC Council passes bills on policing, cannabis, road safety
WASHINGTON — The DC Council voted on numerous big proposals during its last legislative meeting of the year. The council gave its final approval to an idea that will ultimately make all Metrobuses in D.C. free for anyone to use as early as next July. The year after that, D.C. residents will also get an $100 monthly balance to use on their registered SmartTrip cards.
alxnow.com
Alexandria striving to make it easier for non-citizens to join law enforcement
Among the many topics covered in the legislative package, Alexandria is sending to the state is a proposal that could make it easier for locals who are not citizens to join the Police Department and Sheriff’s Office. At a meeting last week, Legislative Director Sarah Taylor told the City...
utv44.com
Doctor arrested for punching police officer at US Capitol on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRC) - A doctor has been arrested for punching a police officer at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, nearly two years ago. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, has been a practicing doctor for nearly four decades, and was arrested on Tuesday. The FBI's affidavit reports that Starer drove to...
alxnow.com
Landmark redevelopment plans win City Council approval
(Updated at 1 p.m.) The first set of buildings in the West End project — the start of a massive redevelopment of what was Landmark Mall — were approved at a City Council meeting this weekend. Developer Foulger-Pratt won the unanimous approval of four blocks of the sprawling...
WHSV
The SVEC gives update on power outages
SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is working working to restore service from Friday’s high winds, with about 2,500 members out of service as of Friday evening. The SVEC says the goal is to get most members back on by 9 p.m. Saturday they...
WTOP
Fairfax police chief talks about Tysons arrest, domestic crimes and dept.’s future
A Virginia police chief credited the “good police work” of members of Fairfax and Arlington county police departments, which led to the arrest of two suspects at a busy Virginia shopping mall. Fairfax County police Chief Kevin Davis told WTOP’s “DMV Download” podcast that an off-duty Arlington police...
blueridgeleader.com
JK Land Holdings protecting more properties
JK Land Holdings is in the process of protecting 3,200 acres of land in Loudoun County, including three properties that have thousands of feet of Potomac River frontage. JKLH is placing these properties along with 13 others into conservation easement between now and first quarter 2023. “The Potomac is a...
Comments / 0