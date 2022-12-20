Read full article on original website
A historic Cumberland County bank is available as an event venue
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new event venue company called Mood Swings at the Vault is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 18, 2023, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. to celebrate their recent grand opening. Mood Swings at the Vault was founded back on July 1, 2022,...
Route 14 closed to large trucks in Lycoming and Tioga Counties
Lewis Township, Pa. — Route 14 is closed to large trucks in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) in Lewis Township, Lycoming County and Route 414 in Canton Township, Bradford County due to a multi-vehicle crash with downed wires. Passenger cars are still permitted on Route 14 but will be restricted to one lane. A detour for southbound truck traffic is in place using Routes 414, 154 and 3012 (Grover Road). Northbound truck traffic is being detoured via Routes 15 and 6. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
Warming shelter closed after power restored in Cambria County borough
UPDATE — Power has been restored to Brownstown Borough after an outage that lasted for hours. The warming center has been closed, according to the West Hills Regional Fire Department. Anyone who experiences any issues is asked to contact the Cambria County 911 non-emergency number at (814) 421-2100. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A warming […]
New senior care facility coming to Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new senior care facility, Silver Spring Personal Care Home, is nearing the end of construction and is set to open in the coming weeks. Silver Spring Personal Care Home is a senior care facility that broke ground on their single-story, 39,000 square foot facility back on Nov. 1, 2021. According to a recent release, the senior care facility is set to wrap up construction and hold its grand-opening ceremony on Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.
And the winner is: Leo’s
LOCK HAVEN, PA – There were 33 participants in Downtown Lock Haven’s Best Decorated Window contest and when the online votes were tabulated, Leo’s Italian & Specialty Foods was selected the winner. Downtown manager Kira McBriar Rosamilia said it was a close race; coming in second was...
Survey collects Perry County traffic, commuting data
“Is your daily commute getting you down?” asks a coalition of local organizations currently running a survey to identify travel patterns and individuals’ preferences when commuting. The survey is being conducted as part of the Civic Innovation Challenge (CIVIC). According to a press release, CIVIC “is a multi-agency,...
Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash
A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
Redevelopment of Cumberland County shopping center reaches final stage
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc. and the Development Authority for Lower Allen Township officially announced the final transaction in the redevelopment of the Lower Allen Commons shopping center. The 17,500-square-foot retail building in the Lower Allen Commons shopping center recently sold for $10 million....
Say goodbye to Bucknell's modular units
Lewisburg, Pa. — The modular housing units at Bucknell University will be demolished later this month, the university announced Tuesday on social media. The modular units that make up the Bucknell West residence complex, also known as the "mods," have been a part of the campus for 50 years. They will be torn down to make way for construction of four new Bucknell West residence halls, according to the university's post. The mods, which are visible off Route 15, have been home to many students over the years. The university is asking alumni to share their memories by submitting digital...
Facing cancer, Philipsburg man decorates his home into the ‘tackiest’ in Centre County
Dozens of people from across central Pennsylvania and as far away as Pittsburgh responded to Fran Gray’s request for donated lights and decorations.
Pennsylvania witness describes round object making abrupt maneuvers
Witness reference image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Pennsylvania witness at Mineral Point reported watching a bright white, round-shaped object moving under 1,500 feet and traveling at a high rate of speed at about 7 p.m. on November 2, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/24/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 24. Charles H. Sweigart, 74, of Liverpool went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was born Dec. 23, 1947, in Liverpool to the late Harvey and Mary (Hoffman) Sweigart.
Update on PennDOT speed reductions in North Central PA
CLEARFIELD, PA – Due to dropping temperatures and high winds associated with winter storm Elliott, PennDOT continues to update temporary speed reductions on roadways in the region. As of Friday morning, PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced...
Fire damages business in Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Crews battled flames and the elements early Friday morning in Wyoming County. The fire broke out at Smart Choice Cigar and Cigarette Outlet on Hunter Highway in Eaton Township near Tunkhannock around 12:30 a.m. Firefighters from three counties showed up. Officials believe an electrical problem...
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens another new supermarket location in Pennsylvania
A popular grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened another new supermarket location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. Last week, the major grocery store chain Giant Co. opened its newest Pennsylvania location on Benner Pike in Bellefonte.
Courthouse employees step up to help underprivileged children for holidays
Williamsport, Pa. — Thanks to the efforts of the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office and several other departments within the Lycoming County Courthouse, 43 children will be treated to an extra special holiday season. Members of the courthouse staff and various judges' offices, along with the offices of Magistrate Judges Christian Frey and Denise Dieter, came together with the help of Melissa Bell and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern PA to sponsor the children. Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships also provided a large monetary donation...
Truck Lane restriction for CSVT River Bridge in Northumberland County
Northumberland County, Pa. — A lane restriction for trucks is in place on Route 147, on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) River Bridge, due to a high wind advisory. While message boards indicate High Cross Winds, trucks are required to use the left (passing) lane with a speed limit of 40 mph while crossing the CSVT River Bridge. Route 54 restrictions ...
Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
A closer look at the homelessness in Cambria County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Homelessness is an ongoing issue that continues to affect many counties across the Commonwealth, including right here in Cambria County. But what's being done locally to help combat this problem especially as the temperature continues to drop?. Channel 6 went to the only homeless shelter...
Freezing weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — Freezing weather and subzero wind temperatures are expected to cause icy roadways across Central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 23. The hazardous weather conditions could also cause motor vehicle accidents and close roads. Check the below list of counties for details on accidents and traffic conditions that will continue to be updated throughout the […]
