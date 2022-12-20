SBLive's Top 10 CIF LA City Section boys basketball rankings: Narbonne, Birmingham still on top

Through five weeks of the season, the Gauchos and Patriots are the City's top teams.

Five weeks into the season, here are SBLive's LA City Section boys high school basketball rankings. Narbonne-Harbor City is No. 1.

CIF LA City Section Top 10 boys basketball rankings

1. Narbonne-Harbor City (4-2)

Last week: 1

With wins over Windward and St. Monica, Narbonne keeps its spot at No. 1, but the Birmingham Patriots are nipping at the Gauchos' heels. Narbonne has lost to Etiwanda and St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy, two top 25 Southern Section programs.

2. Birmingham-Lake Balboa (5-1)

Last week: 2

The Patriots have gone 2-0 in the Tarkanian Classic beating Casteel (Queen Creek, Arizona.) and Rancho (Las Vegas).

3. Fairfax-Los Angeles (5-2)

Last week: 3

The Lions barely hung on to beat rival Westchester, the No. 8 team in our rankings, 55-54 last week. Sebastian Ikolo hit the game-winning free throw for Fairfax, last year's LA City Section Open Division champions.

4. Grant-Van Nuys (5-0)

Last week: 7

The Lancers won the Division 1 City title last year and will be hungry for more silverware. Grant is undefeated with four blowout wins and a 52-49 victory over Quartz Hill.

5. Crenshaw-Los Angeles (10-0)

Last week: 8

The Cougars are undefeated and playing like one of the City's best squads. Is an Open Division championship in play? Time will tell... Crenshaw has beaten Hamilton, Fremont, Dorsey and Venice. Can they keep winning against ranked opponents? We'll see.

6. Taft-Woodland Hills (2-6)

Last week: 5

Taft is 2-6, but they've played the toughest schedule in the City so far. With senior forward Keyon Kensie Jr. in the fold, the Toreadors can beat any team in the Section. Taft's six losses have come against St. Paul, Campolindo, Sheldon, Windward, Bakersfield Centennial and Newport Beach Pacifica Christian. Those are six good programs.

7. King/Drew-Los Angeles (5-5)

Last week: 4

King/Drew is having bad injury luck, which has led to players missing time. Last year's Open Division runners up should improve as the season progresses.

8. Westchester (4-4)

Last week: 10

The Comets lost by one point to No. 3 Fairfax 55-54 in their rivalry showdown last week.

9. Palisades (5-5)

Last week: 9

Palisades losing to No. 8 Westchester 73-62 on Dec. 7 keeps the Dolphins at No. 9.

10. Washington Prep-Los Angeles (3-5)

Last week: 6

Tennessee State commit Zyier Beverly and Washington Prep will get better as the season goes on and the Generals get healthy. The team has been battling sickness and injuries, but we still expect them to qualify for the Open Division playoffs.

Ten days ago, the Generals lost to Oakwood who Palisades beat, which is why Washington Prep falls to No. 10.