Columbia, SC

South Florence four-star QB flips and signs with South Carolina

(WACH) — Friday marked a Merry Flipmas for South Carolina football as South Florence four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers flipped and signed with the Gamecocks. Sellers, the No. 5 recruit in the state, has been verbally committed to Syracuse since March is fresh off a dominant senior season. He complete...
FLORENCE, SC
Nine law enforcement agencies involved in I-95 operation, 19 arrested

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A four-day operation with nine law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 19 people wanted in multiple states. The operation, called "Operation Ice Storm," involved multiple Sheriff's Office as well as help from Homeland Security and CBP Air Unit, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The plan involved deputies and agents conducting over 500 traffic stops from December 12 to December 15, leading to the arrest of 19 suspects.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WACH FOX News: Tracking Santa

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Everyone at WACH FOX News is wishing you a Merry Christmas. We've been tracking Santa all Christmas Eve. Take a look at his journey through the Midlands.
COLUMBIA, SC
Lanes temporarily closed on I-20 due to flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Flooding on I-20 caused all lanes to be blocked, according to the SC Department of Transportation. Officials say 1 mile West of exit 68, all lanes were blocked at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
COLUMBIA, SC
SCDOT adjusts construction schedule for holiday season

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The holiday season is upon us and SCDOT is adjusting their construction schedule. From December 23 - January 3, they’re restricting most construction-related lane closures in accordance with the Federal Highway Administration regulations. This doesn’t include required emergency construction, so you’ll still see some...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Fire Dept. responds to house fire on Woodrow Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 1200 block of Woodrow Street Thursday. Units responded just before noontime to find fire coming from one end of the home and smoke pushing from the eaves. Fire crews were able to get the...
COLUMBIA, SC
Two men charged in Saluda County homicide

SALUDA COUNTY (WACH) — Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Zonnie Cyrus, a man who's body was found near a pond off of Hi-Land Farm road in Nov. According to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office, Earl Valentine and Montavis Barnes have been arrested in connection with the murder of Cyrus.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
City of Orangeburg to open warming center

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — As a result of extremely cold temperatures expected through the weekend, a Warming Center will be offered to the public at the Department of Public Safety lobby. The warming center will be located at 1320 Middleton Street beginning Friday, Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. through...
ORANGEBURG, SC
One person dead after Christmas Eve car crash

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after an early morning crash. It happened around six this morning on Heyward Brockington road. South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person in a Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the centerline and hit a tree. That person died at the scene.
COLUMBIA, SC
Safe ways to keep warm during frigid winter weather weekend

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has released a list of safety tips to prepare for frigid weather happening this weekend. Only use space heaters on hard surfaces (hardwood, tile, etc.) and place them at least 3 feet away from anything flammable (like carpet) or from furnaces, wood stoves, or other space heaters.
COLUMBIA, SC
Nearly 1,500 Fairfield Electric customers were affected by power outages

Fairfield County, S.C. (WACH) — Power problems are an issue all across the Midlands and the state. Crews were up before the sun this morning. In anticipation of the arctic blast, the Fairfield Electric Company experienced a large number of outages. But they were ready and hit the streets early.
Electric companies start rolling outages, urge energy conservation

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — This bitter cold is affecting energy companies. Both Santee Cooper and Dominion Energy are asking people to conserve energy. Santee Cooper has been having temporary, managed 30 minute rolling outages. They say it’s to reduce strain on the electric grid and prevent a more severe situation.
