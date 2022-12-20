Read full article on original website
Oklahomans squeeze in last-minute Christmas shopping
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many Oklahomans waited all year for Christmas to arrive. But with a handful of hours left on Christmas Eve, not all of them were ready. It wasn’t a Black Friday atmosphere at the Tulsa Hills shopping center, but Christmas Eve was just as busy as any other weekend. Countless people gathered to buy countless things. However, they couldn’t buy time.
Housing Solutions in need of donations to keep guests warm at emergency shelter
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Housing Solutions Tulsa said that their emergency shelter is hosting more guests than they had originally anticipated. However, the amazing volunteer effort has allowed them to keep up with most needs. Housing Solutions says that despite the excess of volunteers, they are still scrambling to...
Glenpool fire rescues cow from pond
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Friday, Glenpool firefighters rescued a cow from an icy pond, the City of Glenpool said. The city said, ironically, the fire department was scheduled to do ice rescue training earlier that day but instead got to use the skills they would have practiced to safely remove the cow out of the pond.
NSU education majors give gift of reading to Broken Arrow elementary students
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Northeastern State University at Broken Arrow students wrapped up another successful semester of providing hands-on reading education to local elementary students. This has furthered the university's long-standing tradition as a reading skills resource to surrounding communities. NSU says this year's fall semester was especially impactful...
Green Country residents, animals battle deep freeze
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "We’ve done a lot of three and four-car pileups. One car starts sliding and the rest of them follow him," said tow truck operator Kenny Webster, whose 12-hour shift of call after call, felt like an eternity. "It’s been miserable." Downtown at 8th...
String of smash-and-grab robberies affect three Tulsa businesses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three local Tulsa businesses were affected by a string of alleged smash-and-grab robberies. Nothing's Left Brewing Company reported on Facebook that an alleged burglary stole an empty cash register. Another brewery, Heirloom Rustic Ales also reported an empty cash register was stolen early Wednesday morning.
Salvation Army receives 10 gold coins, 1 gold tooth, bringing campaign to 71% of goal
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Salvation Army of Tulsa said it received 10 gold coins, two silver coins, one gold bar and one gold tooth during its Red Kettle Campaign this year. All that gold and silver helped bring the Salvation Army to 71% of its $725,000 goal. The...
LIST: Stores open in Tulsa on Christmas Eve 2022
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For those who have waited until Christmas Eve to finish their shopping, NewsChannel 8 has your back. We've compiled a list of stores in Tulsa that plan to be open on Dec. 24 and their hours. Bass Pro Shop: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Bed...
Family of 9-year-old boy hit by car outside of Rhema asking for letters of encouragement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The family of a 9-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle outside of the Rhema Christmas lights is asking for letters and cards as he continues his recovery in the hospital. Police say the boy was hit Thursday, Dec. 15 while attempting to cross...
Woman recounts being stuck on Turner Turnpike for hours
TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of drivers heading westbound on the Turner Turnpike were stopped for hours during a snowy Thursday morning commute. An accident involving two semi-trucks and three cars blocked off the road. Bethany Park said she was trying to exit to Sapulpa after dropping off her kids...
CHRISTMAS WEEKEND FORECAST: Cool temperatures and dry skies
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Temperatures will continue to stay chilly this Christmas Weekend. It will stay dry outside with clear skies. Christmas Eve will be warmer than what we saw during the Tulsa arctic blast, but still cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. On Christmas morning,...
Agricultural robot makes debut at Oklahoma State construction site
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Nine students from the Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology in Okmulgee recently had the opportunity to tour the New Frontiers Agricultural Hall construction site to learn about some of the technology, including the Hilti JAIBOT, used in building the new home for OSU Agriculture.
LIST: Restaurants open for dine-in on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Looking for a place to dine on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day?. Tulsa has multiple options that will be open for business on Dec. 24 and 25 this year. Cracker Barrel - Open Christmas Eve until 2 p.m. Lowood - Open for Christmas Eve by...
Tulsa police trying to identify Christmas pranksters accused of being disruptive, vulgar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is trying to identify the pictured individuals. TPD says the people in the pictures are persons of interest for lewd or indecent proposals or acts to children 16 and under. On Dec. 20, both Jack in the Box and Dunkin Donuts...
Service restored after over 4,500 Tulsans lost power during cold snap
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Public Service Company of Oklahoma is reporting around 4,700 power outages Thursday night. The estimated restoration time for all 4,700 is 11:30 p.m. Thursday. For more info, click here.
Oklahoma Natural Gas works to restore service to Bixby neighborhoods
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The City of Bixby confirmed Thursday that a few neighborhoods in Bixby are experiencing an Oklahoma Natural Gas service interruption Thursday. The City of Bixby said the affected customers are between East 161st Street South and East 181st Street South and between Yale and Sheridan. ONG...
Tulsa Library reaches 1 million digital book checkouts in 2022
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City-County Library announced on Thursday that it has reached a record-breaking one million digital checkouts this year. This milestone illustrates the continual growth and importance of libraries lending ebooks, audiobooks, and other digital content as well as the library's success in serving all members of the community.
AAA Oklahoma receives over 800 calls for roadside assistance
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - AAA Oklahoma says it's received 546 calls since midnight Thursday. All AAA resources are being utilized to respond to all calls as quickly as possible, the business said. They said the three most common reasons for calls are for a tow due to vehicle failure or...
Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
Hazardous weather poses life-threatening health risks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — These extreme temperatures can really take a toll on your body. Not only is the cold front unpleasant, but according to EMSA, temperatures this low can be life-threatening. EMSA’s Chief Public Affairs Officer Adam Paluka tells NewsChannel 8 that layers are your best defense mechanism...
