Fort Collins Police Honor Slain Officer Over 100 Years After His Death
Over 100 years later, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) still remembers the loss of one of their officers. According to a Facebook post from FCPS, Officer Charles Brockman died on December 17, 1911, while pursuing a suspected killer. The incident began that night, when Brockman was patrolling the area near Linden and Walnut.
Awesome Poudre Fire Recuse Team Saves Lost Dog, Maggie, From Icy Sheldon Lake
Maggie, a dog in Fort Collins, had wandered, as dogs do, away from her humans and was lost. Then, she ended up wandered onto the iced-over Sheldon Lake at City Park, and fell through. Not a great couple of days for Maggie, for sure. Maggie had been lost in Fort...
Boulder Library Closes After High Meth Levels Discovered Inside
A pest problem or an emergency repair are both fairly common reasons that a public place might need to temporarily close its doors, but a library in Boulder is facing a different sort of issue that's forcing visitors to stay away for the time being. The city's of Boulder's main...
2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
Dog the Bounty Hunter Sells Famous Colorado Mansion for Nearly $1.6 Million
Between former presidents, sports standouts, and A-list actors, many celebrities have called Colorado home. Until recently, one of those stars was Duane "Dog" Chapman. Better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, Chapman is a Denver native who previously lived in a stunning Castle Rock mansion that he featured on his various TV shows.
One More Night to Catch the ‘Santa Tour’ Rolling Through the Windsor Area
A very short, though very unique, parade has been making its way through the Windsor and Severance neighborhoods, so that Santa can say "Merry Christmas." If you've seen Greeley's "Light the Night" parade or the "Catch the Glow" parade in Estes Park, you'll want to put this tiny parade on your list. It's great how Santa has been getting to use a fire engine from Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue.
Did You See? Greeley’s Unique ‘Muffler Man’ Got a Great, Fancy Makeover
The big blue man in Greeley, has been around since the 1960's, initially as an advertising gimmick for a tire and muffler company. In the fall of 2022, that unique "Muffler Man" got a very unique makeover. You would have to assume that millions of travelers along Highway 85 have...
How to Protect Your Pets in the Colorado Cold
Cold weather in Colorado never seems to stick around for long. One day, snow will cover the ground, and the next, it will have melted away. But this week, the Centennial State is forecasted to enter a deep freeze, with wind chills bringing temperatures to -50°. We know how to stay warm — but how do we keep our pets safe?
Loveland’s Brunch Options to Expand as Epic Egg is Coming to Town
Lovelanders will be getting another option when it comes to places to go for breakfast or brunch on the east side of town. A successful Greeley spot is coming to the Sweetheart City. Fans of The Egg & I will be excited to hear that the man who bought the...
Say What? Animal Website Says That Loveland is Colorado’s Coldest Town
Colorado has many, many great places to reside, including Loveland. If you were to believe a certain website, you would think that Loveland is the "coldest" town in the Centennial State. There's no way to know where they came up with their figure, but for them to say that Loveland's...
Fort Collins Ranger Shares Some of the Dept.’s Wildest Encounters
Local rangers do a great job of educating the public, enforcing the rules, and keeping Fort Collins' parks and natural areas as safe as possible, for both humans and animals alike. With more than 40 natural areas throughout the city, rangers are kept busy responding to all kinds of different...
Is This Really The Top City For Christmas In Colorado?
Christmas in Colorado is a special time of year. One Colorado city, in particular, stands out above the rest as it was just ranked the best city for Christmas in the whole state. Do you agree?. This Is The Best City For Christmas In Colorado. Maybe it's the lights, the...
This Colorado Gas Station Off Of I-25 Has Gas Under $2
As gas prices continue to fall all over the country, the gas wars continue at this I-25 exit in Colorado and you can now get fuel for under $2 a gallon. No, that's not a typo. Time to fill 'er up. Cheapest Gas In Colorado. Earlier this year, not just...
Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 In The Country For Ice Skating
With the cold weather we get in Colorado, it's no surprise we have a city ranked in the Top 10 in the entire country for ice skating. Three are ranked in the Top 15. We agree. It's the most "wonderful" time of the year, right? Typically during that time, families and friends like to get together for fun "holiday" activities, with ice skating being one of the more popular ones. While my family and I will typically get out and go at least one time a year, I've never gotten good at it. We went and skated at the Gaylord of the Rockies back in November and I probably lasted 10 minutes. I grew up roller skating, and can still roller skate pretty well, but as soon as I slap on ice skates, I'm a big ol' chicken. I think it's the fear of falling and not being able to get back up... maybe? The good news is, despite my lack of talent, Colorado is still an amazing place to ice skate. In fact, one Colorado city is a Top 10 city in the country to ice skate. And one NoCO city is in the Top 15.
Wind, Dryness Spark Wildfire Near Boulder; Evacuations in Place
The Daily Camera reports that the Sunshine Wildland Fire is a 16-acre fire that is at 25% containment, with 457 people remaining evacuated. Strong winds Monday afternoon in combination with dry conditions ignited a wildfire in the Boulder, Colorado, area in the Sunshine Canyon Road area. It was nearly a...
Lovelanders Get Shark Tank Deal for, Well, Let the Pictures Tell the Story
It's not surprising to me that a couple from Loveland, Colorado, would come up with a fantastic idea to get closer to nature, like really close. John and Joan Creed both have a deep love for the hummingbirds of Colorado and, therefore, came up with the HummViewer. This hummingbird feeder straps to your head so you can see the little buzzing birds up close and personal as they suck the nectar out of the long flowers of the mask. There is a shield to protect your eyes.
Did You Know This Colorado Dive Bar Once Appeared in a TV Series?
For years, a vintage neon sign has illuminated the recessed entryway of the Candlelight Tavern at 383 South Pearl Street in Denver. From the outside, the commercial-style brick building with the glowing sign looks like any other dive bar around downtown Denver. Having been around for more than 70 years,...
Colorado’s Casa Bonita Finally Set To Re-Open after 3 Years. So Exciting
After what feels like forever without Colorado's famous Casa Bonita, we finally know when to expect its grand re-opening. We can't wait. Formerly part of an entertainment restaurant chain, which began in Oklahoma City in 1968, the now famous Casa Bonita opened its doors in Denver, Colorado, in 1973. Through various ownership changes over the years, the Denver restaurant continued to operate until the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 forced the restaurant to close its doors. From there, Casa Bonita eventually filed for bankruptcy in April of 2021, and the future of this historic landmark looked extremely bleak. Until two fellas from "South Park, Colorado," came along to save the day.
Did You Know this Huge Buddhist Temple is in Colorado?
It's no secret that Colorado is full of hidden gems. However, you may not realize that deep in the Colorado wilderness lies a huge Buddhist Temple known as the Great Stupa of Dharmakaya. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya in Colorado's Wildnerness. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya is a huge Buddhist...
Colorado’s Front Range Could See Cold That Hasn’t Been Felt in 8 Years
Heading into Christmas, the Front Range and eastern plains of Colorado are going to see temperatures plunge sharply. Whatever steps you take to keep warm, be prepared to implement them. Looking outside, here on Monday, it's hard to believe that we are going to be miserable later in the week,...
