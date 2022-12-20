ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 93.7 WBLK

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Joe Budden Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Joking About Her Mental Health

Joe Budden has issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion following his claim that he has seen the Houston rhymer do some horrible things to great people. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), The Shade Room shared a snippet of Joe Budden on his eponymous podcast apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion for joking about her mental health. According to the rapper-turned-podcaster, he received a few phone calls from women he respects and realized the error of his ways.
HOUSTON, TX
Power 93.7 WBLK

Tory Lanez’s Father Screams in Courtroom After Son’s Guilty Verdict – Report

Tory Lanez's father reportedly caused a disturbance inside and outside the courtroom after his son was found guilty in connection to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. On Friday (Dec. 23), a 12-person jury convicted Tory Lanez on all three charges related to the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. According to Law & Crime senior reporter Meghann Cuniff, the announcement of the verdict got an immediate rise out of the Canadian rap-crooner's father who screamed out in the court.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Blueface and Island Boys Beef Erupts on Instagram Live – Watch

Blueface beefing with the Island Boys wasn't on anybody's bingo card for 2022. But it happened. Early Saturday morning (Dec. 24), Blueface jumped on his Instagram Live and began feuding with TikTok personalities Island Boys. The argument started with Kodiyakredd (real name Franky Venegas) before Flyysoulja (born Alex Venegas) jumped into the fray.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Returns To Her Dark Hair & Stuns In A Sparkling Silver Gown For Christmas Eve Bash

The KarJenner Christmas Eve celebration was back and better than ever in 2022! After being cancelled two years in a row due to COVID-19, the family was back in the celebratory mood this year. As always, Kim Kardashian stole the show with her outfit for the evening. The reality star traded in her honey blonde hair she’s had since the Met Gala for her original long brunette locks. She kept things magical with a curve-hugging silver gown that featured a skinny shoulder strap and another, thicker, more architectural sleeve.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Big Scarr Dead at 22, Gucci Mane Reacts

Big Scarr has reportedly died at the age of 22. On Thursday night (Dec. 22), news began to circulate the internet that the 2022 XXL Freshman member has passed. Gucci Mane, head of Big Scarr's label 1017 Global Music, confirmed the tragic reports of Big Scarr's death with a post on Instagram. "This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔," he captioned a gallery of photos of Scarr.
Power 93.7 WBLK

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says Trippie Redd Doesn’t Like Him

YoungBoy Never Broke Again said that Trippie Redd doesn't like him anymore. On Friday (Dec. 23), while talking to listeners on his radio show on Amazon's Amp app, NBA YoungBoy revealed that Trippie Redd doesn't like him anymore. The two rappers used to appear together on songs like "Hate Me" and "Murda." But, according to the Louisiana rhymer, their friendship is now nonexistent.
LOUISIANA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wiz Khalifa Says He Wants a Verzuz Against Lil Wayne

Wiz Khalifa would like to take on Lil Wayne in a Verzuz battle. On Thursday (Dec. 22), DJ Superstar Jay aired his sit-down with Wiz Khalifa where they discuss his latest album Multiverse. Later on in the discussion, the topic of Verzuz came up and the Pittsburgh rapper said his ideal opponent would be Lil Wayne.
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy