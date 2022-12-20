Read full article on original website
Tory Lanez Guilty on All Charges in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial
UPDATE (Dec 23):. Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer, Alex Spiro, has released the following statement to XXL in the wake of Tory Lanez being found guilty on all charges in his trial for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion: "The jury got it right. I am thankful there is justice for Meg."
Joe Budden Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Joking About Her Mental Health
Joe Budden has issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion following his claim that he has seen the Houston rhymer do some horrible things to great people. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), The Shade Room shared a snippet of Joe Budden on his eponymous podcast apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion for joking about her mental health. According to the rapper-turned-podcaster, he received a few phone calls from women he respects and realized the error of his ways.
Pardison Fontaine Makes Statement in Defense of Women Ahead of Tory Lanez Trial Verdict
Pardison Fontaine has issued a statement in defense of women ahead of the announcement of the Tory Lanez trial verdict for the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. On Thursday (Dec. 22), Pardison Fontaine shared a lengthy message on his Instagram Story where he showed sympathy for women who have suffered "injustice."
Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Called Out For These Boots [PHOTO]
Josh Allen’s girlfriend was looking very fashionable at the game on Saturday, and while everyone can agree she is a beautiful woman, many people were focused on her shoes. The outfit is a whole vibe, okay? And I love it, but the shoes are what caught everyone’s attention.
Tory Lanez’s Father Screams in Courtroom After Son’s Guilty Verdict – Report
Tory Lanez's father reportedly caused a disturbance inside and outside the courtroom after his son was found guilty in connection to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. On Friday (Dec. 23), a 12-person jury convicted Tory Lanez on all three charges related to the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. According to Law & Crime senior reporter Meghann Cuniff, the announcement of the verdict got an immediate rise out of the Canadian rap-crooner's father who screamed out in the court.
Blueface and Island Boys Beef Erupts on Instagram Live – Watch
Blueface beefing with the Island Boys wasn't on anybody's bingo card for 2022. But it happened. Early Saturday morning (Dec. 24), Blueface jumped on his Instagram Live and began feuding with TikTok personalities Island Boys. The argument started with Kodiyakredd (real name Franky Venegas) before Flyysoulja (born Alex Venegas) jumped into the fray.
Method Man Claims He and Redman Smoked Real Weed in ‘How High’ Movie
Method Man and Redman played two stoners who attend Harvard University in the 2001 stoner flick How High. According to Meth, during filming, he and Redman actually smoked real weed on the set. On the latest episode of Maino Presents Kitchen Talk Podcast, which premiered on Fox Soul's YouTube channel...
19 People Who Were Roasted So Hard, They Might As Well Be Chestnuts On An Open Fire
These people are going to recover slower than the economy.
Kim Kardashian Returns To Her Dark Hair & Stuns In A Sparkling Silver Gown For Christmas Eve Bash
The KarJenner Christmas Eve celebration was back and better than ever in 2022! After being cancelled two years in a row due to COVID-19, the family was back in the celebratory mood this year. As always, Kim Kardashian stole the show with her outfit for the evening. The reality star traded in her honey blonde hair she’s had since the Met Gala for her original long brunette locks. She kept things magical with a curve-hugging silver gown that featured a skinny shoulder strap and another, thicker, more architectural sleeve.
Big Scarr Dead at 22, Gucci Mane Reacts
Big Scarr has reportedly died at the age of 22. On Thursday night (Dec. 22), news began to circulate the internet that the 2022 XXL Freshman member has passed. Gucci Mane, head of Big Scarr's label 1017 Global Music, confirmed the tragic reports of Big Scarr's death with a post on Instagram. "This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔," he captioned a gallery of photos of Scarr.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says Trippie Redd Doesn’t Like Him
YoungBoy Never Broke Again said that Trippie Redd doesn't like him anymore. On Friday (Dec. 23), while talking to listeners on his radio show on Amazon's Amp app, NBA YoungBoy revealed that Trippie Redd doesn't like him anymore. The two rappers used to appear together on songs like "Hate Me" and "Murda." But, according to the Louisiana rhymer, their friendship is now nonexistent.
Wiz Khalifa Says He Wants a Verzuz Against Lil Wayne
Wiz Khalifa would like to take on Lil Wayne in a Verzuz battle. On Thursday (Dec. 22), DJ Superstar Jay aired his sit-down with Wiz Khalifa where they discuss his latest album Multiverse. Later on in the discussion, the topic of Verzuz came up and the Pittsburgh rapper said his ideal opponent would be Lil Wayne.
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
