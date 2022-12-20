ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14850.com

Family evicted “properly” from their home of 38 years, days before Christmas, Habitat for Humanity insists

Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office evicted a family from their home of 38 years on Ithaca’s south hill on Monday, Sheriff Derek Osborne confirmed to 14850 Today. Habitat for Humanity executive director Shannon MacCarrick insists “foreclosure notices were properly sent by the City of Ithaca,” though the Ithaca Tenants Union says “the necessary notifications were not sent to the correct addresses.”
ITHACA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Storm status for Central New York

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on the information provided by the National Weather Service offices in Binghamton and Albany, this is the latest information regarding what the Weather Service calls a “potent storm system” moving into the area Thursday afternoon. Here are the Advisories currently in effect...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 5, 2022 through Dec. 11, 2022 there were 72 calls for service, and nine traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Derick J. Fredenburg, age 23 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor),...
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Cause of Owego Fire Revealed

Officials now know the cause of a house fire in Owego last week. According to the Tioga County Senior Fire Investigator, the call initially came in around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 15th as a vehicle fire with exposure to a house on Carmichael Road and the flames spread from the vehicle to the house.
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

New York State Police Warning Residents About Phone Scammers

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Police are warning residents that phone scammers are now pretending to be the police. State Police at Ithaca says they have received several calls from county residents about the scam. According to state police, a scammer is posing as a trooper and is calling people to let them know they have fallen victim to a scam.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

IPD arrest 5 people after fraud investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca Police have arrested five people after a series of alleged forgeries and check frauds. Police say the group of five allegedly stole over $25,000 from a local housing agency over the course of several weeks. Police arrested Tyrie K. Gray, a 28-year-old from Ithaca, on...
ITHACA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 14 closed to large trucks in Lycoming and Tioga Counties

Lewis Township, Pa. — Route 14 is closed to large trucks in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) in Lewis Township, Lycoming County and Route 414 in Canton Township, Bradford County due to a multi-vehicle crash with downed wires. Passenger cars are still permitted on Route 14 but will be restricted to one lane. A detour for southbound truck traffic is in place using Routes 414, 154 and 3012 (Grover Road). Northbound truck traffic is being detoured via Routes 15 and 6. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Nanticoke woman sentenced for thefts in Dallas, Plymouth townships

WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Nanticoke was sentenced Thursday to state prison for stealing items from houses in Dallas and Plymouth townships in 2020. Sandra Lee Davis, 41, of Houseman Street, began sobbing when Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced her to six years, six months to 13 years in prison on four total counts of theft and four total counts of receiving stolen property. Davis pled guilty to the charges Nov. 14.
PLYMOUTH, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy