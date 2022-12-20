ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown releases another Tom Brady direct message

Antonio Brown once again went public this week with a private message Tom Brady sent him, and the latest makes the star quarterback look even better than the previous one did. Brown shared a screenshot on his Snapchat account Friday that appeared to show a direct message Brady sent him on Instagram. The message was... The post Antonio Brown releases another Tom Brady direct message appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Jaguars vs Jets: Evan Engram Shines Bright in Primetime

Evan Engram has done it again. Engram paced the Jaguars' receiving corps in his triumphant return to Metlife Stadium with seven receptions on eight targets for 113 yards. The tight end put his speed and physicality on constant display, making life tough for the Jets linebackers in coverage and providing solid blocking on running plays.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Tre Mann Shines in First OKC Blue Game

On Wednesday night, most Oklahoma City fans were likely watching the Thunder take down the Portland Trail Blazers for the second time in three nights. At the same time, however, Mann was leading the OKC Blue to a dominant victory over the Lakeland Magic in Las Vegas at the G League Showcase.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Assessing Chubb’s Dolphins Start

It’s been six games since the Miami Dolphins made a splash at the trade deadline by acquiring pass rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos, and he’s ready to take the defense and his own play to a higher level. Chubb, for whom the Dolphins traded a 2023...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments

Florida State officially signed five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams on Wednesday afternoon. Williams was the first five-star prospect to ink with the Seminoles under head coach Mike Norvell and the highest-ranked receiver to come in since 2015. Despite late pushes from Colorado, Texas A&M, and Miami, there was no drama...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Lions Changed Flight Schedule to Avoid Inclement Weather

The Detroit Lions have called an audible in anticipation of an impending winter storm. With snow on the horizon, head coach Dan Campbell and company will travel to their Week 16 game at the Carolina Panthers a day early. Originally supposed to fly Friday, the team will fly to Carolina on Thursday.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Bears Ready to Face Bills Minus Two Starting Guards

Adventures in blocking will be the theme for Saturday's Bears game in the Soldier Field permafrost against the Buffalo Bills. Justin Fields has been sacked a league-high 46 times and he'll probably need to be on the move again because the Bears are likely to be without both starting right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Tom Brady Shares Why He’s Still Playing Football

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' 2022 season hasn't quite gone to plan. The Bucs currently sit at just 6-8 and are fighting for their lives to stay atop the NFC South standings to make the playoffs. They have lost 2 of their last 3, including a comeback by the Bengals last week that saw the Bucs play their best half, then worst half of football this season.

