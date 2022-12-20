Read full article on original website
Antonio Brown releases another Tom Brady direct message
Antonio Brown once again went public this week with a private message Tom Brady sent him, and the latest makes the star quarterback look even better than the previous one did. Brown shared a screenshot on his Snapchat account Friday that appeared to show a direct message Brady sent him on Instagram. The message was... The post Antonio Brown releases another Tom Brady direct message appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Colts Officially Eliminated from Playoffs, What’s Next In Indianapolis?
The Indianapolis Colts were officially eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday night after the Jacksonville Jaguars dominated the New York Jets 19-3. There weren't many Colts fans who had hope of their 4-9-1 team making the playoffs, but for the second year in a row, it was the Jaguars who closed the door.
Our Favorite College Football Stories of 2022
The best of Pat Forde, Ross Dellenger, Richard Johnson and more.
Steelers WRs Diontae Johnson, George Pickens Return to Field for Final Practice
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were without either of their starting wide receivers after their second practice of Week 16, listing one as questionable for the game against the Las Vegas. Raiders. Diontae Johnson did not practice all week due to a turf toe injury but did return to the...
Despite 5 losses in 6 games Seahawks are still in the playoff race--thanks to middling NFC
Yes, they are playing like they are worthy more of a top draft choice than a spot in the playoffs. Yet thanks to their underwhelming conference, the Seahawks could have both — and thus a truly remarkable season. Even after losing for the fifth time in six games on...
Prepare for Heart of Bowl Season with Hilarious Video Recap
SEC Shorts helps you laugh all the way from summer to the end of the season with their comedic videos
Christmas Eve Groundhog Day early for Seahawks. They can’t recover in 24-10 loss at Chiefs
Christmas Eve began as Groundhog Day for the Seahawks. Despite multiple chances to, they never recovered. Penalties, long yardage on third downs and the inability to stop the run were why Seattle trailed Kansas City 17-0 early then lost 24-10 Saturday to the AFC West-champion Kansas City Chiefs in 1-degree wind chill inside Arrowhead Stadium.
Jaguars vs Jets: Evan Engram Shines Bright in Primetime
Evan Engram has done it again. Engram paced the Jaguars' receiving corps in his triumphant return to Metlife Stadium with seven receptions on eight targets for 113 yards. The tight end put his speed and physicality on constant display, making life tough for the Jets linebackers in coverage and providing solid blocking on running plays.
Joe Burrow Receives Big Praise From Bill Belichick Ahead of Bengals’ Matchup With Patriots
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to win their seventh-straight game when they play the Patriots on Saturday afternoon. Legendary head coach Bill Belichick is familiar with great quarterback play. He had nothing but praise for Bengals' star Joe Burrow. “First of all he’s tough. He’ll stand in there...
Tre Mann Shines in First OKC Blue Game
On Wednesday night, most Oklahoma City fans were likely watching the Thunder take down the Portland Trail Blazers for the second time in three nights. At the same time, however, Mann was leading the OKC Blue to a dominant victory over the Lakeland Magic in Las Vegas at the G League Showcase.
Assessing Chubb’s Dolphins Start
It’s been six games since the Miami Dolphins made a splash at the trade deadline by acquiring pass rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos, and he’s ready to take the defense and his own play to a higher level. Chubb, for whom the Dolphins traded a 2023...
Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments
Florida State officially signed five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams on Wednesday afternoon. Williams was the first five-star prospect to ink with the Seminoles under head coach Mike Norvell and the highest-ranked receiver to come in since 2015. Despite late pushes from Colorado, Texas A&M, and Miami, there was no drama...
Lions Changed Flight Schedule to Avoid Inclement Weather
The Detroit Lions have called an audible in anticipation of an impending winter storm. With snow on the horizon, head coach Dan Campbell and company will travel to their Week 16 game at the Carolina Panthers a day early. Originally supposed to fly Friday, the team will fly to Carolina on Thursday.
Bears Ready to Face Bills Minus Two Starting Guards
Adventures in blocking will be the theme for Saturday's Bears game in the Soldier Field permafrost against the Buffalo Bills. Justin Fields has been sacked a league-high 46 times and he'll probably need to be on the move again because the Bears are likely to be without both starting right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair.
Tom Brady Shares Why He’s Still Playing Football
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' 2022 season hasn't quite gone to plan. The Bucs currently sit at just 6-8 and are fighting for their lives to stay atop the NFC South standings to make the playoffs. They have lost 2 of their last 3, including a comeback by the Bengals last week that saw the Bucs play their best half, then worst half of football this season.
