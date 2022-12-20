Read full article on original website
Bring on the Romance! Hallmark Channel Co-Stars Announce Engagement
Hallmark movies have long been known for their sappy love stories and happy endings—on TV screens. Now, two longtime Hallmark Channel co-stars have found their own happily ever after!. Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace, who have starred in many fan favorite movies including Feeling Butterflies and the series When...
Kim Kardashian Returns To Her Dark Hair & Stuns In A Sparkling Silver Gown For Christmas Eve Bash
The KarJenner Christmas Eve celebration was back and better than ever in 2022! After being cancelled two years in a row due to COVID-19, the family was back in the celebratory mood this year. As always, Kim Kardashian stole the show with her outfit for the evening. The reality star traded in her honey blonde hair she’s had since the Met Gala for her original long brunette locks. She kept things magical with a curve-hugging silver gown that featured a skinny shoulder strap and another, thicker, more architectural sleeve.
People Shared The Most Questionable Things Their Boyfriends Ever Cooked, And LOL, Thank Goodness For Love
Gentlemen, pickles should not be the centerpiece of any meal.
Women Are Sharing The Instant "Green Flags" They Look For In People They Date, And Y'all Should Be Taking Notes
"They were super excited to introduce me to their friends, and their friends were the best kind of people."
