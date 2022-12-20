Read full article on original website
Cash reward for suspects in 17-year-old’s murder
In 2019, Garon Lewis, 17, was murdered, and now his father Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis is offering a reward for information on the suspects in his son's murder whereabouts.
theadvocate.com
21-year-old killed at apartment complex near LSU identified, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police have identified the person killed in the shooting Wednesday at an apartment complex near LSU's campus. Police say Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot at The Lark Baton Rouge apartment complex around 7:45 a.m. and died at the scene. Police told Lark Management, which operates the complex, they...
brproud.com
Man killed in shooting at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning. Police said Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot and died at the scene at the Lark Apartments in the 4100 block of Burbank Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Louisiana family claims babysitter beat, burned 1-year-old baby
A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused.
theadvocate.com
One dead, one under arrest in US 90 crash near Amelia
A teen is dead and a Houma man is in jail after a crash on U.S. 90 sent an SUV over the side of the elevated part of the highway. Lebis Adonal Aguilar, 19, of Houma, died in the crash. State Police were called to the elevated part of U.S....
wbrz.com
Officials investigating fire that scorched house in neighborhood off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire off Plank Road Friday evening. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to the fire at a home on Peerless Street, in a neighborhood off Plank Road, shortly before 5:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find...
wbrz.com
BRPD opens internal investigation after cell phone video captures violent confrontation
BATON ROUGE – Cell phone video showing a physical interaction between a Baton Rouge police officer and a man earlier this month has prompted the department to launch an investigation into what happened. The video shows two officers. One is at the door of a home, and the other...
theadvocate.com
18-year-old stabs man to death in fistfight off Plank Road, Baton Rouge police say
An 18-year-old stabbed a man in a fistfight on Tuesday evening and has been arrested for manslaughter after the man died in the hospital the next day, Baton Rouge police say. DeQuan Hutchinson, 18, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in the slaying of 33-year-old Anthony Jackson, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
WAFB.com
BRPD looking to identify man accused of burglary at business
Clay and Sheila Fletcher are facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of their daughter, Lacey Fletcher. BRPD, other departments update public on resources available (Full News Conference) Updated: 5 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department and other departments are letting the public know what...
wbrz.com
Police searching for missing 15-year-old out of Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in a Baton Rouge neighborhood. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Gloria Barcelona, 15, missing Friday morning. Barcelona was reported missing to the police Wednesday and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes. She is 5'3" and 110 pounds.
theadvocate.com
Four-year-old rescued from icy water in Central; he wandered away from father
A 4-year-old boy who got lost during a camping trip with his father remained in critical condition Saturday night after being rescued from the Amite River at the BREC Frenchtown Road Conservation Area, Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said. Corcoran said the boy and his father were hiking the trails...
wbrz.com
Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say
DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.
Baton Rouge deputies lead drug bust that results in five arrests, discovery of fentanyl laboratory
A weeks-long Baton Rouge-based investigation into suspected drug activity led to a bust, the arrests of five individuals, and the possibility of additional arrests in the near future, according to local authorities.
brproud.com
Louisiana man allegedly threatens person with gun at store before Christmas
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Donaldsonville man is accused of pointing a shotgun at someone and threatening them inside a retail store in Assumption Parish. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a store in Belle Rose on Dec. 12 where they learned that the store’s manager had previous issues with the suspect, Michael J. Muse, Sr., 64, at another store in Ascension Parish. The sheriff’s office said the manager told deputies Muse pulled out a shotgun and pointed it at the manager while threatening them.
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for attempted murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a wanted fugitive. Police said Kenneth Selders, 59, is wanted on the charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact...
Man stabbed during fight dies from injuries next day, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the stabbing death of a man who was injured during a fight on Tuesday, Dec 20. According to BRPD, Anthony Jackson, 33, died at the hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Detectives said De’Quan Hutchinson, 18, was initially arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder but it has been upgraded to manslaughter following Jackson’s death.
wbrz.com
Fire officials investigating reports of Molotov cocktails thrown into Baton Rouge houses early Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are investigating reports of Molotov cocktails being thrown through the windows of two homes early Thursday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, two homes along Pocahontas Street near Choctaw Drive had glass bottles filled with gasoline and lit on fire thrown at them. At one home, the bottle was thrown through a side window, and it sent flames reaching toward the ceiling.
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for 3 runaway girls last seen in Denham Springs overnight
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are searching for three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes overnight. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday. Carrier was...
Driver accused of fleeing Baton Rouge deputies, crashing into local elementary school
A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputies and crashing into one of Claiborne Elementary School's brick walls, an incident that left the school with noticeable damage.
WANTED: Police searching for Clinton burglars
CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are asking the public to help them identify multiple men allegedly involved in a string of recent burglaries in Clinton. The burglaries reportedly happened early Thursday morning, Dec. 22, between 3-4:30 a.m. According to the Clinton Police Department, the men were rambling through anything that...
