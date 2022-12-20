ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Man killed in shooting at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning. Police said Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot and died at the scene at the Lark Apartments in the 4100 block of Burbank Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

One dead, one under arrest in US 90 crash near Amelia

A teen is dead and a Houma man is in jail after a crash on U.S. 90 sent an SUV over the side of the elevated part of the highway. Lebis Adonal Aguilar, 19, of Houma, died in the crash. State Police were called to the elevated part of U.S....
HOUMA, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD looking to identify man accused of burglary at business

Clay and Sheila Fletcher are facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of their daughter, Lacey Fletcher. BRPD, other departments update public on resources available (Full News Conference) Updated: 5 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department and other departments are letting the public know what...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police searching for missing 15-year-old out of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in a Baton Rouge neighborhood. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Gloria Barcelona, 15, missing Friday morning. Barcelona was reported missing to the police Wednesday and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes. She is 5'3" and 110 pounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say

DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man allegedly threatens person with gun at store before Christmas

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Donaldsonville man is accused of pointing a shotgun at someone and threatening them inside a retail store in Assumption Parish. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a store in Belle Rose on Dec. 12 where they learned that the store’s manager had previous issues with the suspect, Michael J. Muse, Sr., 64, at another store in Ascension Parish. The sheriff’s office said the manager told deputies Muse pulled out a shotgun and pointed it at the manager while threatening them.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for attempted murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a wanted fugitive. Police said Kenneth Selders, 59, is wanted on the charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man stabbed during fight dies from injuries next day, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the stabbing death of a man who was injured during a fight on Tuesday, Dec 20. According to BRPD, Anthony Jackson, 33, died at the hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Detectives said De’Quan Hutchinson, 18, was initially arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder but it has been upgraded to manslaughter following Jackson’s death.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Fire officials investigating reports of Molotov cocktails thrown into Baton Rouge houses early Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are investigating reports of Molotov cocktails being thrown through the windows of two homes early Thursday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, two homes along Pocahontas Street near Choctaw Drive had glass bottles filled with gasoline and lit on fire thrown at them. At one home, the bottle was thrown through a side window, and it sent flames reaching toward the ceiling.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for 3 runaway girls last seen in Denham Springs overnight

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are searching for three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes overnight. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday. Carrier was...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

WANTED: Police searching for Clinton burglars

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are asking the public to help them identify multiple men allegedly involved in a string of recent burglaries in Clinton. The burglaries reportedly happened early Thursday morning, Dec. 22, between 3-4:30 a.m. According to the Clinton Police Department, the men were rambling through anything that...
CLINTON, LA

