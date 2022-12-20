Read full article on original website
Chris & Mark “Get Real” With Commissioner Gilbert (B.J.) Bowling On Federal Civil Rights Complaint In Charles County Government
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The BayNet’s Podcast, “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” centers around tough conversations about life in Southern Maryland. With the insight into recent news, Chris Hill and Mark Frisco, the podcast hosts, invited Charles County Commissioner Gilbert (B.J.) Bowling[D] on the show to talk about the censure of his fellow commissioner.
Haley Fridman Honored As Calvert County Telecommunicator Of The Year
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Haley Fridman, a dispatch trainee with the Department of Public Safety’s Emergency Communications Division, was recently awarded the distinction of Telecommunicator of the Year for Calvert County by the Maryland Emergency Number Association (MENA), a chapter of the National Emergency Number Association. Fridman was...
Calvert County Government Announces Holiday Schedules
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in observance of the Christmas holiday. County offices will also be closed Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in observance of New Year’s Day. In addition:. The Appeal Solid...
Calvert Honors Coster Road Accident Response Team With Excellence Award
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — At the December 13th meeting of the Calvert County Board of Commissioners, the Calvert Employee Recognition Committee (ERC) awarded the Team Excellence Award to the group of individuals who made up the Coster Road Accident Response Team. The team was composed of 11 people from...
CCPS Virtual Academy Application Opens Jan. 3 For 2023-2024 School Year
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – High school students currently in Grades 8-11 can apply to attend the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Virtual Academy program for the 2023-2024 school year. The application window opens 7 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, and closes at 11:59 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24. Late applications will not be accepted.
$2 Million Grant Awarded For Open Air Pavilion At Prince Frederick Town Center
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County’s Department of Economic Development has received a $2 million grant from the State of Maryland to develop an open-air pavilion in the heart of Prince Frederick Town Center. The award was announced by Gov. Larry Hogan this month. “We are thrilled about...
MISSING: Justice Young, 13-Year-Old, Last Scene In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating missing person:. She was last seen on 12/21/22 in the Lexington Park area wearing a purple sweat shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to contact 301-475-8008 (Case #65468-22)
Getting to Know Anne Arundel County’s First African American Sheriff
Anne Arundel County’s 121st sheriff, Everett Sesker, was sworn in on December 6, 2022. He was raised in Edgewater, Maryland and resides in Anne Arundel County. Sesker’s term is four years. The Anne Arundel County Office of the Sheriff provides law enforcement and public safety services including service of warrants and civil processes. Protection of the circuit court, enforcement of court orders, handling prisoner detention and control and engaging in community outreach are additional aspects that the office handles.
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Unveils New Education Pavilion In Accokeek
ACCOKEEK, Md. – The Alice Ferguson Foundation held a ribbon cutting ceremony on December 16 to unveil its new education pavilion and celebrate the conclusion of the Potomac Watershed Study Center capital improvement project. Maryland State Delegate Kris Valderrama, Prince George’s County Public Schools Chief Executive Director Dr. Monica...
Developer who wants to buy Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church said he’s willing to sell his contract to the local community association
The developer who has a contract to purchase Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church says he is willing to sell that contract to a local community association, if its members want to buy it. Joseph Novoseller, the head of Aria Legacy Group of Lakewood, New Jersey, said in a phone...
Juveniles Charged For Robbery At Middle School In Charles County
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On December 19, a student at General Smallwood Middle School reported that two students forcibly stole his shoes. The school resource officer and school administrative staff initiated an investigation. After pursuing leads and consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, two students are being...
SRO Investigating Possible Overdose At At Robert D. Stethem Educational Center
POMFRET, Md. – On December 19, a student arrived to school at the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center displaying signs of impairment. The school administrators and the School Resource Officer were notified, and the student was transported by helicopter to a hospital. The student remains hospitalized. Anyone with information...
Maryland community wins round in fight to curb industrial activity
Some rural Maryland residents complaining of being overburdened with polluting industrial activity in their midst recently won a skirmish in their fight for relief. But their struggle is far from over. On Dec. 6, an Anne Arundel County hearing officer rescinded a special zoning exception granted 55 years ago for...
GoFundMe Created For Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Senior Deputy Flynt
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Saturday, December 17, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk. During the initial stop, the suspect vehicle fled from deputies at a high rate southbound on Rt. 4. Preliminary investigation revealed the...
Md. crossing guard honored at State House for nearly 50 years of service
Charles Jenkins, a longtime crossing guard in Talbot County, Maryland, was recognized by Gov. Larry Hogan for 48 years on the job Monday. Jenkins was presented a Governor’s Citation at the State House. He helps students get across the street safely in Easton during the school week, and in St. Michaels on the weekends, where tens of thousands of visitors are often walking through the town, which has no traffic light.
Holiday Saturation Patrols Underway In St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Steven A. Hall and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remind motorists not to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol this holiday season. Sheriff’s Office deputies and Maryland State Police troopers are conducting saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints throughout St. Mary’s...
Some C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School Students Get A Wheely Big Surprise
WALDORF, Md. – Once a year at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School, Santa wears blue when the brothers of the Omicron Delta Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. make a special delivery to the school. Fraternity members have been donating bicycles to Barnhart students for the past...
Prince William County Police need your help in finding missing, endangered man
WOODBRIDGE, Md. — Police in Prince William County are asking for the public's help in finding a missing, endangered 20-year-old man whose car was found on Dec. 23. On Dec. 21, Jose Guerrero was last spotted leaving his home on Lynn Street in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County around 8 p.m.
Sewage overflow prompts temporary closure to shellfish harvesting of portion of Chesapeake Bay
BALTIMORE, MD—As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment on Thursday issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties...
Cooking food blamed for fire that displaced 2, left firefighter with minor injury in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) –The Prince William County FIre Marshal’s Office said food left cooking while unattended started a fire in the Dale City area Friday that put an adult and a child out of their home. The fire started in a house in the 6000 block of Fox Den Ct., which […]
