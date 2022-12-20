ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Bay Net

Chris & Mark “Get Real” With Commissioner Gilbert (B.J.) Bowling On Federal Civil Rights Complaint In Charles County Government

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The BayNet's Podcast, "Get Real with Chris & Mark," centers around tough conversations about life in Southern Maryland. With the insight into recent news, Chris Hill and Mark Frisco, the podcast hosts, invited Charles County Commissioner Gilbert (B.J.) Bowling on the show to talk about the censure of his fellow commissioner.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Haley Fridman Honored As Calvert County Telecommunicator Of The Year

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Haley Fridman, a dispatch trainee with the Department of Public Safety’s Emergency Communications Division, was recently awarded the distinction of Telecommunicator of the Year for Calvert County by the Maryland Emergency Number Association (MENA), a chapter of the National Emergency Number Association. Fridman was...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Government Announces Holiday Schedules

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in observance of the Christmas holiday. County offices will also be closed Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in observance of New Year’s Day. In addition:. The Appeal Solid...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

CCPS Virtual Academy Application Opens Jan. 3 For 2023-2024 School Year

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – High school students currently in Grades 8-11 can apply to attend the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Virtual Academy program for the 2023-2024 school year. The application window opens 7 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, and closes at 11:59 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24. Late applications will not be accepted.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Baltimore Times

Getting to Know Anne Arundel County’s First African American Sheriff

Anne Arundel County’s 121st sheriff, Everett Sesker, was sworn in on December 6, 2022. He was raised in Edgewater, Maryland and resides in Anne Arundel County. Sesker’s term is four years. The Anne Arundel County Office of the Sheriff provides law enforcement and public safety services including service of warrants and civil processes. Protection of the circuit court, enforcement of court orders, handling prisoner detention and control and engaging in community outreach are additional aspects that the office handles.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Unveils New Education Pavilion In Accokeek

ACCOKEEK, Md. – The Alice Ferguson Foundation held a ribbon cutting ceremony on December 16 to unveil its new education pavilion and celebrate the conclusion of the Potomac Watershed Study Center capital improvement project. Maryland State Delegate Kris Valderrama, Prince George’s County Public Schools Chief Executive Director Dr. Monica...
ACCOKEEK, MD
Bay Net

Juveniles Charged For Robbery At Middle School In Charles County

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On December 19, a student at General Smallwood Middle School reported that two students forcibly stole his shoes. The school resource officer and school administrative staff initiated an investigation. After pursuing leads and consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, two students are being...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Md. crossing guard honored at State House for nearly 50 years of service

Charles Jenkins, a longtime crossing guard in Talbot County, Maryland, was recognized by Gov. Larry Hogan for 48 years on the job Monday. Jenkins was presented a Governor’s Citation at the State House. He helps students get across the street safely in Easton during the school week, and in St. Michaels on the weekends, where tens of thousands of visitors are often walking through the town, which has no traffic light.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Holiday Saturation Patrols Underway In St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Steven A. Hall and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remind motorists not to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol this holiday season. Sheriff’s Office deputies and Maryland State Police troopers are conducting saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints throughout St. Mary’s...
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD

