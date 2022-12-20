Oklahoma non-profits awarded $145,450 in grants providing meals to Seniors

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma is one of the hungriest states in the country, according to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Homebound senior adults and the organizations that serve them received exciting holiday news that will continue to support and deliver warm meals and much more thanks to the Oklahoma City Community Foundation (OCCF) and dozen of partners.

OCCF and generous donors have awarded $145,450 in grants to 55 mobile meal partners in central Oklahoma.

“These dedicated volunteers may be the only friendly face and human connections our friends and neighbors see that day,” said Trisha Finnegan, OCCF president and CEO. “The nutritional assistance, healthcare, recreation and interaction with others provided by these organizations are essential for senior adults who want to remain independent and live longer, healthier lives in their homes.”

Through mobile meal programs in Oklahoma City, Edmond, Midwest City, Nicoma Park, Spencer, Choctaw, Newalla, Bethany, Del City, Jones, Yukon, Norman and El Reno, home-delivered meals are available to all seniors age 60 and older, regardless of income, who are unable to leave their homes without assistance or prepare meals.

“Funds from the OCCF mobile meals grants allow us to help make sure no seniors in our area who have been identified by friends, neighbors, church members or organizations go hungry or feel alone, especially during the holiday season,” said Layola Long, director of Meals on Wheels for St. John CME Church in Spencer.

One in six (17%) of Oklahoman adults and seniors are food insecure, and 1 in 4 (25%) Oklahoma children are food insecure. Twenty-five percent of Oklahomans receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

