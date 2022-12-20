ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma non-profits awarded $145,450 in grants providing meals to Seniors

By Terré Gables/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZKlV_0jpFwkN000

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma is one of the hungriest states in the country, according to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Homebound senior adults and the organizations that serve them received exciting holiday news that will continue to support and deliver warm meals and much more thanks to the Oklahoma City Community Foundation (OCCF) and dozen of partners.

OCCF and generous donors have awarded $145,450 in grants to 55 mobile meal partners in central Oklahoma.

“These dedicated volunteers may be the only friendly face and human connections our friends and neighbors see that day,” said Trisha Finnegan, OCCF president and CEO. “The nutritional assistance, healthcare, recreation and interaction with others provided by these organizations are essential for senior adults who want to remain independent and live longer, healthier lives in their homes.”

LOCAL NEWS: Local family steps in to help pay OKC woman’s power bill

Through mobile meal programs in Oklahoma City, Edmond, Midwest City, Nicoma Park, Spencer, Choctaw, Newalla, Bethany, Del City, Jones, Yukon, Norman and El Reno, home-delivered meals are available to all seniors age 60 and older, regardless of income, who are unable to leave their homes without assistance or prepare meals.

“Funds from the OCCF mobile meals grants allow us to help make sure no seniors in our area who have been identified by friends, neighbors, church members or organizations go hungry or feel alone, especially during the holiday season,” said Layola Long, director of Meals on Wheels for St. John CME Church in Spencer.

One in six (17%) of Oklahoman adults and seniors are food insecure, and 1 in 4 (25%) Oklahoma children are food insecure. Twenty-five percent of Oklahomans receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 6

Related
KOCO

Mural brings attention to Oklahoma foster children

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Quail Springs Mall mural brought attention to the Oklahoma kids needing more than gifts this holiday season — they need a home. Artists came together to create a mural that brings awareness to the children in the state hoping to find a foster home or an adoptive family. The group behind the message hopes it catches the eyes of shoppers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

PSO offers tips to conserve energy usage during Christmas weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Freezing temperatures and family in from out of town can drive your energy usage up, leaving people wondering how high their bill will be, and if there’s any ways to lower it. FOX23 spoke with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) about ways you can...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

1 dead in OKC mobile house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person is dead from a mobile house fire that occurred Sunday morning in northwest OKC, said fire officials. The fire happened near northwest 10th St. and north Meridian Ave. The Oklahoma City Fire Department confirmed they found one victim inside of the mobile home. The cause of the fire is unknown […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Frozen pipes put damper on Oklahoma family's Christmas weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma family had a rough start to Christmas weekend when their pipes froze during the state's arctic blast. Dusty Willige, a plumber with Air Comfort Solutions, said the company heard a number of calls from people with frozen pipes in their call center. At this point, he said there is not much they can do.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Governor Stitt gearing up for 4-day long inaugural celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After easily winning a second term as Governor, Kevin Stitt is gearing up for a 4-day long inauguration celebration at the turn of the new year. Starting Friday, January 6th, the Governor will hold an inaugural ball at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Corey Kent,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

This Small Town in Oklahoma Inspired a John Wayne Western

You might be surprised that there's a John Wayne movie that has direct ties to a small town in S.W. Oklahoma. This classic western was inspired by true events and real people that became legends of the American West. If you're a fan of the Dule More than likely you've seen this movie, several times.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

OKC Black Eats hosts dinner filled with flavor, fundraising

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City organization hosted a Dinner En Black event last month to benefit the Regional Food Bank. OKC Black Eats invited people to dine at the Milo Restaurant in Oklahoma City's Ellison Hotel. Guests experiences a five-course meal during the event on Black Friday, featuring a Southern-themed dinner with Indigenous flavors from Oklahoma farmers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy