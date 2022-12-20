Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Lighting Installations to Brighten Your Holiday
The final stretch of the holidays is upon us. Schools are closing, stores are filling up, and families are scrounging for activities to keep their family entertained. Here are some holiday installations to put a glimmer in your eyes. Hancock Shaker Village, Pittsfield. The historic village known for its iconic...
iBerkshires.com
In Feat of Strength, Williamstown Resident Braves Weather with Festivus Gathering
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – At about 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, Mike Miller was busy putting the finishing touches on his Festivus pole in preparation for the town’s inaugural celebration. It was damp, gray and gloomy at the bottom of Spring Street. Perfect weather for the “Seinfeld”-inspired anti-holiday, no?...
iBerkshires.com
Brien Center Coping with Staffing Shortages
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Brien Center has been helping Berkshire County residents for more than a century. These days, the mental health center wants those residents to respond to a "help wanted" sign. "I would say, probably No. 1 goes back to being short staffed," the Brien Center's Rebecca...
iBerkshires.com
Dalton Select Board Appoints New Animal Control Officer, Assistant Animal Control Officer
DALTON, Mass. — The Select Board appointed Levi Lisi as animal control officer and Richard Haley as the assistant animal control officer at Monday night's meeting. Dalton has been without an animal control officer since Greg Elser left his position at the end of October. "We are extremely lucky...
mynbc5.com
Falling tree kills woman during winter storm
CASTLETON, Vt. — A woman has died after a tree fell on her Friday morning during a winter storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton. The chief said the woman was trying to get back inside when the tree fell.
iBerkshires.com
Dewey Hall Announces Dewey Drop-In Wednesday Night
SHEFFIELD, Mass. — A new series of Wednesday evening events will premiere at Dewey Memorial Hall starting in January 2023. The Dewey Drop-In (DDI) series will feature readings, jazz jams, music and art soireés, and game nights on a rotating schedule. The first Wednesday of each month, Dewey...
Schenectady missing teen Hajile Howard found
The Schenectady police department has located missing person Hajile Howard. The police updated their Facebook page stating Howard is safe and along with thanking the public for their support.
WNYT
North Adams family escapes apartment fire
A North Adams family escaped a fire in their apartment, Tuesday night. The fire started around 9:15 in a four-unit complex on Old State Street, reportNewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The fire was caused by an improperly installed wood stove, reports the paper.
Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Speaks Out – But What did we Learn?
Jaclyn Humphrey, the mother of missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey spoke to News Channel 13 this week, and if you're one of the many people in the Capital Region invested in this case, you should watch the video. The video (posted below) may or may not clear up some of...
Two suspects wanted in West Springfield for grocery store theft
The West Springfield Police Department is looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.
Saratoga County trio nabbed in underage drinking sting
New York State Police on Thursday released the results of an enforcement project intended to curb underage alcohol sales in Saratoga County.
Teen Sickened By Drugs Purchased From Capital Region Duo, Police Say
Two women from the Capital Region are facing charges after allegedly selling marijuana to teenagers, leading to one of them getting sick.State Police in Rensselaer County began investigating on Thursday, Dec. 15, after receiving a referral from Child Protective Services reporting that a child under…
PD: Vermonter threatens workers, robs Walgreens
A Rutland man was taken into custody on Monday night after allegedly robbing a Walgreens and threatening to shoot employees.
SP: Albany man shoplifts Kohl’s of over $1,000
An Albany man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shoplifting a Clifton Park Kohl's multiple times, stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise. Christopher Freeman, 39, faces two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.
SP: Dunkin Donuts employee arrested for stealing funds
State police arrested Alexia L. Azan, 19 of Fort Edward on December 21. Azan was allegedly involved in stealing money from the Dunkin' Donuts she worked at.
Duo arrested on active warrants in Queensbury
State police arrested Donald C. Tomlinson, 40 of Queensbury and Brianna F. Bouley, 24 of Wilton on December 20. The pair allegedly had false identification and active warrants for their arrest.
Gloversville woman accused of possessing narcotics
State police arrested Jenna M. Playford, 33 of Gloversville on December 21. Playford was allegedly involved in possessing narcotics and drug-packaging material.
Police investigate stabbing in Malta
Someone was stabbed around 9:20 p.m. Thursday in Malta, according to a spokesperson for the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
Alleged Animal Abuser from Upstate NY Charged after Grisly Find
The animal abuse allegations made against a woman in Troy are disturbing, to say the least - but kudos to our local law enforcement for doing what was necessary to make sure people like this don't ever own an animal again. According to a release by the Albany Police Department,...
Suspect arrested for allegedly forcibly touching victim at Aviation Mall
New York State Police arrested a male suspect from Massachusetts for allegedly forcibly touching a victim at the Aviation Mall.
