Bennington, VT

iBerkshires.com

Lighting Installations to Brighten Your Holiday

The final stretch of the holidays is upon us. Schools are closing, stores are filling up, and families are scrounging for activities to keep their family entertained. Here are some holiday installations to put a glimmer in your eyes. Hancock Shaker Village, Pittsfield. The historic village known for its iconic...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Brien Center Coping with Staffing Shortages

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Brien Center has been helping Berkshire County residents for more than a century. These days, the mental health center wants those residents to respond to a "help wanted" sign. "I would say, probably No. 1 goes back to being short staffed," the Brien Center's Rebecca...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
mynbc5.com

Falling tree kills woman during winter storm

CASTLETON, Vt. — A woman has died after a tree fell on her Friday morning during a winter storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton. The chief said the woman was trying to get back inside when the tree fell.
CASTLETON, VT
iBerkshires.com

Dewey Hall Announces Dewey Drop-In Wednesday Night

SHEFFIELD, Mass. — A new series of Wednesday evening events will premiere at Dewey Memorial Hall starting in January 2023. The Dewey Drop-In (DDI) series will feature readings, jazz jams, music and art soireés, and game nights on a rotating schedule. The first Wednesday of each month, Dewey...
SHEFFIELD, MA
WNYT

North Adams family escapes apartment fire

A North Adams family escaped a fire in their apartment, Tuesday night. The fire started around 9:15 in a four-unit complex on Old State Street, reportNewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The fire was caused by an improperly installed wood stove, reports the paper.
NORTH ADAMS, MA

