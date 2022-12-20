Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Remedy Brewing partners with Scheels for ‘Grumpy Old Brewer’ event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown Sioux Falls brewery is in the giving spirit. A year ago, Remedy Brewing Company gave away beer tokens with its “Grumpy Old Brewer” promotion. This year, they’re upping the ante thanks to a Sioux Falls sporting goods store. “We...
KELOLAND TV
‘Tis the season: Holiday favorites in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On this week’s Inside KELOLAND we’re talking about everything Christmas. To begin we’ll hear from experts about how to keep your little ones safe around Christmas decorations and from people who have to work during the holiday. Then, a favorite holiday...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: December 25th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You can see this year’s Christmas at the Cathedral performance from the warm comfort of your living room. The Journey in Faith broadcast will air at noon Central Time and at 6:30 p.m. on KELOXTRA. Our West River viewers can watch the performance at 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time on The CW of the Black Hills.
KELOLAND TV
Stranded in Sioux Falls for Christmas
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Truck drivers, who’ve been stranded for days by the ground blizzard in KELOLAND, are starting to get their rigs rolling again now that sections of the interstates are gradually re-opening. But the delay has set many of them so far behind, they aren’t going to make it home in time for Christmas. Truckers at Love’s Travel Stop in Sioux Falls say that while being stranded is disappointing, it’s the safest option under these conditions.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU's Paige Meyer returns
The holiday season is always a busy one for shelters across Sioux Falls. The string of weather the are has seen has placed a strain on getting winter clothes out to those in need.
KELOLAND TV
“Nauti” or nice?
Are you on the naughty or nice list this year? Nautical Bowls in Sioux Falls stopped by to tell us about a “Nauti” list of their own and get us up to speed on their holiday specials. Are you dealing with gut or digestive issues? A. Allen Chiropractic...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: December 24th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –If the cold weather is keeping you home for the holiday, you can watch Christmas Eve church services on our KELOLAND stations. We’ll air the service from Bethany Church in Freeman, SD at 4 p.m. Central Time. The Zion Lutheran Church service in Sioux Falls will air at 7 p.m. That’s followed by a Christmas Eve service at Central Church at 8 p.m. A service at Celebrate Church will air at 7 p.m. on KELOXTRA. Our KELO viewers in Rapid City can watch Calvary Lutheran Church at 3 p.m. Mountain Time.
KELOLAND TV
What are sun dogs?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sun dogs were a big topic this week was they are any day it gets very cold. Sun dogs become a major topic when we get cold around KELOLAND. Sun dogs can also be known as mock suns or sun halos. Similarly, there are sun pillars, which form at sunrise or sunset, when the ice crystals fall and refract the sun’s rays.
KELOLAND TV
How Downtown Sioux Falls has become the heart of the holidays
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Christmas is just a few days away, but many families have been checking off their list of favorite holiday traditions for the past month. In the Sioux Falls area, the heart of the city has become the heart of the holidays. For nearly three...
A special delivery for Sanford Children’s Hospital
Scheels in Sioux Falls hosted its Miracle Wheel Fundraiser during the first three weeks of December, donating the proceeds from Ferris wheel rides to Sanford Children's Hospital.
KELOLAND TV
I-90 reopens from Mitchell to Sioux Falls
PIERRE, SD (KELO) — Roads are continuing to slowly reopen this holiday weekend after strong winds and ground blizzards closed down much of the state this week. Interstate 90 reopened Saturday morning in both the eastbound and westbound lanes from Mitchell to Sioux Falls. The eastbound lane of I-90...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal Mall of America shooting; Snow on Christmas; Church services
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Saturday, December 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police say a 19-year-old man was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America that sent frightened customers at the nation’s largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend.
sdstandardnow.com
Former Sioux Falls Mayor Rick Knobe: We may be surrounded by darkness, but there are bright lights to guide us
Writing this on Dec. 23 in very cold Sioux Falls. Thankfully, electricity is working. I have food and shelter. I’m comfortable. Been watching old-time Christmas movies, “Miracle on 34th Street,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “White Christmas” are my favorites. I confess each of them still cause smiles and a few tears.
KELOLAND TV
Nautical Bowls: Getting the scoop on holiday specials
It’s hard to believe that in a little over a week, we’re going to be turning the page to another year. And if just thinking about 2023 is raising your stress level because you still have Christmas presents to buy, or you haven’t committed to that 2022 goal to eat healthier, today’s guest has the answers to keep you off Santa’s naughty list. That’s because Lexus Paulson is the owner of Nautical Bowls in Sioux Falls and she’s got a “Nauti” list of her own. She joined us to show us how their yummy nautical bowls can help you meet your health goals for 2023 and why a Nautical Bowl Gift Card is the perfect stocking stuffer for those hard-to-buy-for names on your gift list.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Sioux Falls airport closing until 6 p.m. Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The winter weather is causing havoc at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Just before 1 p.m., the airport announced it would close from 1 p.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday because of blizzard conditions. In addition, South Dakota public safety officials have issued warnings...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls airport will reopen Friday afternoon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you were worried about missing a flight ahead of Christmas, you may be in luck. The Sioux Falls Regional Airport will reopen at 3 p.m. and the security checkpoint will open at 4 p.m. An airport manager told KELOLAND News that the airport...
KELOLAND TV
Water line burst causes flooding at Sanford
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were at the Sanford USD Medical Center and Hospital this Christmas Eve after a water line froze and burst. According to a statement from Kris Denevan, Executive Director of Facilities, Sanford Health, the burst line caused flooding in the main lobby of the hospital.
KELOLAND TV
Reliabank Business Beat: Somsen Agency
You don’t have to live in South Dakota long to understand the power of Mother Nature. Whether it’s a bitterly cold winter, a summer drought, or a spring flood, there are lots of opportunities to be reminded. And if you are a farmer or rancher in the state, it can help to have a fallback plan. For many, that backup comes in the form of crop insurance. Today’s Reliabank Business Beat guest knows all about that back up because he not only depends on it himself as a farmer, but Kevin Bitterman of the Somsen Agency also sells crop insurance.
KELOLAND TV
A newer type of pain management
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new type of pain management is helping knee surgery patients recover more quickly and without the need for high-dose opioid painkillers. Julie Becker is the Executive Director of the St. Francis House. It’s a demanding job coordinating staff and volunteers and helping residents get a job and get back on their feet.
KELOLAND TV
Winter cleanup continues in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of cleanup is underway in Sioux Falls, but this winter storm comes with a whole new set of challenges. City crews have spent the better part of two weeks clearing Sioux Falls streets of everything from standing water to snow drifts. “One...
