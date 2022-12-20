ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PPL Electric opens warming centers throughout the Midstate

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — PPL Electric announced that they are opening warming centers in the Midstate. These warming centers will be available for any customer who loses power during the frigid weather. According to PPL Electric, 12 warming centers will be opened throughout their service territory on Saturday, Dec. 24...
Pennsylvania State Police increase enforcement for holidays

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Thursday, Dec. 22 that they will have increased enforcement over the Christmas holiday season. According to the PSP, this heightened enforcement period will start on Friday, Dec. 23, and will conclude on Dec. 26. This effort is dedicated...
Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 102 new troopers

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class of 102 new state troopers was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the...
Dauphin County Buffalo Wild Wings closing for good

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Buffalo Wild Wings at the Colonial Park Mall is officially closing its doors. According to an employee at Buffalo Wild Wings, today will be their last operational day before closing its doors at the end of tonight, on Dec. 23, 2022. Currently,...
Cocalico High School incident under investigation by police

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – East Cocalico Township Police are investigating two incidents that took place at Cocalico High School. According to police, both incidents took place in the school cafeteria and parents were said to have received an email from school officials. “The police department confirmed that...
