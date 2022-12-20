Read full article on original website
‘Tis the season: Holiday favorites in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On this week’s Inside KELOLAND we’re talking about everything Christmas. To begin we’ll hear from experts about how to keep your little ones safe around Christmas decorations and from people who have to work during the holiday. Then, a favorite holiday...
Sunday Boredom Busters: December 25th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You can see this year’s Christmas at the Cathedral performance from the warm comfort of your living room. The Journey in Faith broadcast will air at noon Central Time and at 6:30 p.m. on KELOXTRA. Our West River viewers can watch the performance at 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time on The CW of the Black Hills.
Saturday Boredom Busters: December 24th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –If the cold weather is keeping you home for the holiday, you can watch Christmas Eve church services on our KELOLAND stations. We’ll air the service from Bethany Church in Freeman, SD at 4 p.m. Central Time. The Zion Lutheran Church service in Sioux Falls will air at 7 p.m. That’s followed by a Christmas Eve service at Central Church at 8 p.m. A service at Celebrate Church will air at 7 p.m. on KELOXTRA. Our KELO viewers in Rapid City can watch Calvary Lutheran Church at 3 p.m. Mountain Time.
“Nauti” or nice?
Are you on the naughty or nice list this year? Nautical Bowls in Sioux Falls stopped by to tell us about a “Nauti” list of their own and get us up to speed on their holiday specials. Are you dealing with gut or digestive issues? A. Allen Chiropractic...
Remedy Brewing partners with Scheels for ‘Grumpy Old Brewer’ event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown Sioux Falls brewery is in the giving spirit. A year ago, Remedy Brewing Company gave away beer tokens with its “Grumpy Old Brewer” promotion. This year, they’re upping the ante thanks to a Sioux Falls sporting goods store. “We...
Nautical Bowls: Getting the scoop on holiday specials
It’s hard to believe that in a little over a week, we’re going to be turning the page to another year. And if just thinking about 2023 is raising your stress level because you still have Christmas presents to buy, or you haven’t committed to that 2022 goal to eat healthier, today’s guest has the answers to keep you off Santa’s naughty list. That’s because Lexus Paulson is the owner of Nautical Bowls in Sioux Falls and she’s got a “Nauti” list of her own. She joined us to show us how their yummy nautical bowls can help you meet your health goals for 2023 and why a Nautical Bowl Gift Card is the perfect stocking stuffer for those hard-to-buy-for names on your gift list.
Stranded in Sioux Falls for Christmas
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Truck drivers, who’ve been stranded for days by the ground blizzard in KELOLAND, are starting to get their rigs rolling again now that sections of the interstates are gradually re-opening. But the delay has set many of them so far behind, they aren’t going to make it home in time for Christmas. Truckers at Love’s Travel Stop in Sioux Falls say that while being stranded is disappointing, it’s the safest option under these conditions.
How Downtown Sioux Falls has become the heart of the holidays
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Christmas is just a few days away, but many families have been checking off their list of favorite holiday traditions for the past month. In the Sioux Falls area, the heart of the city has become the heart of the holidays. For nearly three...
Weather impacting last minute holiday shopping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday marks just two days until Christmas, and what are generally prime last-minute shopping days are being impacted by the severe winter weather that’s hit the region. Nancy Savage is the owner of Child’s Play Toys in downtown Sioux Falls. She says the...
KELOLAND loves Christmas Vacation, Home Alone during the holidays
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Christmas is just days away and with frigid temperatures and snow continuing to fall, it’s the perfect time to snuggle up with your favorite holiday movies. Last week, we asked you to share your favorite holiday movies with KELOLAND News and the response...
What are sun dogs?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sun dogs were a big topic this week was they are any day it gets very cold. Sun dogs become a major topic when we get cold around KELOLAND. Sun dogs can also be known as mock suns or sun halos. Similarly, there are sun pillars, which form at sunrise or sunset, when the ice crystals fall and refract the sun’s rays.
Fatal Mall of America shooting; Snow on Christmas; Church services
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Saturday, December 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police say a 19-year-old man was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America that sent frightened customers at the nation’s largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend.
Christmas church services broadcast on KELOLAND stations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With how frigid the weather has been this week, you may be rethinking your holiday plans, including whether you want to attend church services in person. Here at KELOLAND Media Group, we will have broadcasts of different churches in Sioux Falls and Rapid City...
Knowing the signs of frostbite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s another day of dangerously cold weather in KELOLAND. The windchills in KELOLAND Thursday could cause frostbite in 10 minutes. Frostbite can sneak up on someone in just a matter of minutes, depending on how cold and windy it is outside. “Oftentimes people...
Sundogs appear in frigid cold
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a little beauty in the sky when the actual temperatures outside fall below zero and wind chill temperatures reach minus 40 degrees. Sundogs can be seen at other times of the year but they are most vivid in frigid, cold air. You can see some photos of sundogs sent to KELOLAND News in the slideshow below.
Extreme cold impact on St. Francis House
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The St. Francis House says it helps move people from homelessness to hope. There is no doubt this extreme weather is presenting challenges for both the residents and staff. The residents at the St. Francis House must have a job. usually, they walk, ride...
Mental health support over the holidays
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Helpline Center has received over 2,800 calls, texts, and chats since the new 988 number launched in July. The three-digit number is a resource for people in suicide crisis or those struggling with mental health or substance abuse. The holidays are often thought...
I-90 reopens from Mitchell to Sioux Falls
PIERRE, SD (KELO) — Roads are continuing to slowly reopen this holiday weekend after strong winds and ground blizzards closed down much of the state this week. Interstate 90 reopened Saturday morning in both the eastbound and westbound lanes from Mitchell to Sioux Falls. The eastbound lane of I-90...
Packing a winter survival kit for your car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With temperatures this cold, it’s important to keep your car stocked up in case of emergency. A winter survival kit for your vehicle can help in case of emergency or if you get stranded in blizzard conditions. Here’s what you should keep in your kit:
A newer type of pain management
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new type of pain management is helping knee surgery patients recover more quickly and without the need for high-dose opioid painkillers. Julie Becker is the Executive Director of the St. Francis House. It’s a demanding job coordinating staff and volunteers and helping residents get a job and get back on their feet.
