It’s hard to believe that in a little over a week, we’re going to be turning the page to another year. And if just thinking about 2023 is raising your stress level because you still have Christmas presents to buy, or you haven’t committed to that 2022 goal to eat healthier, today’s guest has the answers to keep you off Santa’s naughty list. That’s because Lexus Paulson is the owner of Nautical Bowls in Sioux Falls and she’s got a “Nauti” list of her own. She joined us to show us how their yummy nautical bowls can help you meet your health goals for 2023 and why a Nautical Bowl Gift Card is the perfect stocking stuffer for those hard-to-buy-for names on your gift list.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO