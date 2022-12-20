ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

TBI: Missing Greeneville woman found safe

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rYJl_0jpFvt2600

UPDATE: Catherine Honan has been found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Previous:

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Greeneville woman.

According to the TBI, 68-year-old Catherine Honan was last seen near North Irish Street in Greeneville.

Local dog rescued, serves as tracker for deputies

Honan was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and black sweatpants. She is 5-foot-2-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has grey hair and blue eyes.

The TBI says Honan has a condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Greeneville police at 423-639-7111 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Fire marshal investigating cause of Kingsport house fire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) responded to a house fire Friday afternoon. According to the KFD, a call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Friday regarding a house fire at the 900 block of Dale Street. All occupants were able to escape the fire without injury, a KFD official confirmed. As […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Woman arrested for alleged motor vehicle theft, other charges

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft among other charges on Friday. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Kaylee Stout was arrested after officers observed her driving a 2011 Volkswagon Jetta that did not belong to her. The release states that […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Two taken to the hospital after pipe burst at nursing home

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect a media release from Durham Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a pipe burst at a nursing home in Greene County. According to Kathie Ball, LNHA Executive Director, a sprinkler pipe at Durham-Hensley Health & […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Body found in burning car at Greeneville church

An investigation is underway after an unidentified body was found inside a vehicle that had caught fire in a Greeneville church parking lot Tuesday night, according to the Greeneville Police Department. Body found in burning car at Greeneville church. An investigation is underway after an unidentified body was found inside...
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

WCSO arrests 2 in fentanyl, heroin operation

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested two men in connection to an alleged heroin and fentanyl operation in the 2300 block of Watauga Road. A release from authorities states that investigators in a newly launched drug division of the department “confirmed that narcotics were purchased from 35-year-old Michael Sumner, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

KPD: 1 killed in West Stone Drive crash Thursday morning

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash Thursday morning in Kingsport, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a crash on West Stone Drive at Lewis Lane around 9:40 a.m. According to police, a Kia Sorrento attempting to turn left from Stone Drive onto […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says

GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was shot and killed by his father in Thorn Hill Thursday, according to Grainger County Sheriff James Harville. When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph Mathews Hammond, dead in a bedroom. Harville said evidence at...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

KPD: $2K stolen from elderly woman in hospice

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport authorities say that a check belonging to “an elderly woman in poor health on hospice care” was forged and cashed for $2,000. A release from the police department on Wednesday states it received a report of the incident in September 2022 but has not yet identified a suspect. Authorities say […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

TBI revisits Greeneville cold case of murdered aunt, nephew

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — An early-morning double homicide on West Main Street in 2014 shocked the Greeneville community and raised one question that has since remained a mystery: who is responsible? The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) revisited the case nearly nine years later with the hopes that a tip can lead to a break […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Carter County creates warming shelter in one day

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said she wasn’t sure how the county would handle the cold weather, but when she stepped outside, she knew she wanted to get an overnight shelter in place. “When I went outside and realized these are frigid temperatures and I’ve got to work to get my […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Greene Co. church reveals new details in car explosion

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After crews extinguished a fatal vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church last night, church members say their hearts are with the family of the victim. “Anytime of the year is not a good time, but certainly at Christmas and around the holidays,” said David Fox, Eastside’s pastor. “No doubt there’s […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton house has been home to Wetzels for 100 years

ELIZBETHTON — While most people are looking ahead to 2023, the Wetzel Family may be excused to look back one last time on 2022. The reason the family may not be quite ready to say farewell to this year is because it marks the 100th year in which members of the Wetzel Family has lived in the handsome house on Riverside Drive that they call home. The pride the family has in the home can be seen by the beautiful condition the house is currently in and the improvements the Wetzels have made in the home over the years.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

3 treated for smoke inhalation after structure fire in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people were taken to a hospital after a fire Wednesday evening, according to the Kingsport Fire Department. Firefighters responded around 5 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Reedy Place. According to KFD, the fire was out when firefighters arrived. Three residents were taken to a hospital […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy