dakotafreepress.com
Noem Hires Florida/DC Grad Student to Spin and Burn SD Press
Last summer, Florida native and RNC intern Amelia Joy tweeted that she’d move to South Dakota for Kristi Noem:. Six months later, Joy gets her wish. She reports Governor Noem has tapped her to be the Governor’s next press secretary:. Noem advertised this month for a new press...
South Dakota governor expands National Guard help for tribes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem is expanding the state National Guard’s mission to assist both the Oglala Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux Tribes with firewood and snow removal amid the relentless wind and life-threatening cold that have crippled their reservations in the southwestern corner of South Dakota. Noem announced the deployment to […]
hubcityradio.com
Governor Noem says Government Accountability Board made the right decision
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – On Wednesday, Gov. Kristi Noem issued the following statement on the Government Accountability Board’s (GAB) decision to dismiss the frivolous complaint regarding her use of the state airplane to conduct state business. “From the beginning, this was a political attack by a disgraced, impeached,...
kscj.com
NOEM DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY IN SD
dakotanewsnow.com
Governor Noem declares Winter Storm Emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued a Winter Storm Emergency for the state. As part of the order, Noem has activated the South Dakota National Guard to assist with winter storm recovery efforts on Tribal lands. According to the Governor’s office, Guardsmen...
KELOLAND TV
SD Supreme Court: Bride’s agreement wasn’t voluntary
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge’s finding that a Beadle County woman’s signature on a pre-marriage agreement wasn’t voluntary has divided the South Dakota Supreme Court. In a split decision that was publicly released Thursday, three of the five justices found in favor of Kathryn...
National Guard to remove snow on South Dakota reservations
In a news release Friday afternoon, Governor Noem announced that the South Dakota National Guard will now be assigned to help with snow removal on the Pine Ridge and Rosebud reservations.
KELOLAND TV
Magstadt starts Tuesday as SD secretary of health
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The governor has appointed South Dakota’s next secretary of health. She is Melissa Magstadt, who currently lives in the rural Castlewood and Watertown area. The former legislator starts Tuesday, December 27. She succeeds Joan Adam, who resigned Monday. “She’s a straight shooter,” Senator Lee...
kscj.com
PART OF I-29 NEAR SIOUX FALLS REOPENED
brookingsradio.com
Gov. Noem orders state offices closed Thursday
Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed Thursday, Dec. 22, because of the winter storm in South Dakota. With offices already closed on Friday and Monday for Christmas, state offices are planning to be open on Tuesday. While executive branch offices in the...
KELOLAND TV
City councilor: State lawmakers should focus on criminal justice to aid homeless shelters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Deadly cold temperatures reminds Rich Merkouris of the important work done year round by homeless shelters in providing shelter options for people without a home. The city council member and Homeless Task Force chairman said discussions surrounding funding options are still ongoing more than...
Noem parts with health secretary after discovering state contracted with transgender group
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, announced the retirement of Health Secretary Joan Adam on the heels of learning that the state Health Department contracted with a transgender activist group.
KELOLAND TV
Are South Dakota’s tuition breaks paying off or not?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s efforts at attracting university students from other states seem to be succeeding. That’s the bottom line from a KELOLAND News analysis that looked at a few of the top ways South Dakota’s six public universities are trying to bring in students.
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Democratic Party looking for new leadership
SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- The South Dakota Democratic Party is looking for a new leadership team. Executive Director Berk Ehrmantraut says its part of the post election cycle. Ehrmantraut says the Chair should be a central focus of the party. Current party Chairman Randy Seiler (sigh-ler) is retiring. Ehrmantraut says they are...
Winter storm updates: Road closures, Guard missions and more
Iowa Attorney General orders bank to refund Iowans illegal interest rates
(The Center Square) – A settlement brokered by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and the Iowa Division of Banking will require a bank to refund money to Iowans who were charged illegal interest rates. The state said in the assurance of discontinuance that between March 1, 2020, and April...
dakotafreepress.com
Health Secretary Adam Quits After Noem Chews Her Out for Transformation Project Contract
Make room for more flunkies: Health Secretary Joan Adam is quitting after spending less than a year in the top spot. Today, South Dakota Department of Health Secretary Joan Adam announced her retirement. “My time with the Department of Health has been very rewarding. The dedication of the Department’s employees...
wnax.com
SD Transportation Commission Hears from Highway 46 Supporters
The South Dakota Transportation Commission heard from supporters of the four lane Highway 46 through Wagner. Gerrit Juffer of Wagner addressed the commission during the public comment part of their meeting…. Juffer says public opinion supports the current four lane highway….. Commission Chairman Bruce Cull of Yankton said...
sdstandardnow.com
As the Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride concludes after 17 years, considering the long, rocky road to reconciliation
Editor’s note: After 17 long, cold rides from the Lower Brule Reservation in central South Dakota to Mankato, Minn. to commemorate the Dakota War and the tragic events of 1862, the Dakotas 38 + 2 Memorial Ride will come to an end this year. Riders will visit the scene of the greatest mass execution in American history on Dec. 4, 160 years ago after 38 warriors were hanged.
drgnews.com
State government agencies provide storm assistance to South Dakota tribes
Since last week’s winter storms (Dec. 12-16, 2022), the South Dakota Department of Public Safety has provided direct assistance to South Dakota’s tribes. “Our entire department, especially the Office of Emergency Management, worked closely with the tribes to discuss needs and resource requests that resulted from this storm,” said DPS Cabinet Secretary Craig Price. “The partnerships that we have with other agencies helped us act quickly and deploy resources to assist the tribes and their residents.”
