Kansas State

Kan. delegation unveils measure nullifying lesser prairie-chicken listing

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, Jerry Moran, James Inhofe (OK), and James Lankford (OK), along with U.S. Representatives Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner, Ron Estes, Markwayne Mullin (OK-02), Frank Lucas (OK-03), and Stephanie Bice (OK-05) officially introduced a Congressional Review Act (CRA) joint resolution of disapproval in their respective chambers to strike down the Biden Administration’s recent listing of the lesser prairie-chicken (LPC) under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). If the CRA resolution is enacted, the measure would prevent the listing from having any force or effect, according to a statement from Marshall's office.
Kan. AG on Title 42 immigration policy as it remains in effect

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt admits that the Title 42 pandemic mechanism to control immigration isn't the preferred way to handle the issue. "The concept isn't hard," Schmidt said. "You want to have robust immigration into the country, we're a nation of immigrants. We need labor, especially in many parts of Kansas. We need people. But, you want to control who is coming in and make policy choices on how many people can come, when they can come, what purposes they can come, who can come, as opposed to flinging open the door and saying whoever gets across the border is allowed in."
Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas

TC Energy has established a no-fly zone over the Kansas site where its Keystone pipeline spilled 14,000 barrels of oil following drone footage of the disaster. The Canadian company said in a statement that it did so for safety reasons. But drone footage of the spill — the largest in the pipeline’s history — was among the only means of seeing the damage as the site is closed to press. Even lawmakers were not allowed there for a briefing.
Home alone: Children saved from Kansas house fire

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for alleged child endangerment. Just before 1p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a Domestic Violence call in the 4400 block of East Bayley in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While approaching the address, officers observed a 4-year-old boy on...
Former Kan. lawmaker guilty of $355K COVID relief fraud

WICHITA, KAN.– A federal jury convicted a former member of the Kansas legislature of defrauding federal and state agencies by a total of $355,550 in COVIID-19 business recovery funds, according to the United State's Attorney. Michael Capps, 44, of Wichita was found guilty of submitting false and fraudulent documents...
🎥State Finance Council approves $374 million in COVID relief funds

TOPEKA – Today the State Finance Council approved a total of $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds for broadband infrastructure and adoption, the modernization and improvement of government services, economic development, and health and education initiatives recommended by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Executive Committee. “The funding...
Kansas man entered plea in deadly DUI crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man involved in a fatal Thanksgiving Day crash in 2021 has entered a plea in the case. On Monday, Garrett Myers of Andover pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and aggravated battery, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Kansas man charged after abducted 14-year-old rescued from closet

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man accused in the abduction of a 14-year-old girl from Arkansas made his first court appearance on Monday. David Roark, 35, Wichita, was charged with kidnapping, abuse of a child, 5 counts of rape or in the alternative 5 counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, electronic solicitation, and 8 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Kansas Insurance Dept.: Ho, Ho, Hoax!

2022 has been a showcase of the evolving world of fraud for regulators at the Kansas Insurance Department. Throughout the year, our Securities division has been busy investigating new types of scams on various digital platforms. This holiday season, as Christmas movies fill the airwaves, viewers can often draw parallels between the actions of today’s fraudsters and the villains of many cherished Christmas stories. In observing the villainy of Christmas antiheroes, helpful fraud prevention lessons can be derived.
Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System names interim CEO

HUTCHINSON— Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS) announced the hiring of new Interim CEO Jeff Egbert, according to a media release from the organization. Egbert replaces Ken Johnson who resigned November 18, after seven years leading the organization. The HRHS Board of Directors has worked diligently to find a professional...
