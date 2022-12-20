Read full article on original website
Kan. delegation unveils measure nullifying lesser prairie-chicken listing
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, Jerry Moran, James Inhofe (OK), and James Lankford (OK), along with U.S. Representatives Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner, Ron Estes, Markwayne Mullin (OK-02), Frank Lucas (OK-03), and Stephanie Bice (OK-05) officially introduced a Congressional Review Act (CRA) joint resolution of disapproval in their respective chambers to strike down the Biden Administration’s recent listing of the lesser prairie-chicken (LPC) under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). If the CRA resolution is enacted, the measure would prevent the listing from having any force or effect, according to a statement from Marshall's office.
Kan. AG on Title 42 immigration policy as it remains in effect
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt admits that the Title 42 pandemic mechanism to control immigration isn't the preferred way to handle the issue. "The concept isn't hard," Schmidt said. "You want to have robust immigration into the country, we're a nation of immigrants. We need labor, especially in many parts of Kansas. We need people. But, you want to control who is coming in and make policy choices on how many people can come, when they can come, what purposes they can come, who can come, as opposed to flinging open the door and saying whoever gets across the border is allowed in."
Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas
TC Energy has established a no-fly zone over the Kansas site where its Keystone pipeline spilled 14,000 barrels of oil following drone footage of the disaster. The Canadian company said in a statement that it did so for safety reasons. But drone footage of the spill — the largest in the pipeline’s history — was among the only means of seeing the damage as the site is closed to press. Even lawmakers were not allowed there for a briefing.
AAA: Gas prices in Kansas down from last Christmas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas knows that for the over 1 million Kansans estimated to do their year end holiday travel by car in 2022, they'll pay less at the pump than they did last year at this time. To find out gas prices along your...
Kansas man gets extra year in jail over illegal autopsies
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man already serving a federal prison sentence for running an illegal autopsy scheme also has been sentenced to serve an additional year in jail on state criminal charges. The Kansas attorney general's office announced Wednesday that Shawn Parcells, 43, was ordered by a...
Home alone: Children saved from Kansas house fire
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for alleged child endangerment. Just before 1p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a Domestic Violence call in the 4400 block of East Bayley in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While approaching the address, officers observed a 4-year-old boy on...
Former Kan. lawmaker guilty of $355K COVID relief fraud
WICHITA, KAN.– A federal jury convicted a former member of the Kansas legislature of defrauding federal and state agencies by a total of $355,550 in COVIID-19 business recovery funds, according to the United State's Attorney. Michael Capps, 44, of Wichita was found guilty of submitting false and fraudulent documents...
🎥State Finance Council approves $374 million in COVID relief funds
TOPEKA – Today the State Finance Council approved a total of $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds for broadband infrastructure and adoption, the modernization and improvement of government services, economic development, and health and education initiatives recommended by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Executive Committee. “The funding...
Kansas man dies, 2 injured after rollover crash
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo.—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 11a.m. Friday in Shannon County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by Krishi V. Panchal, 20, Wichita, was eastbound on Highway 60 two miles east of Winona. The the car traveled off the...
Kansas man entered plea in deadly DUI crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man involved in a fatal Thanksgiving Day crash in 2021 has entered a plea in the case. On Monday, Garrett Myers of Andover pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and aggravated battery, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Attorneys general want Apple, Google to raise age ratings for TikTok
Attorneys general from 15 states want Apple and Google to increase their age ratings for the social media application TikTok. They have sent letters to the companies’ CEOs that say states have the right to pursue legal action if age ratings for the app aren’t changed. The Apple...
KDHE reports slight increase in COVID cases; 7 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,216 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21, for a total of 914, 407 cases. The state reported 4,153 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 7 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on...
Title 42 border rules confound Washington, migrants alike
WASHINGTON (AP) — The drawn-out saga of Title 42, the set of emergency powers that allows border officials to quickly turn away migrants, has been chaotic at the U.S.-Mexico border. In Washington, it hasn't unfolded much better. The Supreme Court is weighing whether to keep the powers in place...
Kansas man charged after abducted 14-year-old rescued from closet
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man accused in the abduction of a 14-year-old girl from Arkansas made his first court appearance on Monday. David Roark, 35, Wichita, was charged with kidnapping, abuse of a child, 5 counts of rape or in the alternative 5 counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, electronic solicitation, and 8 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Baby chimp who made national headlines dies at Kan. zoo
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A popular baby chimp born in mid-November at The Sedgwick County Zoo died Thursday morning. According to a statement from the zoo, "Friends, our hearts are broken. It is with the greatest sadness that we have to announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Kucheza, 5-week-old chimpanzee."
Moran votes to advance $1.7T budget bill; millions to lose Medicaid
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their coverage on April 1 if Congress passes the $1.7 trillion spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday. Thirteen GOP Senators including Kansas Senior Senator Jerry Moran voted Tuesday night to proceed with...
Crime Stoppers tip helped police catch Kansas murder suspect
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a man whose body was found in rural Sumner County have suspects in custody. A tip from CrimeStoppers helped officer make a second arrest Thursday afternoon, according to Officer Trevor Macy. On November 29, police were contacted by a 69-year-old...
Kansas Insurance Dept.: Ho, Ho, Hoax!
2022 has been a showcase of the evolving world of fraud for regulators at the Kansas Insurance Department. Throughout the year, our Securities division has been busy investigating new types of scams on various digital platforms. This holiday season, as Christmas movies fill the airwaves, viewers can often draw parallels between the actions of today’s fraudsters and the villains of many cherished Christmas stories. In observing the villainy of Christmas antiheroes, helpful fraud prevention lessons can be derived.
Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System names interim CEO
HUTCHINSON— Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS) announced the hiring of new Interim CEO Jeff Egbert, according to a media release from the organization. Egbert replaces Ken Johnson who resigned November 18, after seven years leading the organization. The HRHS Board of Directors has worked diligently to find a professional...
