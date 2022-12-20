ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, Gatlinburg city officials released a report detailing the downtown fire on Oct. 9 that killed one person and injured another. The report said the fire was an accident and caused around $7 million in damages. On Oct. 9, a woman who was working at...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

family in Cocke County lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve

Keep your discarded Christmas tree at a safe distance from the road and the curbside for your city’s public works department to pick up. The First Alert Weather Days continue with temperatures well below freezing and continued winds that. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. Recurring WVLT...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

KPD: 1 killed in West Stone Drive crash Thursday morning

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash Thursday morning in Kingsport, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a crash on West Stone Drive at Lewis Lane around 9:40 a.m. According to police, a Kia Sorrento attempting to turn left from Stone Drive onto […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Woman arrested for alleged motor vehicle theft, other charges

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft among other charges on Friday. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Kaylee Stout was arrested after officers observed her driving a 2011 Volkswagon Jetta that did not belong to her. The release states that […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville PD: Body found in burning car at church

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say they found a body after extinguishing a vehicle fire in a church parking lot Tuesday night. A release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD) states that first responders arrived at Eastside Baptist Church at 8:02 p.m. in reference to a vehicle fire in a parking lot at 195 Serral […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

KPD: $2K stolen from elderly woman in hospice

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport authorities say that a check belonging to “an elderly woman in poor health on hospice care” was forged and cashed for $2,000. A release from the police department on Wednesday states it received a report of the incident in September 2022 but has not yet identified a suspect. Authorities say […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says

GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was shot and killed by his father in Thorn Hill Thursday, according to Grainger County Sheriff James Harville. When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph Mathews Hammond, dead in a bedroom. Harville said evidence at...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Greene Co. church reveals new details in car explosion

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After crews extinguished a fatal vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church last night, church members say their hearts are with the family of the victim. “Anytime of the year is not a good time, but certainly at Christmas and around the holidays,” said David Fox, Eastside’s pastor. “No doubt there’s […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some East Tennessee homes saw rolling blackouts as the area saw some of the coldest temperatures it’s seen in decades, according to releases from power officials. Oak Ridge, Sevier County and other power company officials announced Friday that, due to high energy consumption, the Tennessee...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Trashing your Christmas tree

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas may not be here yet, but many people across East Tennessee are wondering when and how their Christmas trees will be picked up once they are ready to be trashed. Bob Stahlke, Public Information Officer at the City of Sevierville, said keeping your tree close...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

DOD: East Tennessee Marine dies in Iraq

Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says. When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph Mathews Hammond, dead in a bedroom. Multi-vehicle crash on Alcoa Highway injures 2. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The crash involved two cars and...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Selection still good at Tanger Outlets in Sevierville

SEVERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was another busy day at the Tanger Outlet Mall in Sevierville as people were out for some more holiday deals. The center said there was still plenty of selection as customers look to find that perfect gift. We found deals for dad at Columbia, if...
SEVIERVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy