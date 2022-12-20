Read full article on original website
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This WeekendJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedChurch Hill, TN
wvlt.tv
Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, Gatlinburg city officials released a report detailing the downtown fire on Oct. 9 that killed one person and injured another. The report said the fire was an accident and caused around $7 million in damages. On Oct. 9, a woman who was working at...
No injuries reported after family loses home on Christmas Eve
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A family of four lost their home to a fire early Christmas Eve morning, according to the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency's Facebook post. Cocke Co. emergency responders responded to the fire around 6:35 a.m. near Salem Road, officials said. There was no loss of...
wvlt.tv
family in Cocke County lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve
Keep your discarded Christmas tree at a safe distance from the road and the curbside for your city’s public works department to pick up. The First Alert Weather Days continue with temperatures well below freezing and continued winds that. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. Recurring WVLT...
KPD: 1 killed in West Stone Drive crash Thursday morning
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash Thursday morning in Kingsport, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a crash on West Stone Drive at Lewis Lane around 9:40 a.m. According to police, a Kia Sorrento attempting to turn left from Stone Drive onto […]
JCPD: Woman arrested for alleged motor vehicle theft, other charges
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft among other charges on Friday. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Kaylee Stout was arrested after officers observed her driving a 2011 Volkswagon Jetta that did not belong to her. The release states that […]
Greeneville PD: Body found in burning car at church
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say they found a body after extinguishing a vehicle fire in a church parking lot Tuesday night. A release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD) states that first responders arrived at Eastside Baptist Church at 8:02 p.m. in reference to a vehicle fire in a parking lot at 195 Serral […]
TBI seeks public's help to find killer of elderly Greeneville woman, nephew
The house may be gone, but homicide investigators remember well the crimes committed inside the Cooter residence in Greeneville. Someone targeted Elizabeth Cooter, 78, and her nephew, Roger Aiken, in March 2014 inside the woman's West Main Street home. The killer also set the house on fire, perhaps to disguise what they'd done.
KPD: $2K stolen from elderly woman in hospice
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport authorities say that a check belonging to “an elderly woman in poor health on hospice care” was forged and cashed for $2,000. A release from the police department on Wednesday states it received a report of the incident in September 2022 but has not yet identified a suspect. Authorities say […]
wvlt.tv
Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says
GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was shot and killed by his father in Thorn Hill Thursday, according to Grainger County Sheriff James Harville. When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph Mathews Hammond, dead in a bedroom. Harville said evidence at...
Report: $7 million blaze in downtown Gatlinburg spread after man started 'warming' fire
The fire that destroyed a downtown Gatlinburg commercial center in October started in the same vacant shop where a man's burned body was found, a Gatlinburg Fire Department investigative report states. It's likely that fire victim Joe Martin Bates set the "warming fire" inside the empty suite in the rear...
Greene Co. church reveals new details in car explosion
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After crews extinguished a fatal vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church last night, church members say their hearts are with the family of the victim. “Anytime of the year is not a good time, but certainly at Christmas and around the holidays,” said David Fox, Eastside’s pastor. “No doubt there’s […]
WBIR
Report reveals details from Gatlinburg fire
The Gatlinburg fire investigation is complete. A Gatlinburg Police report said authorities believe the victim, Joe Martin Bates, started the fire accidentally.
No raw seafood warning, dirty equipment found at Sevierville Japanese restaurant
A buffet in Sevier County earned a low health score this week. The inspector marked down half a dozen critical health violations in the report.
wvlt.tv
TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some East Tennessee homes saw rolling blackouts as the area saw some of the coldest temperatures it’s seen in decades, according to releases from power officials. Oak Ridge, Sevier County and other power company officials announced Friday that, due to high energy consumption, the Tennessee...
WBIR
THP investigating fatal crash in Jefferson Co.
In Jefferson County, troopers are working on a deadly crash at Goose Creek Road and Highway 25/70. We will update you when we know more.
wvlt.tv
Trashing your Christmas tree
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas may not be here yet, but many people across East Tennessee are wondering when and how their Christmas trees will be picked up once they are ready to be trashed. Bob Stahlke, Public Information Officer at the City of Sevierville, said keeping your tree close...
wvlt.tv
DOD: East Tennessee Marine dies in Iraq
Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says. When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph Mathews Hammond, dead in a bedroom. Multi-vehicle crash on Alcoa Highway injures 2. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The crash involved two cars and...
Winter Weather East Tennessee: Power outages
Power outages have been reported as winter weather impacts East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Selection still good at Tanger Outlets in Sevierville
SEVERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was another busy day at the Tanger Outlet Mall in Sevierville as people were out for some more holiday deals. The center said there was still plenty of selection as customers look to find that perfect gift. We found deals for dad at Columbia, if...
‘Operation Grinchmas’ nets 93 firearms, meth, heroin and marijuana in Claiborne County
7 people arrested in a long-term investigation into illegal narcotics in Claiborne County, sheriff's office says.
