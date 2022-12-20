ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elyria Catholic vs. Wellington boys basketball: Panthers cruise past Dukes

Elyria Catholic rolled past visiting Wellington on Dec. 22, 89-36. It was a matchup of two first-year boys basketball coaches, but that’s where the similarities end. The Panthers, who have a long tradition of success on the hardwood, are led by Jeff Huber, who has taken over the program after successful stints at Holy Name and Westlake.
Avon football: Sam DeTillio commits to Case Western Reserve

For the last two years, Sam DeTillio has served as Avon’s starting quarterback under Mike Elder and the Eagles staff. Over that two-year run, DeTillio picked up All-Ohio and Academic All-Ohio honors. In 2022, the senior racked up 2,807 passing yards and 30 touchdowns through the air with a...
Midview girls basketball: McNamara Bowl was a game within a game

The McNamara’s are a basketball family through and through. There are a lot of families that love basketball, but you usually don’t see a father coaching against his own daughter. The stage set itself for a Southwestern Conference girls basketball clash between Kevin McNamara’s Berea-Midpark Titans and Brittney...
