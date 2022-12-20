Read full article on original website
Related
Morning Journal
Elyria Catholic football: Two-sport standout Jack Kenneally commits to Ohio University in transfer portal
To former Elyria Catholic football standout Jack Kenneally, Youngstown State didn’t really feel like home. After consulting with his family, he elected to go into the transfer portal. On Dec. 22, he made his official commitment to play for Ohio University. “I didn’t feel like I was at home,”...
Morning Journal
Elyria Catholic vs. Wellington boys basketball: Panthers cruise past Dukes
Elyria Catholic rolled past visiting Wellington on Dec. 22, 89-36. It was a matchup of two first-year boys basketball coaches, but that’s where the similarities end. The Panthers, who have a long tradition of success on the hardwood, are led by Jeff Huber, who has taken over the program after successful stints at Holy Name and Westlake.
Morning Journal
Avon football: Sam DeTillio commits to Case Western Reserve
For the last two years, Sam DeTillio has served as Avon’s starting quarterback under Mike Elder and the Eagles staff. Over that two-year run, DeTillio picked up All-Ohio and Academic All-Ohio honors. In 2022, the senior racked up 2,807 passing yards and 30 touchdowns through the air with a...
Morning Journal
Clearview vs. Cloverleaf boys basketball: Clippers edge Colts in defensive slugfest
Clearview and Cloverleaf struggled from the field, which didn’t bode well for the undersized Clippers on Dec. 22. If there is a will, there is a way as the Clippers managed to take the lead and defeat the Colts, 52-48. “We made a couple of shots when we needed...
Morning Journal
Midview girls basketball: McNamara Bowl was a game within a game
The McNamara’s are a basketball family through and through. There are a lot of families that love basketball, but you usually don’t see a father coaching against his own daughter. The stage set itself for a Southwestern Conference girls basketball clash between Kevin McNamara’s Berea-Midpark Titans and Brittney...
