The bantamweight division will be in the spotlight in February with a massive fight between Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen. The UFC announced on Friday that Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) and Sandhagen (15-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) will clash in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Feb. 18. The card takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and streams on ESPN+.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO