Grambling, LA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Alternate Pro Bowl Selection Is Testament To Texans RB Dameon Pierce

HOUSTON — Dameon Pierce's season is over due to a foot injury he sustained during the Houston Texans' Week 14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. But there is a small chance that the rookie running back from Florida could return to the field one last time. Pierce was one...
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

WATCH: Cleveland Browns Sign Boxer Jake Paul to a Contract

In an interesting development on the day before Christmas Eve, the Cleveland Browns have signed media personality and boxer Jake Paul to a contract. Yes, you read that right. Paul took to Twitter to show himself in a Browns' uniform. The team's executive vice president JW Johnson made the call with Paul to inform him.
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ticket Prices for Texas vs. Washington Alamo Bowl

The Texas Longhorns are preparing to face the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. If you don’t already have tickets for the game, then let’s check out what tickets look like for the game. Tickets for the Alamo Bowl. The Texas Longhorns won’t have played...
AUSTIN, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jadeveon Clowney Ruled out for Saints Game, John Johnson III Status Updated

Cleveland Browns will be down defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in week 16 action against the New Orleans Saints. Clowney remains in concussion protocol after getting banged up against the Baltimore Ravens. Additionally, John Johnson III is questionable to play with a thigh injury. This will be the fourth game that...
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers List Three Players Questionable for Raiders Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will head into their Week 16 matchup with three players listed as questionable with injuries. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson, safety Terrell Edmunds and Myles Jack are all in question for the Steelers' kickoff with the Las Vegas Raiders. Johnson (toe) and Edmunds (hamstring) did not practice either day this week, while Jack was limited the first day and a full participant the second.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Commanders’ Chase Young to Make Season Debut After 2021 Knee Injury

Chase Young will make his 2022 season debut for the Commanders on the road against the 49ers on Saturday, according to Washington coach Ron Rivera. Young, who has not played a game in 13 months after tearing his ACL and MCL in Nov. 14, 2021, returned to practice on Nov. 2 and was activated from the physically unable to perform list to the team’s 53-man roster on Nov. 15.
WASHINGTON, DC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

From the Raiders’ Locker Room: OL Dylan Parham

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) are headed to a collision in the cold against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, Christmas Eve. We caught up in the Raiders' locker room to talk to OL Dylan Parham and look ahead to this weekend versus the Pittsburgh Steelers and Christmas.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Latest on Rose Bowl Ticket Availability

Penn State and Utah have sold out their Rose Bowl ticket allotments, sending most buyers to the secondary market. As the Jan. 2 game approaches, ticket prices are trending downward. The starting price for Rose Bowl tickets was $124 on Dec. 22, according to SI Tickets, about $25 lower than...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams Week 16 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) and headed to a collision in the cold against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Eve, Saturday. Moments ago, wide receiver Davante Adams looked ahead to this weekend versus the Pittsburgh Steelers and discussed the franchise's state. You can watch the entire...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top Candidates for NFL Coaching Jobs This Offseason

We are approaching the 2022–23 NFL coaching carousel in a fast and furious way. There are two jobs currently available and a handful of others firmly in speculation territory. You can find a more lengthy missive on my current thoughts about the NFL coaching business in my annual September...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Assessing Chubb’s Dolphins Start

It’s been six games since the Miami Dolphins made a splash at the trade deadline by acquiring pass rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos, and he’s ready to take the defense and his own play to a higher level. Chubb, for whom the Dolphins traded a 2023...
MIAMI, FL

