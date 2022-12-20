Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Arrest made in Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old in connection with the homicide that police responded to early Friday morning near South 20th and Washington in Lincoln. Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the Police Department. He...
South Omaha advocates unhappy with Chief Schmaderer's statement on PACE
Hours after the FBI searched homes of multiple men connected or directly tied to PACE, Chief Schmaderer said in a statement “I am concerned that PACE may have been used for criminal activity."
fox42kptm.com
PACE supporters say investigation into group is part of 'targeted' effort against Latinos
OMAHA, Neb.—On Tuesday, federal agents served a search warrant on a building owned by the nonprofit group Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE). PACE works with youth in the community, providing athletic opportunities to families who lack the resources to do so. It was formed by the Omaha chapter of the Latino Peace Officers Association and gets funding from the city and other grants.
klkntv.com
Inmate ‘seriously injured’ staff member during assault at Lincoln prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A staff member at a Lincoln prison was “seriously injured” Tuesday when an inmate punched him, officials said. A Reception and Treatment Center staff member was punched in the head by an inmate while in the pantry office, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
KETV.com
No bond set for man accused of murder in Omaha mass shooting
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — In Douglas County court Thursday, no bond was set for the man accused of murder in a deadly mass shooting. Imhotep Davis was arraigned on seven felonies, including second-degree murder. Investigators said he fired at least 14 rounds into a party near 33rd Street and...
KETV.com
Court documents detail investigation of 20-year-old Omaha woman's death in mass shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Investigators believe 20-year-old Karly Wood, an Omaha woman killed in a mass shooting, was shot eight times. Wood's family said she was a person with a heart of gold saving up to start her own business, but her life was cut short. New court documents show...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln men enter pleas for gang racketeering conspiracy involving shooting and assaults
Two Lincoln men indicted for trying to kill a rival gang member have entered guilty pleas to a racketeering conspiracy, after the prosecutor described a shooting, assaults and drug sales on social media among their crimes. Edward "Eddie" Williams and Antonio Shannon, both 21, agreed to a federal sentence between...
WOWT
Omaha Police arrest man for robbing laundromat
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested after allegedly robbing a laundromat and returning later for another theft. According to Omaha Police, 38-year-old Jonathan Clausell was arrested in relation to multiple incidents at the Anytime Laundry near 96th and Park Drive within the last week. On Dec. 14 at...
KOCO
A 25-year-old vanished more than 50 years ago. Now, DNA identified his body in a cold case
DNA evidence leads to a big break in a Minnesota cold case — and authorities say the murder victim is from Nebraska. Louis Gattaino was 25 years old when he vanished in 1971. His remains were found 10 years later in a culvert near the Minnesota-South Dakota border. The...
Two Men Jailed on Theft and Drug-related Charges
(Tabor) Two men face multiple charges in connection with a stolen vehicle. On December 12, Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Mills County Sheriff’s Office contacted the suspect, 40-year-old Jeffrey Hankins, at a Mills County residence. It is alleged that Hankins, on probation, fled from...
iheart.com
Omaha armed robbery suspect run over by his own pickup
(Omaha, NE) -- A police chase in Omaha ended after the suspect reportedly ran himself over with his own pickup truck. Police were chasing a suspected armed robber in a pickup on I-29 just before six Thursday night when the driver exited 29 at Ruggles. Dispatch audio reported the driver ran several stop signs before he stopped and got out of the truck, likely to escape on foot. Instead, he was run over by his pickup. Police reported the suspect tried to get up and run off, but was quickly arrested.
WOWT
Body found in Topeka as authorities continue investigating Cari Allen’s disappearance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a body has been found — but not yet identified — as their investigation into the disappearance of Cari Allen continues. The body was found at a “location of interest” in Topeka, the DCSO release...
WOWT
BREAKING: Body found in Kansas connected to Omaha missing persons' case
KETV.com
Douglas County Sheriff's Office reports body found in search for missing Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that the investigation of Cari Allen's disappearance led law enforcement to a body in Kansas. Investigators can't say for certain if the remains found are Allen's until an autopsy is completed. Authorities said they'll conduct the autopsy Friday in...
Nebraska man ID'd as Minnesota cold case murder victim
Human remains found in Minnesota more than four decades ago were identified, authorities said Tuesday
Glenwood Police Report Two Arrests
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 43-year-old Kerri Thomas of Glenwood on a Mills County Warrant. Police transported Thomas to the Mills County Jail. The bond was set at $12,000. Glenwood Police arrested 22-year-old Hunter Bickle of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, for Driving Under Suspension. Officers transported Bickle to...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman says armed robbers beat her up before fleeing in $70,000 stolen truck
UPDATE, Tuesday (Dec. 20) — Police say they have recovered the Ram used in this robbery. It was located near South 29th and E Streets on Monday. We’re told there was no one inside. Police have not said if they’ve made any progress in catching the violent criminals...
1011now.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lincoln Police investigate car theft
fox42kptm.com
Another pediatric COVID death reported in Douglas County
The Douglas County Health Department on Friday reported another COVID-related pediatric death, bringing the total number of pediatric deaths in the county to 4. The health department said the young person had multiple underlying health conditions. The Friday report also reported 4 other COVID-related deaths, one man and three women...
December Atlantic Police Report
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department has released the following information from December 4th through December 19th. KR Takauo, 26, of Atlantic, was arrested December 19th for Operating While Under the Influence. Jesus Gomez, 25, of Atlantic, was arrested December 18th for Disorderly Conduct. Levi Stice, 32, of Atlantic, was arrested...
