ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1011now.com

Arrest made in Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old in connection with the homicide that police responded to early Friday morning near South 20th and Washington in Lincoln. Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the Police Department. He...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

PACE supporters say investigation into group is part of 'targeted' effort against Latinos

OMAHA, Neb.—On Tuesday, federal agents served a search warrant on a building owned by the nonprofit group Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE). PACE works with youth in the community, providing athletic opportunities to families who lack the resources to do so. It was formed by the Omaha chapter of the Latino Peace Officers Association and gets funding from the city and other grants.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

No bond set for man accused of murder in Omaha mass shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — In Douglas County court Thursday, no bond was set for the man accused of murder in a deadly mass shooting. Imhotep Davis was arraigned on seven felonies, including second-degree murder. Investigators said he fired at least 14 rounds into a party near 33rd Street and...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police arrest man for robbing laundromat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested after allegedly robbing a laundromat and returning later for another theft. According to Omaha Police, 38-year-old Jonathan Clausell was arrested in relation to multiple incidents at the Anytime Laundry near 96th and Park Drive within the last week. On Dec. 14 at...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Two Men Jailed on Theft and Drug-related Charges

(Tabor) Two men face multiple charges in connection with a stolen vehicle. On December 12, Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Mills County Sheriff’s Office contacted the suspect, 40-year-old Jeffrey Hankins, at a Mills County residence. It is alleged that Hankins, on probation, fled from...
TABOR, IA
iheart.com

Omaha armed robbery suspect run over by his own pickup

(Omaha, NE) -- A police chase in Omaha ended after the suspect reportedly ran himself over with his own pickup truck. Police were chasing a suspected armed robber in a pickup on I-29 just before six Thursday night when the driver exited 29 at Ruggles. Dispatch audio reported the driver ran several stop signs before he stopped and got out of the truck, likely to escape on foot. Instead, he was run over by his pickup. Police reported the suspect tried to get up and run off, but was quickly arrested.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Body found in Kansas connected to Omaha missing persons' case

Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the overnight hours progress. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans. 6:30 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Road conditions continuing to deteriorate. Updated: 6 hours ago. Road conditions continue...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report Two Arrests

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 43-year-old Kerri Thomas of Glenwood on a Mills County Warrant. Police transported Thomas to the Mills County Jail. The bond was set at $12,000. Glenwood Police arrested 22-year-old Hunter Bickle of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, for Driving Under Suspension. Officers transported Bickle to...
GLENWOOD, IA
1011now.com

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lincoln Police investigate car theft

University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green has announcement his plan to retire as chancellor in 2023. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Traffic deaths up in Nebraska in November. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes in...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Another pediatric COVID death reported in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department on Friday reported another COVID-related pediatric death, bringing the total number of pediatric deaths in the county to 4. The health department said the young person had multiple underlying health conditions. The Friday report also reported 4 other COVID-related deaths, one man and three women...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

December Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department has released the following information from December 4th through December 19th. KR Takauo, 26, of Atlantic, was arrested December 19th for Operating While Under the Influence. Jesus Gomez, 25, of Atlantic, was arrested December 18th for Disorderly Conduct. Levi Stice, 32, of Atlantic, was arrested...
ATLANTIC, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy