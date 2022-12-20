ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIDO Talk Radio

8 Fun, Family Friendly Events Happening In and Around Boise On Christmas Day 2022

Thanks to a wicked winter storm, Christmas 2022 became a flightmare for many families across the Treasure Valley. At one point on Friday, Alaska Airlines canceled all of their outbound flights from Seattle and Portland as the two cities tried to recover from an ice storm that left thick sheets coating both planes and runways. Traveling by road wasn’t much better as several parts of I-84 were closed due to the storm.
KIDO Talk Radio

Johanna Gains Would Love this Modern Rustic Boise Home [Pics]

BOISE, IDAHO - Without even reading the description that this realtor gave, I automatically got California vibes from just looking at the pictures. Lysi Bishop with Keller Williams Realty Boise starts with "A striking fusion of worlds, Idaho’s rustic beauty and sleek contemporary lines of the California Modern are emboldened in this one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece" and she's not wrong this stunning home is something you would expect to see along the California coast.
MIX 106

Where is the Best City for Christmas in Idaho? Hint: Not Boise

What do you think, does it matter where you celebrate Christmas? I guess it would depend on whether you’d prefer having a beautiful white Christmas with snow and cold weather or not... Or, what about the “price” of Christmas and how much it costs? That will be different depending...
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Last Minute Guide To Classic Christmas Movies

Who doesn't love Christmas? If you're working in retail or deliveries, it is your Super Bowl and Olympics combined. Okay, I forgot the people who work in restaurants and airports. The zoom revolution hasn't taken the place of traveling home for the holidays. For some, Christmas can be a challenge. How do you get into the proper spirit?
KIDO Talk Radio

Are These The Best Food Trucks In Idaho?

I remember mine, I was working for a mortgage company after high school and every morning we would have a food truck show up. Now, this was back in 2003 when I don't think food trucks had become such a craze, this was when food trucks were called "roach coaches" and any other nickname I'm sure you and your friends had for them.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Snowman delivery service? Yep, Boise has it.

BOISE, Idaho — Some things just catch your eye. A truck full of snow people probably falls into that category. “We're out here delivering snowmen. We got a truckload of snowballs and a round of deliveries to do so, we can get people setup for Christmas," said Keith Anderson.
MIX 106

Why Every Idahoan Should Watch The Original A Christmas Carol

The story of Ebenezer Scrooge has been told thousands of times since Charles Dickens wrote 'The Christmas Carol.' The story of redemption has been shared on the big screen, in classrooms, and on various other platforms worldwide. The appeal of Dickens' classic is that all of us are redeemable, even a character like Scrooge.
KIDO Talk Radio

Is Christmas CANCELLED In Boise This Year?

Nobody is safe in 2022. If you do/say/sing/wear something that someone on the internet doesn't like, you're going to hear about it. If enough internet trolls agree, then that thing is cancelled. Meaning, that thing can still exist, but oh boy are you a piece of trash if you still...
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Area Workers Continue On Despite Holidays and Temperatures

For some of us, the period between Christmas and New Year is a time of taking a well-earned vacation. From courthouses to schools, entire industries shut down or take a lot of time off. Employees who have saved unused vacation days must now use or lose them. However, for others, this time of year will determine whether or not their company stays in business.
KIDO Talk Radio

A Boise Donut Shop That Ranks as One of the Best in America

As we approach Christmas, is your break room at work turning into a place for more and more treats, too? I noticed the other day at work that our break room had boxes and boxes of donuts — all from different place. So, I started to wonder... which place is the best place for donuts in the Boise area?
KIDO Talk Radio

Incredibly Unique $3 Million Home in Boise Has Awesome Features

So, I found a really unique home in Boise, and not only is it really vibrant and artistic, but it’s also in a very cool location — perfectly “nestled within the forests along the Mediterranean Basin,” according to the home’s description. It’s a 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home in Boise with 4,802 square feet of space and it’s currently listed at $2,995,000.
boisestatepublicradio.org

At the Boise Airport, they’re the last to say ‘goodnight’ and the first to say ‘good morning’

This story is part of a series called "After Dark." Find other stories in the series here. The slang “red-eye” flight began being used widely in the 1960s; when the Etymology Dictionary defined it as an “airplane flight which deprives travelers of sleep.” But red-eye’s remain extremely popular in most world capitals because they transport passengers to their destinations with a full day ahead.
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

ABOUT

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

