Wyoming breaks low temperature records
CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
Cheyenne is So Cold, Even ‘The Weather Channel’ is Worried for Us
The sun may have risen over the capital city, but today's temperature won't. Winter storm Elliott swept over the city, blasting the entire state with snow and ice. Over the course of 24 hours, our city went from a brisk 40 degrees Fahrenheit to -22 degrees, not including windchill. Cheyenne...
Cheyenne Records -26 Temp, -51 Wind Chill, -24 Temp In Laramie
Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. says Cheyenne recorded an overnight low of -26 degrees and a wind chill of -51. Laramie was not much warmer with a low of -24 and a wind chill -48. But as Day told Townsquare Media this morning: " could be worse -42 in Casper this morning," That's an all-time low for Casper.
Temperature in Wyoming drops 40 degrees in a half hour as wind chills freeze US, break records
Temperatures in parts of Wyoming and Colorado saw record-breaking drops in less than an hour as an Arctic chill grips large swathes of the U.S. ahead of Christmas.
capcity.news
Dangerously cold windchills stay another day, but warmth is on the way
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It’ll be a warm Christmas for Cheyenne, at least in comparison to the past week, but first the chill will remain in the air today. A Windchill Warning remains in effect today through 11 a.m. for Cheyenne as windchills may dip as low as minus 25 this morning. Winds will continue to be a challenge for drivers as gusts reach 55–65 mph along Interstate 80. A High Wind Watch has been issued for the interstate between Laramie and Cheyenne.
Cheyenne Temperature Dropped 32 Degrees In 10 Minutes Wednesday
Cheyenne saw some record-setting temperature drops in less than an hour on Wednesday as a record-setting cold front rocked southeast Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne National Weather Services Facebook page, According to the post, the following radical drops in temperature were recorded in the Cheyenne area:
capcity.news
Morning windchill dips to minus 47 as bitterly cold air settles over southeastern Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Windchills this morning dipped to minus 47 degrees as the actual temperature hit minus 23 at the Cheyenne airport, according to the National Weather Service. That bitter cold, part of a system blanketing the Plains, will remain in place today and tonight before easing and making...
Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Brutal Cold, Dangerous Wind Chills, Strong Winds
As southeast Wyoming braces for exceptionally cold weather and wind chills that could reach -70, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is offering updated information on the threat posed by the arctic blast of cold air. The agency posted this on its website:. The added the following information...
National Weather Service: Cheyenne Wind Chill Could Break Record
While record keeping for wind chills is not as meticulous as it is for high and low temperatures, officials with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service say an approaching cold front may approach or smash the known wind chill records. Those records date back to 1947,. According to...
capcity.news
Laramie County Library joins closures due to freezing temperatures, strong winds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Library has announced that it will be closing at 5 p.m. today, Dec. 21, due to expected freezing weather and subzero windchills. The library announced the early closure on social media as Cheyenne was experiencing its high temperature of the day at 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Temperatures are expected to fall quickly this afternoon to zero by 5 p.m., the forecast says.
oilcity.news
I-25, I-90 reopen Thursday morning, but widespread closures persist on I-80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While stretches of Interstates 25 and 90 were closed for much of the day Wednesday amid winter conditions, both are open to all traffic across Wyoming as of 8:58 a.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80, on the other hand, continues to face...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
National Weather Service warns of cold snap
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - This week’s upcoming weather event has many folks thinking about what they need to do to stay safe or alive. This sharp temperature drop is predicted for late afternoon on Wednesday into Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) advises covering your skin when...
Cheyenne, Laramie Facing Wind Chill Warnings Starting Wednesday Night
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated information on a blast of extremely cold temperatures and severe wind chills that are expected to hit southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting Wednesday night. Cheyenne, Laramie and most of southeast Wyoming are now facing Wind Chill Warnings, as...
oilcity.news
Westbound I-80 closed to all traffic Rawlins–Laramie due to crash; wind closure on I-25 from Casper to Cheyenne
CASPER, Wyo. — Westbound Interstate 80 is closed to all traffic between Rawlins and Laramie as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday due to a crash, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. U.S. 30/287 are also facing closures to all traffic due to the crash. While eastbound I-80 is open...
Dear Santa, Will Cheyenne Get a White Christmas This Year?
Nothing makes Christmas more picturesque than a blanket of fluffy, white snow on the ground. In a perfect world, every Christmas is a White Christmas! But alas, Cheyenne doesn't always get a White Christmas...some years, we don't even see snow until after New Year's!. But what about this year? Will...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The city of Cheyenne prepares for a cold snap this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With a cold snap coming later this week, we spoke to officials about what they are doing to prepare for the weather ahead. First responders are gearing up for the cold weather. The Laramie County Sheriff’s office is ensuring deputies are prepared to help...
Albany County Emergency Management Reminds Laramie To Stay Safe
With the insanely and dangerously cold weather making its way toward us, the Albany County, WY Emergency Management is reminding us to stay safe. Yes, most of us might be used to this harsh winter weather, but it's always good to take precautions, and maybe help those whose experiencing their first Laramie winter.
BREAKING: Structure Fire on E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne
The Laramie County Sheriff's Department is currently assisting the Laramie County Fire District #1 with a residential structure fire on the 800 block of Mitchell Ct. near E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne, Wyoming. According to the Sheriff's Department, E Allison Rd is closed from the 300 blocks to S Ave...
-55 Degree Wind Chills Possible In SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says wind chills in southeast Wyoming this week could dip to a frigid -55 degrees this week. Meanwhile, both Cheyenne and Laramie are expecting actual low temperatures--not just wind chills, but temperatures--of -20 or colder. The agency issued this special weather statement:
cowboystatedaily.com
Woman Dies Day After Hitting Tree In Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A woman died Thursday after striking a tree in inclement weather in Cheyenne. The accident happened at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. The Cheyenne Police Department on Friday afternoon said the 2002 Chevy Impala was...
