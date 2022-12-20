ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming breaks low temperature records

CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
Cheyenne Records -26 Temp, -51 Wind Chill, -24 Temp In Laramie

Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. says Cheyenne recorded an overnight low of -26 degrees and a wind chill of -51. Laramie was not much warmer with a low of -24 and a wind chill -48. But as Day told Townsquare Media this morning: " could be worse -42 in Casper this morning," That's an all-time low for Casper.
Dangerously cold windchills stay another day, but warmth is on the way

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It’ll be a warm Christmas for Cheyenne, at least in comparison to the past week, but first the chill will remain in the air today. A Windchill Warning remains in effect today through 11 a.m. for Cheyenne as windchills may dip as low as minus 25 this morning. Winds will continue to be a challenge for drivers as gusts reach 55–65 mph along Interstate 80. A High Wind Watch has been issued for the interstate between Laramie and Cheyenne.
Cheyenne Temperature Dropped 32 Degrees In 10 Minutes Wednesday

Cheyenne saw some record-setting temperature drops in less than an hour on Wednesday as a record-setting cold front rocked southeast Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne National Weather Services Facebook page, According to the post, the following radical drops in temperature were recorded in the Cheyenne area:
Laramie County Library joins closures due to freezing temperatures, strong winds

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Library has announced that it will be closing at 5 p.m. today, Dec. 21, due to expected freezing weather and subzero windchills. The library announced the early closure on social media as Cheyenne was experiencing its high temperature of the day at 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Temperatures are expected to fall quickly this afternoon to zero by 5 p.m., the forecast says.
National Weather Service warns of cold snap

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - This week’s upcoming weather event has many folks thinking about what they need to do to stay safe or alive. This sharp temperature drop is predicted for late afternoon on Wednesday into Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) advises covering your skin when...
Dear Santa, Will Cheyenne Get a White Christmas This Year?

Nothing makes Christmas more picturesque than a blanket of fluffy, white snow on the ground. In a perfect world, every Christmas is a White Christmas! But alas, Cheyenne doesn't always get a White Christmas...some years, we don't even see snow until after New Year's!. But what about this year? Will...
The city of Cheyenne prepares for a cold snap this week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With a cold snap coming later this week, we spoke to officials about what they are doing to prepare for the weather ahead. First responders are gearing up for the cold weather. The Laramie County Sheriff’s office is ensuring deputies are prepared to help...
BREAKING: Structure Fire on E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne

The Laramie County Sheriff's Department is currently assisting the Laramie County Fire District #1 with a residential structure fire on the 800 block of Mitchell Ct. near E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne, Wyoming. According to the Sheriff's Department, E Allison Rd is closed from the 300 blocks to S Ave...
-55 Degree Wind Chills Possible In SE Wyoming This Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says wind chills in southeast Wyoming this week could dip to a frigid -55 degrees this week. Meanwhile, both Cheyenne and Laramie are expecting actual low temperatures--not just wind chills, but temperatures--of -20 or colder. The agency issued this special weather statement:
Woman Dies Day After Hitting Tree In Cheyenne

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A woman died Thursday after striking a tree in inclement weather in Cheyenne. The accident happened at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. The Cheyenne Police Department on Friday afternoon said the 2002 Chevy Impala was...
