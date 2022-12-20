Read full article on original website
Candace Owens Defends Megan Thee Stallion Amid Tory Lanez Trial
Conservative speaker Candace Owens is coming to Megan Thee Stallion's defense in the midst of Tory Lanez's trial for allegedly shooting the Houston rapper back in the summer of 2020. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), Candace Owens weighed in on the situation in a segment of her podcast, which she shared...
Tory Lanez Appears to Fall Asleep During Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial – Report
Tory Lanez was reportedly seen falling asleep in court during his trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), both sides gave closing arguments as the trial is coming to a close. TMZ reports, while the jury was being given instructions from the judge, Tory Lanez was reportedly seen dozing off. According to the celebrity news site, several witnesses saw the Canadian rap-crooner with his eyes closed and said "his head bounced up and down several times like someone fighting off exhaustion."
Pardison Fontaine Makes Statement in Defense of Women Ahead of Tory Lanez Trial Verdict
Pardison Fontaine has issued a statement in defense of women ahead of the announcement of the Tory Lanez trial verdict for the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. On Thursday (Dec. 22), Pardison Fontaine shared a lengthy message on his Instagram Story where he showed sympathy for women who have suffered "injustice."
Kid Cudi Says He’s No Longer Doing The Scotts Collaboration With Travis Scott
Kid Cudi has announced that he's no longer doing The Scotts collaboration with Travis Scott. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), Kid Cudi jumped on Twitter for an early morning Q&A session with fans and one person asked him about his collaborative project with Travis Scott called The Scotts. That's when the Cudder relayed the bad news.
Tory Lanez’s Father Screams in Courtroom After Son’s Guilty Verdict – Report
Tory Lanez's father reportedly caused a disturbance inside and outside the courtroom after his son was found guilty in connection to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. On Friday (Dec. 23), a 12-person jury convicted Tory Lanez on all three charges related to the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. According to Law & Crime senior reporter Meghann Cuniff, the announcement of the verdict got an immediate rise out of the Canadian rap-crooner's father who screamed out in the court.
Lil Gotit Calls Out 6ix9ine After Tekashi Disrespected Lil Keed Over Gunna’s Snitching Allegations
Lil Gotit is going after 6ix9ine after Tekashi disrespected the late Lil Keed. Yesterday (Dec. 19), Lil Gotit posted an Instagram Story calling out the infamous rainbow-haired rapper after 6ix9ine had disrespected Keed while going after Gunna for allegedly snitching. Keed died at 24 in May of this year. "Aye,...
19 People Who Were Roasted So Hard, They Might As Well Be Chestnuts On An Open Fire
These people are going to recover slower than the economy.
Kim Kardashian Returns To Her Dark Hair & Stuns In A Sparkling Silver Gown For Christmas Eve Bash
The KarJenner Christmas Eve celebration was back and better than ever in 2022! After being cancelled two years in a row due to COVID-19, the family was back in the celebratory mood this year. As always, Kim Kardashian stole the show with her outfit for the evening. The reality star traded in her honey blonde hair she’s had since the Met Gala for her original long brunette locks. She kept things magical with a curve-hugging silver gown that featured a skinny shoulder strap and another, thicker, more architectural sleeve.
Young Thug’s Sister Says His Name Is an Acronym, Spells Out What It Stands For
Young Thug's sister has revealed that his rap name is actually an acronym and has spelled out exactly what it stands for. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Young Thug's sister, HiDorraah, a hip-hop artist in her own right, hit up Instagram with a revelation about her superstar brother that was seemingly unbeknownst to his legion of fans. HiDorraah, also known by her government name, Dora Williams, explained why her currently incarcerated brother chose "Young Thug" as his rap game moniker and its impactful significance to the YSL founder.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says Trippie Redd Doesn’t Like Him
YoungBoy Never Broke Again said that Trippie Redd doesn't like him anymore. On Friday (Dec. 23), while talking to listeners on his radio show on Amazon's Amp app, NBA YoungBoy revealed that Trippie Redd doesn't like him anymore. The two rappers used to appear together on songs like "Hate Me" and "Murda." But, according to the Louisiana rhymer, their friendship is now nonexistent.
Pop Star Zara Larsson Defends Herself After ‘Edited’ Comment Using ‘Gay Slur’ Goes Viral on TikTok
Zara Larsson, a Swedish pop star known for hits like "Lush Life" and "Never Forget You," defended herself on TikTok after an "edited" comment allegedly made by her went viral on the app. The fake comment was posted by @6aloha_senoritas9 on TikTok and was made to look like Larsson called...
Romeo Miller Claims He’s Broke and All His Money Was Used to Pay Master P’s Taxes, P Responds
Romeo Miller is claiming he is currently broke and that all of his money from his music career was used to pay his father, Master P's, taxes. The No Limit Records founder has now responded. On Sunday (Dec. 18), Romeo, who now goes by his government name, Romeo Miller, hit...
Akon Defends Nick Cannon Having Numerous Kids With Multiple Women, Says That’s How Life Is Supposed to Be
Akon is defending Nick Cannon's philosophy regarding having numerous kids with multiple women. In fact, the legendary crooner thinks that Nick's lifestyle is exactly how "life is supposed to be." On Monday (Dec. 19), Akon sat down for a lengthy interview on The Zeze Millz Show. During the hour-long interview,...
Wiz Khalifa Says He Wants a Verzuz Against Lil Wayne
Wiz Khalifa would like to take on Lil Wayne in a Verzuz battle. On Thursday (Dec. 22), DJ Superstar Jay aired his sit-down with Wiz Khalifa where they discuss his latest album Multiverse. Later on in the discussion, the topic of Verzuz came up and the Pittsburgh rapper said his ideal opponent would be Lil Wayne.
The Eras Tour Might Make Taylor Swift a Billionaire — Fans React
After all the drama with Ticketmaster, Taylor Swift is set to reach billionaire status in 2023 due to her headline-making Eras Tour. According to Forbes, she could earn nearly 48 times more than Ticketmaster from the ticket sales for the tour, which were so cutthroat they crashed the site and landed Ticketmaster in some long-awaited hot water over their business practices.
Netflix ‘Cheer’ Star Gabi Butler Called Out for Viral Blackface Photo
After a viral photo of Netflix Cheer star Gabi Butler wearing blackface went viral, the competitive cheerleader and new WWE trainee posted a statement to social media that only landed her in even more hot water. The photo originally went viral after being posted by @cheerfessions1 on Twitter, an anonymous...
Pusha T Proclaims to Have the Best Hip-Hop Album of the Year Plus Discusses Kanye West, Drake and More
Pusha T’s 20-year rap career has been a marathon run for the ages. From bricks to billboards, grams to the Grammys, he’s still grindin’ while carrying top-shelf street rap on his back. Interview C. Vernon Coleman II. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2022...
Justin Bieber Says He Didn’t Approve H&M Merch Line, Warns Fans Not to Buy
Justin Bieber is slamming popular retailer H&M for selling merch he allegedly didn't approve. On Monday (Dec. 19), Bieber posted Instagram Stories calling out the store for their Justice-themed merchandise line. "I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M ... all without my permission...
Fans Are Convinced Phoebe Bridgers Is Alluding to Paul Mescal Breakup in New Song
Fans are convinced that singer Phoebe Bridgers and her partner Paul Mescal have broken up. Rumors have been swirling that the pair recently called it quits and fans are pointing to SZA's song "Ghost In The Machine" as proof. WARNING: Lyric contains graphic language. Bridgers is featured on the song...
Chris Pratt Gets Stung in Eye by Bee, Blames Viral ‘Bee Lady’ Texas Bee Works
Chris Pratt may be used to defeating monsters and keeping track of dinosaurs, but the actor was no match for some bees. Taking to Instagram, he joked how Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson is to blame for him getting stung by the buzzing insects. WARNING: Quote contains graphic language. "She goes...
