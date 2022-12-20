The holiday season is in full swing as people all across the world spend time with their friends, family, and loved ones. While the most wonderful time of the year allows us all to try and connect, it also means that many series and shows are not going to be topping the priority list as family dinners are planned and last-minute presents are bought. Luckily for fans of Paramount+'s neo-western series Yellowstone, they will not need to worry about missing an episode on Christmas day as it has been announced that the series' Season 5 midseason finale will not be airing this Sunday, December 25, and will instead arrive a week later on New Year's Day.

2 DAYS AGO