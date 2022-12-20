Read full article on original website
Collider
New 'The Last of Us' Image Shows a Tender Moment Between Pedro Pascal and Anna Torv
It's just mere weeks until HBO’s The Last of Us premieres in mid-January. The series based on the award-winning horror video game franchise of the same name has been dropping new images almost every day in December leading up to the adaptation’s highly anticipated debut. Now the latest image gives us another look at Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Anna Torv’s Tess.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Danai Gurira Reveals Okoye Scene Removed From the Movie
The first time MCU fans met Danai Gurira's Okoye was in the first Black Panther movie in 2018. Introduced as one of the Dora Milaje, Okoye was shown as a force to be reckoned with as she fulfilled her duty to protect Wakanda and the royal family. This largely carries over into Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but after a recruitment mission with Shuri (Letitia Wright) goes awry, Okoye is stripped of her title and her purpose lands on shaky ground.
Khloe Kardashian Makes A Statement In Bright Red Gown & Matches True, 4, At Family Christmas Eve
For her first Christmas as a mom of two, Khloe Kardashian was more in the holiday spirit than ever. On Dec. 24, she celebrated Christmas Eve with her family, and she looked incredible in her holiday ensemble. For the Christmas Eve party, Khloe wore a stunning, strapless red gown — perfect for the holiday event. Her look also included a bold red lip and stunning tear-drop diamond necklace. She showed off the look in a few selfie videos on her Instagram Story, and appeared to match the red decor at the party, along with her adorable daughter True Thompson, who wore a red dress, as well.
Collider
New 'Hunters' Video Shows Josh Radnor's Lonny Flash in Grindhouse-Inspired Movie Trailer
Back in February 2020, Prime Video released the acclaimed first season of its Nazi-hunting drama series Hunters starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman. Now, the long-awaited second and final season is on the horizon. To celebrate the upcoming season, a quick video has been released focusing on Josh Radnor’s Lonny Flash.
Prince George’s ‘impressive’ Christmas painting shared by Prince and Princess of Wales
The Prince and Princess of Wales have marked Christmas Day by sharing a festive picture painted by Prince George.On Sunday (25 December), William and Kate tweeted the image of a reindeer in the snow with two robins.They explained that the painting had been done by George, nine, while captioning the post: “Happy Christmas!”The artwork impressed fans, with one writing: “Kid’s got talent. That’s really good.”“Thank you for sharing you son’s painting and encouraging his talents. The arts make the world a more beautiful world to live in,” another commenter added.“Wow. That’s some impressive artistry from a child that age,”...
19 People Who Were Roasted So Hard, They Might As Well Be Chestnuts On An Open Fire
These people are going to recover slower than the economy.
Collider
'Miracle on 34th Street' and 9 of the Best Christmas Films Based on Books and Short Stories
Some of the best Christmas films didn’t start from an original script but were instead based on books: starting as a children’s book, short story, or novel; many authors have paved the way for great storytelling during the Christmas season. While film crews brought the words on a...
Collider
How Steven Spielberg’s Advice Turned ‘Gremlins’ From Straight-Up Horror Into a Holiday Classic
With the arrival of the Christmas season, so begins the time when film lovers start rewatching their favorite holiday classics. Many of the usual names make this list, like It’s a Wonderful Life, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and Elf. There’s also more edgy content such as the slasher Black Christmas and the much argued about Die Hard (yes, it is a Christmas movie). Another title, one that leans more traditional but with a more tense structure, is Joe Dante’s Gremlins from 1984. It’s regarded as a family friendly classic, loved by nostalgic parents and children alike, but it's also filled with many frightening images, and is one of the boundary pushing PG films responsible for creating the PG-13 rating.
Collider
'Scream 2': Kevin Williamson Reveals How the Studio Tried to Change Cotton Weary’s Role
After the success of Wes Craven’s Scream in December 1996, the studio wanted more, and they wanted more fast. Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson were asked to release a sequel in December 1997, which demanded an extremely quick writing and production process. Given that lightning-fast turnaround, while chatting with Williamson for the 25th anniversary of Scream 2, Collider's Perri Nemiroff was curious about who or what changed the most along the way. While discussing how the film's ending evolved, Williamson recalled specific changes he was asked to make to the character of Cotton Weary. Not only did Williamson push back on those changes, but so did Liev Schreiber himself.
Collider
Where Are All Those Scrubbed HBO Max Shows Going?
While the streaming service HBO Max has certainly been having a rocky few years, its new ownership under the merged Warner Brothers-Discovery company has brought forward drastic changes to the programming library. In an attempt to cut costs on projects deemed unsuitable for the brand, the new CEO David Zaslav has led HBO Max to cancel many upcoming shows and films that were close to, or even in the middle of production. The two most notable examples were the DC television film Batgirl and the animated sequel Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, two completed movies that had their releases entirely canceled.
Collider
'M3GAN' Won't Let You Be Alone Over the Holidays—You Can Chat With Her On Twitter
Are you out of plans for the holidays? If you’re feeling a bit lonely and are in need of company, M3GAN has a very special surprise for you. In the upcoming horror movie, the AI-intelligence doll and viral sensation is tasked with keeping company to humans and protecting them at all costs. That’s why she prepared an interaction that is to die for. If you go to the official M3GAN account on Twitter, you can slide into their DMs and have a conversation with the doll itself.
Collider
Rian Johnson Promises Audio Commentary for 'Glass Onion'
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the long-awaited sequel to the 2019 whodunnit Knives Out, is finally available on Netflix. Ahead of the film's streaming release, director Rian Johnson said there was another aspect of his movies that he will almost certainly create at some point for Glass Onion: an audio director's commentary.
Collider
Danai Gurira Calls 'The Walking Dead' Spinoff an "Epic Love Story"
While The Walking Dead ended in November, AMC is reviving the popular franchise with three spinoffs based on the show's major characters, including Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln's Rick and Michonne. Following the recent spinoff announcement at the San Diego Comic-Con, Gurira has also given the series' fans something to look forward to in the upcoming "epic love story."
Collider
Comparing the Indigenous Cultures of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and 'Black Panther'
Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, two of the season’s hottest ticket franchise blockbusters, each utilize the conflict between indigenous cultures and their colonizers as a source of thematic and engaging storytelling. However, the stories of both Wakanda and Pandora depict vastly different expressions of how indigenous people fight and overcome the menace of colonialism.
Collider
'Yellowstone' Will Not Air New Episode On Christmas Day
The holiday season is in full swing as people all across the world spend time with their friends, family, and loved ones. While the most wonderful time of the year allows us all to try and connect, it also means that many series and shows are not going to be topping the priority list as family dinners are planned and last-minute presents are bought. Luckily for fans of Paramount+'s neo-western series Yellowstone, they will not need to worry about missing an episode on Christmas day as it has been announced that the series' Season 5 midseason finale will not be airing this Sunday, December 25, and will instead arrive a week later on New Year's Day.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' To Cross $200 Million Domestically in Pre-Christmas Box Office
A deep freeze is hitting the box office right now, but that still won't stop James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water from continuing to make gains and break barriers. Despite a bomb cyclone hitting the Midwest that has temperatures down to dangerously low levels as well as the upcoming Christmas holiday, the sequel is expected to break $200 million domestically by the end of the day in just its eighth day out in theaters. As of Thursday evening, the film sat at $197.5 million.
Collider
Ryan Reynolds Shares Video of Nickelback Performing "Unredeemable" From 'Spirited'
As part of a thank you to all the fans who have watched and supported Spirited, the new Christmas musical based on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, star Ryan Reynolds brought a little surprise for everyone, sharing a video of Nickelback performing one of the musical numbers, ‘Unredeemable.’
Collider
Daniel Craig Reflects on How James Bond Ended Where it Started for Him: With 'Casino Royale'
The final outing for Daniel Craig as James Bond in last year's No Time to Die was memorable for many reasons, most notably for the fact that the film did something no villain had managed to do in over sixty years of the franchise — kill him. The conclusion of the film saw Bond, mortally wounded on an island (that also happened to be the lair of a supervillain, naturally) blown to smithereens by a naval bombardment.
Collider
Rian Johnson Talks 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,' How He Came Up With the Plot, and ‘Knives Out 3’
In 2019, writer and director Rian Johnson’s Knives Out spun a modern flair on the classic whodunit with an ensemble cast of stars, including Daniel Craig as the distinguished southern Detective Benoit Blanc. Now, Johnson returns to the universe that earned the filmmaker an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, introducing a whole new stacked cast of suspects when tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites his wealthy friends to his Greek island for a puzzling competition.
